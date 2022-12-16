(Harrisburg, PA) -- Court records show a man who's serving two life sentences for murdering women in Pennsylvania will has been extradited to Michigan for a preliminary murder hearing later this month. Harold David Haulman The Third is charged with allegedly killing a pregnant woman who disappeared more than 15 years ago. Haulman is serving two life terms in Pennsylvania for the death of Tiana Phillips in 2021 and Erica Schultz the year before. He was flown from Pennsylvania to Battle Creek last week to assist in the search for the body of the young pregnant woman but detectives say they've haven't found her remains yet.

BATTLE CREEK, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO