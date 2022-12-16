Read full article on original website
What Missouri Towns Get The Most Snow? Is Sedalia In The Top 10?
Winter is officially here Dec 21st. When you think winter, what comes to mind? Probably cold temperatures, ice on the roads making it tough to drive, and for me (maybe you agree), SNOW! You may be a fan of snow, you may not, but either way, we are probably going to get some.
Don’t Miss This Guitarist When She Comes Home To Missouri
Some of you already know what I'm about to say is true. Some of you have probably been a fan of this singer since she appeared in the Kansas City music scene roughly a decade ago. Some of you, like our own Randy Kirby, probably even went to see her play at Dicke Doo Bar-B-Que. For those of you that haven't and like guitar-based blues and rock and roll, go see her the next time she comes home and plays some Missouri concerts.
Warming Shelter Expected To Be Open For Most Of The Bitterly Cold Weekend
Starting Wednesday evening at 7 p.m., the Warming Shelter in Sedalia, located at St. Patrick Church, 415 E. 4th Street, will be open through the next several days due to predicted low temps. The low predicted for Wednesday night is 18, followed by -8 on Thursday and -02 on Friday.
City of Sedalia Notes Holiday Schedule
City of Sedalia offices will be closed in observance of the holidays beginning Friday, Dec. 23 at 10:45 a.m. and all day on Monday, Dec. 26 Christmas Day (observed) and Monday, Jan. 2 New Year’s Day (observed). All trash pick-ups for the week of Dec. 19 and the week...
Want Fish & Chips? Missouri’s On The Hook Food Truck May Be For You
I was scrolling through my Facebook the other day, and an event popped up that they thought I would be interested in. Truthfully, I don't know how their algorithm works, or why certain things pop up on my feed, and I don't care to know. But this was a Facebook event telling me that On The Hook was going to be bringing their Fish and Chips food truck was going to be in Sedalia. I thought I would try them out.
City of Sedalia Christmas Light Contest Results Listed
The City of Sedalia announced the winners of its 2022 Christmas Light Contest on Wednesday at 2 p.m. "Thanks to our judges from Xi Beta Upsilon, chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, we are pleased to announce the winners of Sedalia's 42nd annual outdoor Christmas Light Contest," read a press release.
Marshall Woman Injured in Saline County Rollover
A Marshall woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday night in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2006 Honda Civic, driven by 20-year-old Traia L. Crabtree of Marshall, was at Route YY and 185th Road (southwest of Marshall) around 10:30 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned, striking a utility pole before coming to rest.
Scammers And Frauds Are Everywhere – But You Can Outsmart Them This Holiday Season
I don't know if you've been keeping track of it lately, but it seems like scamming and fraud are in the local news a lot more these days. In fact, just the last couple of weeks, there's been a few instances in the reports of people getting scammed out of almost five grand. And some people are trying to get away with passing bad bills in Marshall. Heck, even I got an email from the "Coronavirus Jobkeeping Office" just the other day. They only wanted a photocopy of my driver's license and Medicare card!
Sedalia Police Reports For December 19, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Sunday night, Officers responded to the 1300 block of South Moniteau Avenue for a report of a disturbance. After speaking with the parties involved, a primary physical aggressor was determined, and an arrest was made. Michael A. Colvin, 80, of Sedalia, was transported to the Pettis County Jail to be placed on a 24 hour hold pending charges of Domestic Assault in the 4th Degree.
Snow Removal Plan in Place at Heckart Center
The Sedalia Park Board met Thursday night at the Heckart Community Center with four members present and one via cell phone. The meeting was postponed by one week due to several members under the weather last week. Also, the November meeting was canceled, therefore the board approved the minutes from their Oct. 13 meeting and paid bills for October and November.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports for December 20, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Saturday morning, Pettis County Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of US 65 Highway near Flat Creek on a vehicle because it failed to signal a lane change. A K9 Unit was ran round the vehicle to check for the odor of narcotics. There was a positive alert on the vehicle. Deputies conducted a search of the vehicle and located drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. Charges are being filed through the Prosecutor on the suspect, who was not named in the report.
Odessa Man Injured in Lafayette County Crash
An Odessa man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday in Lafayette County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2013 Dodge Ram, driven by 50-year-old Roland L. Stillwell of Odessa, was on Missouri 131, north of I-70 around noon, when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck several trees, then struck a culvert and overturned.
A Missouri School District Will Have 4-Day Week? Yes, It’s True!
When I was a young child in school, we always looked forward to any days off from school. If they were Teacher's Institution days, or holidays, we would be overjoyed to not have to go to class. Since my schools rarely closed for any reason, it was always a joyous occasion. That being said, I wonder what the kids in the Independence Missouri school district thinks of this.
Sacred Heart/Otterville Girls Fall at Leeton
Sacred Heart/Otterville (SHO) dropped a game to Leeton to slip to 8-2 at Christmas Break. The Gremlins/Eagles had a hard time scoring against the very physical Bulldogs. Jenna Halter led the SHO, scoring with 9 points. Emily Hesse had 8 points. For Leeton, Jordan Crooks scored 21 points. The next...
Daum Museum Receives Missouri Arts Council Grant Funds
The Missouri Arts Council has awarded $3,500 to the Daum Museum of Contemporary Art on the State Fair Community College Sedalia campus. The funds will be used to offer professional development to Missouri educators, including elementary and secondary teachers in SFCC’s 14-county service region and SFCC’s faculty. The...
SFCC to Offer Peer to Supervisor Workforce Training in February
State Fair Community College’s The LearningForce will offer the Learn to Lead: Transitioning from Peer to Supervisor workforce training course from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on six Thursdays starting Feb. 2 and concluding March 9. The class will be held in Fielding Technical Center on the Sedalia campus....
SFCC’s Beverly Marquez named HIMAC 2023 chair
State Fair Community College’s Director of Health Information Technology, Health Occupations and Medical Lab Technician programs, Beverly Marquez, has been named Health Information Management Accreditation Council (HIMAC) chair for 2023. She has served on the HIMAC for three years with program directors from colleges and universities across the United...
SFCC’s Toops Signs With Rockhurst To Play Soccer
State Fair Community College (SFCC) sophomore defender Megan Toops recently signed to continue her academic and athletic career at Rockhurst University in Kansas City. Toops was a key member of the Lady Roadrunners' defense for three seasons. She had several reasons for choosing Rockhurst. "The coach at Rockhurst really welcomed...
