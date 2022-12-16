University of Montana names new tribal outreach specialist

‘It's important for tribal people across Montana to see a tribal person in this area of education’

Kolby KickingWoman

After finishing her contract as president of Blackfeet Community College in July, Karla Bird took some time to consider her next move.

Not long thereafter, the tribal outreach specialist position in the office of the president at the University of Montana in Missoula came open and Bird, Blackfeet, decided to apply.

Last week, the university announced her hire and she is set to start in her new role Jan. 3.

“I'm really excited,” Bird said. “I think this position is important. It's important for tribal people across Montana to see a tribal person in this area of education.”

The tribal outreach specialist position was created in 2018 after an annual meeting of Montana’s tribal college presidents and University of Montana President Seth Bodnar. The position serves as a liaison to tribal communities, a resource to current and prospective students and works to strengthen the Native community on campus.

Bird and the man who previously held the position, Brad Hall, Blackfeet, are essentially switching jobs; as he was named president of Blackfeet Community College in September.

Bodnar said the role is vital to the school and praised Bird for her experience.

“Dr. Bird comes to UM with a wealth of experience that will benefit all of us,” Bodnar said in a press release from the university. “I look forward to learning from and partnering with her as we continually work to ensure UM prioritizes excellence in Native American education.”

Bird said her experience as president at Blackfeet Community College will help her significantly in her new position and she hopes to continue to build equitable partnerships and relationships with tribal colleges across the state.

“I think being the president at BCC allowed me the opportunity to understand what tribal college needs are, what a true foundation of equitable partnership does look and also the costs associated with partnership,” Bird said. “You can look at partnership in equity and not financially, you can look at it from, you know, how much time are we using, resources that we're using, so just really trying to look at rather than a partnership or relationship with a tribal college and a tribe, and then what does an equitable partnership look like? And so I think, in this new position, I really understand what those needs are and what equity looks like.”

She is also a graduate of the University of Montana, where she obtained her bachelor’s degree in psychology with a research emphasis and a minor in Native American studies. She then got her master's degree in counselor education before finishing with a doctorate in educational leadership with an emphasis in higher education.

The University of Montana is shown in this Sept. 4, 2017 photo. (AP Photo/Patrick Record, File)

Similar to using her experience as a tribal college president, Bird says having been a student at the University of Montana and being a part of the Native student community there will also help in her new role.

“I'm really at a situation where I understand the system from a student perspective and also from a Native American student perspective,” she said. “Also understanding what it means to work in a tribal community. So I think those two experiences are really going to help me in this new position.”

Bird’s passion is Indigenous education and she said she is excited to work across campus to help support Native students in higher education.

One of the priorities is Native student retention. Since the position was created, the university has seen ​​a 24 percent increase in Native American undergraduate enrollment and a 13 percent increase in retention.

The Native student population is the largest minority population on campus, with 610 students enrolled for the Fall 2022 semester, according to the Montana University Systems enrollment demographics dashboard .

With eight federally recognized tribes, Natives also make up the largest minority group in the state. The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribe is the closest tribe to the University of Montana.

A new program that has recently received funding aimed at retaining Native students is the First Year Indigenous Experience program.

Michelle Guzman, Shoshone-Bannock, is the director of American Indian Student Services at the university. She said the idea for the First Year Indigenous Experience program was to create a year long class that would show and help Native students be successful.

Right off the bat, Native students are made aware of all the resources available to them and where they are on campus. Whether it’s where the financial aid office is, how to find a tutor or where the campus health center is located.

“Just let them know that somebody cares,” Guzman said. “I think that's a lot of what the class is kind of like, okay, here's all our resources on campus and if you need help, you need somebody to talk to, you know where my office is and just creating that sense of belonging and kind of family.”

Ella Sherin, Cowlitz, Yakima and Abenaki, is a first-year student from Washington State in this year’s cohort. She is majoring in Native American studies and minoring in political science. Eventually, she hopes to study tribal law.

She said the class has been a big help in teaching her how to manage her time, classes and has also attended presentations on how to manage her finances as a new college student.

The Native community on campus is one of the big reasons why she chose to attend the University of Montana.

“[The staff] Just really look out for us and it's just kind of community focused, caring for one another that we're used to just part of our culture that is continuing here on campus within the Payne Center,” Sherin said. “So it gives us all a place to feel safe and comfortable.”

As she gets ready to start in the new year, Bird is excited and recognizes the importance of the position at the university. She’s looking forward to learning more about the university systems, how to make them better and be a resource to Native students.

“I really want to be a support for tribal students and for tribal communities,” Bird said. “Always an open invitation if anybody wants to reach out to me for support; if they're a student on campus, if they're a prospective student, if they're a tribal college. I just want to be helpful and an asset if anybody needs any type of assistance U of M.”

