ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentwood, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Muskegon Heights school board member shot at home

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Muskegon Heights Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Monday night. The incident took place on Dec. 19 at the home of a school board member of Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System on Baker Street. That's according to the Muskegon Heights city manager.
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
iheart.com

PA Serial killer Extradited for Michigan Deaths

(Harrisburg, PA) -- Court records show a man who's serving two life sentences for murdering women in Pennsylvania will has been extradited to Michigan for a preliminary murder hearing later this month. Harold David Haulman The Third is charged with allegedly killing a pregnant woman who disappeared more than 15 years ago. Haulman is serving two life terms in Pennsylvania for the death of Tiana Phillips in 2021 and Erica Schultz the year before. He was flown from Pennsylvania to Battle Creek last week to assist in the search for the body of the young pregnant woman but detectives say they've haven't found her remains yet.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WOOD

Try this local barbecue sauce made in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We love highlighting local businesses, especially when they involve food! Momma D’s Kitchen offers a brand of barbecue sauce made right here in Grand Rapids. Debbie joins us today to talk about the Fine As Wine barbecue sauce line and the other food she offers for catering.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Sheriff suspects foul play in case of missing Kalamazoo County mother

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Investigators suspect foul play in the disappearance of a Kalamazoo County mother who has been missing for nine days. Heather Kelley, 35, and a mother of eight, was last seen on surveillance video in the Comstock Township area around 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, according to Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WOOD

KCSO gives update on missing Portage mother

Authorities hold a press conference to release new information into the disappearance of Heather Kelley, a mother of eight from portage. (Dec. 19, 2022) Authorities hold a press conference to release new information into the disappearance of Heather Kelley, a mother of eight from portage. (Dec. 19, 2022) Dealing with...
PORTAGE, MI
WLNS

Lansing stabbing leads to 1 arrest

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department responded to a stabbing Sunday morning that sent one man to the hospital. According to an officer, they responded to the 300 block of Westmoreland Ave. at 7:15 a.m. Following a suspect description and a canine search of the area, officers were able to track down the […]
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy