CRIMINAL TRESPASS LEADS TO JAIL TIME
Visiting a business where he had an active criminal trespass warning lead to jail time for a Washington resident. Brenham Police report that Wednesday evening at 5:10, Cpl. Jose Perez responded to the 600 block of South Market Street in reference to a possible theft. Contact was made behind the business with Justin Daniels, 33 of Washington, whom had an active criminal trespass warning for the location. Daniels resisted arrest or detainment, but was taken into custody without further incident. Daniels was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in for Criminal Trespass and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport.
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED EARLY FRIDAY MORNING
A Brenham woman was arrested early Friday morning on assault charges. Brenham Police report that early Friday morning at 12:50, Officer Bryan Morong responded to the 1200 block of West Jefferson Street in reference to a disturbance. After investigation, Stephanie Nicole Upchurch, 37 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member. Upchurch was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
SOMERVILLE MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED AFTER CRASH INVOLVING 18-WHEELER
A Somerville man suffered major injuries after a multi-car and 18-wheeler pileup Thursday night in Burleson County. The crash occurred around 6:15 p.m. at Highway 36 and FM 60 in Lyons. According to DPS Sergeant Justin Ruiz, a 2016 Chevrolet pickup was t-boned after failing to yield the right of...
WARRANT ARREST MADE WEDNESDAY NIGHT
A warrant arrest was made on a Brenham woman Wednesday night. Brenham Police report that Wednesday night at 8:10, Officer Bryan Morong made contact with Jovanette Abby Jaramillo, 40 of Brenham, in the 700 block of Muse Street in reference to a warrant for her arrest. Jaramillo was taken into custody without incident on a warrant for Continuous Violence against a Family Member that was reported December 11, and was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald. (8) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Waco police investigating shooting that left man wounded
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left a young man suffering from an injury after a bullet grazed his head. Earlier reports indicated the man had been shot in the head, but police later said the bullet only grazed his head. The...
Minor arrested after domestic shooting incident
WACO, Texas — One person is injured and one has been arrested after a domestic disturbance in Waco, says the Waco Police Department. According to the Department, officers responded to a shooting on S. 12th St. around 1:50 p.m. on Dec. 15. There they said they found an 18-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound.
Police: Theft of $25,000 led to fatal gunfight in Bellmead
A theft of about $25,000 in cash from a Bellmead man's residence led to an exchange of gunfire Monday night that left one dead and one wounded and jailed on a murder charge, according to Bellmead police. Police said Demicco Chambliss, 22, entered the home of Dennis Ray Estelle, 21,...
Grand jury indicts Waco woman in alleged scheme to smuggle drugs into local jail via Bible study pamphlets
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco woman who state and local investigators say conspired with at least four others to smuggle illegal contraband into the McLennan County Jail through the pages of drug-soaked puzzle books and Bible study pamphlets was indicted Thursday. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Jaime Lynn...
