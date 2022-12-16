Read full article on original website
Dollar General is Opening a New Store in Former Family Video BuildingBryan DijkhuizenHolland, MI
Explore this Massive Thrift Store in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
'Unbelievable': Grand Rapids man unknowingly the face of international romance scams totaling tens of thousands
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Over the last several years, "romance scams" have become much more common, where people will use dating profiles or intimate relationships to try and scam people out of their money. It happens all over the world, but for one Grand Rapids man, he was scamming...
"I escaped:" Survivor speaks during sentencing of Grand Rapids man in 2002 kidnapping cold case
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man has been sentenced to nearly a dozen years behind bars after an abduction cold case in the City of Wyoming occurred more than 20 years ago. Richard Adams, 46, was sentenced Monday, Dec. 19 after pleading guilty to the Kidnapping and...
W. MI man arrested for trying to cash fraudulent check
A Comstock Park man was arrested in Haring Township this week after attempting to cash a fraudulent check.
Muskegon Heights school board member shot at home
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Muskegon Heights Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Monday night. The incident took place on Dec. 19 at the home of a school board member of Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System on Baker Street. That's according to the Muskegon Heights city manager.
PA Serial killer Extradited for Michigan Deaths
(Harrisburg, PA) -- Court records show a man who's serving two life sentences for murdering women in Pennsylvania will has been extradited to Michigan for a preliminary murder hearing later this month. Harold David Haulman The Third is charged with allegedly killing a pregnant woman who disappeared more than 15 years ago. Haulman is serving two life terms in Pennsylvania for the death of Tiana Phillips in 2021 and Erica Schultz the year before. He was flown from Pennsylvania to Battle Creek last week to assist in the search for the body of the young pregnant woman but detectives say they've haven't found her remains yet.
Woman, toddler in hospital after hit-and-run in Muskegon
A woman and a 2-year-old were taken to the hospital after they were hit by a vehicle while walking on the side of a road in Muskegon Tuesday morning, police said.
Woman delivers her own baby in snowstorm along US-131
A West Michigan woman delivered her own baby in a snowstorm along US-131 this weekend.
Try this local barbecue sauce made in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We love highlighting local businesses, especially when they involve food! Momma D’s Kitchen offers a brand of barbecue sauce made right here in Grand Rapids. Debbie joins us today to talk about the Fine As Wine barbecue sauce line and the other food she offers for catering.
Zeeland teen airlifted after crashing into Beechwood Grill
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 19-year-old from Zeeland suffered critical injuries after a crash Monday night in Holland Township. Deputies say the teen was driving westbound on Douglas Avenue just east of Aniline Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Monday. The driver crossed all lanes of traffic to the south and...
GRPD: 14-year-old shot in the back on city's SE side
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that has left a 14-year-old injured Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened just after 4:30 p.m. near Kalamazoo Ave SE and Adams Street SE. Police say they are unaware of what led to the shooting, but...
Sheriff suspects foul play in case of missing Kalamazoo County mother
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Investigators suspect foul play in the disappearance of a Kalamazoo County mother who has been missing for nine days. Heather Kelley, 35, and a mother of eight, was last seen on surveillance video in the Comstock Township area around 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, according to Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller.
KCSO gives update on missing Portage mother
Authorities hold a press conference to release new information into the disappearance of Heather Kelley, a mother of eight from portage. (Dec. 19, 2022) Authorities hold a press conference to release new information into the disappearance of Heather Kelley, a mother of eight from portage. (Dec. 19, 2022) Dealing with...
Grand Rapids man faces 40 years in prison for $170,000 COVID-19 relief scheme
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man could spend a maximum of 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to bank fraud and money laundering in a Paycheck Protection Program scheme, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced Thursday. In July 2020, Kurtis VanderMolen, 50, submitted a Paycheck Protection Program...
Lansing stabbing leads to 1 arrest
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department responded to a stabbing Sunday morning that sent one man to the hospital. According to an officer, they responded to the 300 block of Westmoreland Ave. at 7:15 a.m. Following a suspect description and a canine search of the area, officers were able to track down the […]
Grand Rapids family of 6 sick with flu, 'very grateful' for stranger who plowed their driveway
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Many were out shoveling or snow blowing all weekend long, as lake effect snow slammed West Michigan with over a foot of snow in some areas. But on Grand Rapids' Westside, a kind deed is warming the hearts of one family of six. Heather Gulliver...
Galesburg’s David Castle Wins The Great Christmas Light Fight
Christmas has always been a much-celebrated event in the Castle family. As a kid growing up, Dan Castle was one of my first buddies, and through the years I witnessed how the effect of the approaching Christmas Holiday would ignite a fever that spread through the Castle clan. An entire...
Muskegon Heights Board of Education-elect member killed in shooting
The Muskegon Heights city manager confirmed to FOX 17 that Julius Mohammed, a Muskegon Heights Board of Education-elect member, was killed at a home on Baker Street near Summit.
Person arrested for stealing Ottawa Co. fire truck
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was arrested for disorderly conduct and stealing a fire vehicle, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says. The incident started around 11 a.m. Saturday at 15146 16th Avenue in Marne, where deputies found a man damaging property and pulling fire alarms. When the fire...
Michigan Mom Of 8 Still Missing Since December 10th
A Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th, and the police need your help to try and find her. The Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office are both involved in the investigation but are not releasing much information about this missing person case.
West MI woman says scammer drained $1800 from Cash App account
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A Muskegon County woman is out more than a thousand dollars after she said someone took advantage of her. What she thought would be a simple trip to get a new phone left her Cash App account with a near $0 balance. “I was so...
