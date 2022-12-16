I don't know if you've been keeping track of it lately, but it seems like scamming and fraud are in the local news a lot more these days. In fact, just the last couple of weeks, there's been a few instances in the reports of people getting scammed out of almost five grand. And some people are trying to get away with passing bad bills in Marshall. Heck, even I got an email from the "Coronavirus Jobkeeping Office" just the other day. They only wanted a photocopy of my driver's license and Medicare card!

