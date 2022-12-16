Read full article on original website
Web 3.0 firms must ‘keep costs low,’ improve efficiency to navigate downturns, says Rotten Tomatoes cofounder
In a market downturn, Web3 companies need to “keep costs crazy low, as low as possible” and try to improve the work process, Patrick Lee, cofounder of film and TV show review platform Rotten Tomatoes and cofounder and managing partner of U.S.-based PKO Investments, told Forkast. Lee spoke...
The next hundred million crypto users may come from gaming, Animoca founder says
Welcome to Forkast Forecasts 2023. In this series, leaders, innovators and visionaries in blockchains share their industry predictions for the year ahead. A veteran technology entrepreneur and investor based in Hong Kong, Yat Siu is the cofounder and executive chairman of Animoca Brands, a blockchain and gaming specialist. Animoca taps...
Binance acquires Indonesian crypto exchange Tokocrypto
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has acquired Indonesia-based crypto exchange Tokocrypto, according to a CNBC report on Monday,. Tokocrypto-backed tokens rose 23% in the four hours to 8:30 p.m. Hong Kong time, according to CoinMarketCap. CNBC cited an acquisition statement saying that Yudhono Ravis will succeed the company’s...
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether gain; Dogecoin is biggest loser in top 10 cryptos
Bitcoin and Ether gained in Asian trading on Tuesday afternoon, with Dogecoin leading declines across the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin inched up 0.24% over the past 24 hours and was trading at US$16,785 by 4:30 p.m. in Hong Kong, and Ether declined 2.07% to US$1,207, according to CoinMarketCap. Dogecoin...
Bitcoin mining difficulty rises 3.27% in latest adjustment
The Bitcoin mining difficulty level rose 3.27% on Tuesday morning in Asia, as some mining firms continue facing cash shortages due to lower Bitcoin prices and high energy costs. Fast facts. The mining difficulty reading came in at 35.36 trillion at block height 768,096 in Tuesday’s biweekly adjustment, following a...
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried set to return to the U.S. on Wednesday
Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and former chief executive officer of bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has signed extradition documents in the Bahamas and is scheduled to return to the U.S. on Wednesday, Bahamas Acting Commissioner of Corrections Doan Cleare confirmed to Reuters. Fast facts. Bankman-Fried is expected to appear at a Bahamian...
US bill set to demand know-your-customer from crypto companies
The cryptocurrency industry has long been accused of playing by its own rules — or no rules at all, in the case of recent crypto collapses in which investors have lost their shirts. Now, in the wake of those failures, it looks as though the sector may have to start playing by the same rules as other segments of the finance industry.
U.S. crypto miner Core Scientific files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, continues to mine Bitcoin
Core Scientific, one of the largest publicly traded crypto mining firms in the U.S. listed on Nasdaq as $CORZ, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the state of Texas on Wednesday morning, according to CNBC. Fast facts. Core Scientific is still generating positive cash flow, but it is insufficient...
S. Korea’s Busan city crypto exchange moves ahead without global partners
South Korea’s Busan city announced the steering committee on Monday for building its flagship digital asset exchange, but it didn’t include most of the global exchanges that earlier partnered with Busan for the initiative. Fast facts. The steering committee includes 18 local blockchain experts, but no representatives of...
FTX says it has over US$1B in cash assets
The new restructuring team of bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX has reportedly located over US$1 billion in cash assets that are held in U.S. financial institutions. The team also requested back millions in political and charitable contributions made by former chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried. Fast facts. FTX’s new management told creditors...
Regulatory issues ‘still challenging’ as CBDCs gain popularity globally, says German IT firm Giesecke+Devrient’s Chief Evangelist Lars Hupel
Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) development and interest are growing rapidly worldwide but regulatory issues remain a challenge, especially for cross-border CBDC transactions. But German IT company Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) – winner of Best Technology Award in the Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s Global Fast Track CBDC 2022 competition during the city’s...
What the FTX collapse means for the future of crypto
The FTX scandal continues sending shockwaves throughout the cryptocurrency industry. Few could predict that the highly-regarded centralized exchange (CEX) would implode, leaving vulnerable retail investors to bear the brunt of the catastrophe. Thousands of FTX users were unable to pull their funds off of the exchange when insolvency rumors began to swell, and now may never be refunded. The collapse has underscored the vital importance for crypto users to be able to transact quickly and efficiently across platforms.
Retail-owned Bitcoin supply reaches all-time high
The share of Bitcoin supply owned by retail investors has reached an all-time high of around 17%, according to blockchain research firms Glassnode and IntoTheBlock. GlassNode defines retail investors as any wallet controlling less than 10 BTC, which is currently worth US$168,300. IntoTheBlock data also shows that the percentage of...
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether dip; XRP leads declines across top 10 cryptos
Bitcoin and Ether fell in Asian trading on Monday afternoon, with XRP leading declines across the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin decreased 0.07% over the past 24 hours and was trading at US$16,743 by 4:30 p.m. in Hong Kong, and Ether inched down 0.4% to US$1,183, according to CoinMarketCap. XRP...
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether fall; Dogecoin drops after poll says Musk should quit as Twitter boss
Bitcoin and Ether prices fell in Tuesday morning trading in Asia, along with the rest of the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies as concerns about the stability of crypto exchanges and a possible global recession continued to weigh on markets. Dogecoin saw the biggest losses as Twitter Inc. boss and memecoin advocate Elon Musk looks likely to step down from the top job at the social media platform following a user poll.
How Web3 can make travel less stressful for future holidays
Travel is big business. It contributed nearly US$6 trillion to the global GDP in 2021. And though the Covid-19 pandemic caused an unprecedented shock impact, travel is now very much back, especially this December holiday season. The “travel bounce back” is in full flow despite escalating costs and logistical issues as demand exceeds supply. We humans just can’t get enough of moving around.
Blockchain Education
Welcome to The Daily Forkast – December 19, 2022 – presented by Joel Flynn. For as long as the blockchain industry has existed, finding the right talent in engineering and development has proved to be a problem. Formal education institutions are becoming vital in training potential talents. Join...
NFTs may become the “Lego blocks” of Web3 in 2023, Gary Liu says
Welcome to Forkast Forecasts 2023. In this series, leaders, innovators and visionaries in blockchain share their industry predictions for the year ahead. Gary Liu is the founder and chief executive of Artifact Labs, a company leading the development of historical non-fungible tokens (NFT) to preserve on the blockchain. In his previous role as CEO of the South China Morning Post (SCMP), Liu oversaw an extensive digital transformation of the Hong Kong-based publishing group.
