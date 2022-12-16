ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Best bets for every bowl game, Pt. 1 (pre-Christmas Day bowls)

By Prince J. Grimes
 5 days ago
Bowl season is officially upon us, and there is something for everybody. In fact, some might say there are too many bowls — or so many that most end up being just exhibitions.

I’m not going to sit here and disagree. But if you can’t find something to enjoy from any of these games, college football just might not be your thing.

An alternative way to get invested is through a little betting action. And because most people don’t have time to research 43 different games, I did it for you.

Starting with every bowl before Christmas, these are my best bets for each game. Check back later for the remaining bowls.

List

Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB: Hometown Lenders Bahamas Bowl (Nassau)

UAB players aren’t happy about the team’s decision to hire Trent Dilfer as head coach instead of elevating interim coach Bryant Vincent. So in Vincent’s final game, I expect them to play with passion and ride a big game from C-USA Offensive Player of the Year DeWayne McBride to a cover. I don’t see how Miami scores enough points to keep up without QB Brett Gabbert.

Prince’s Pick: UAB -10.5

25 UTSA vs. 24 Troy: Duluth Trading Cure Bowl (Orlando)

UTSA’s offense has some dynamic players, more than Troy from my quick analysis. But I’m rolling with Troy for one reason only, and that’s because UTSA gave up 38 points and more than 200 passing yards to Army back in September. If you watched Army-Navy last weekend, then you know how bad your defense has to be to let Army do that.

Prince’s Pick: Troy ML

Cincinnati vs. Louisville: Wasabi Fenway Bowl (Boston)

This game won’t look like anything fans of these teams saw for most of the season, starting with the fact that Cincinnati’s new coach Scott Satterfield is Louisville’s coach — or was Louisville’s coach. He won’t take the sideline for either team, and also missing will be both starting quarterbacks. Cincinnati’s Ben Bryant remains out with a foot injury, and Louisville’s Malik Cunningham is one of several players opting out to prepare for the NFL Draft. I’m not sure what to expect, but I don’t see a lot of points being scored in this one.

Prince’s Pick: Under 39.5 points

Jackson State vs. NC Central: Cricket Celebration Bowl (Atlanta)

In Deion Sanders’ last game on the sideline for Jackson State, I don’t really see this one going much different than the previous 12 of an undefeated season. He’ll bring the SWAC a rare Celebration Bowl title. But while I want to say Shedeur Sanders and co. cover the spread, there’s more than enough distractions around the program to prevent a flawless game plan.

Prince’s Pick: NC Central +14.5

Florida vs. 14 Oregon State: SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

A few weeks removed from a huge win over Oregon to end the regular season, Oregon State gets a Florida team with a quarterback making his first collegiate start. The Gators have Jack Miller stepping in for Anthony Richardson, and I don’t expect it to go well for them.

Prince’s Pick: Oregon State -10.5

Washington State at Fresno State: Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl (Inglewood, CA)

Like many teams, Washington State will be a shell of itself in this bowl game. That extends to the coaching staff much more than other teams, with both coordinators taking jobs elsewhere, joining a slew of players who will also miss this game for the Cougars.

Prince’s Pick: Fresno State -3.5

Rice vs. Southern Miss: Lending Tree Bowl (Mobile, AL)

Rice’s defense isn’t very good, but I don’t think Southern Miss necessarily has the requisite playmakers outside of Frank Gore Jr. to take advantage. So while Gore could have a big enough game to lead the Eagles to victory, I think this game stays close.

Prince’s Pick: Rice +6.5

SMU vs. BYU: New Mexico Bowl (Albuquerque)

If BYU quarterback Jaren Hall was healthy, the Cougars may have very well been favored in this one. But his likely absence puts the onus on a strong rushing attack led by Christopher Brooks to shorten the game and keep SMU QB Tanner Mordecai on the sideline. If they can do that, this game won’t live up to shootout it could have been, especially with star Mustangs receiver Rashee Rice out.

Prince’s Pick: Under 64.5 points

North Texas vs. Boise State: Frisco Bowl (Frisco, TX)

North Texas had one of the best offenses in the country, but its 34-point average on the season is down to 23 over the last three games and head coach Seth Littrell was fired after the C-USA title game. I don’t love the Mean Green’s chances to turn things around against a tough Boise defense.

Prince’s Pick: Boise State -10.5

Marshall vs. UConn: Myrtle Beach Bowl (Conway, SC)

UConn enters this game coming off a 17-point loss to an Army team that didn’t complete a single pass. The Huskies will be lucky not to get shut out here, but a double-digit deficit is likely either way.

Prince’s Pick: Marshall -10

Eastern Michigan vs. San José State: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (Boise)

San José State has been able to air it out all season, so the though here is that Eastern Michigan’s run-based offense will have a hard time keeping up. However, Eagles quarterback Taylor Powell is coming off his best two-game stretch of the season, and they have Jose Ramirez rushing the quarterback on the other side. I’m calling for the upset.

Prince’s Pick: Eastern Michigan ML

Liberty vs. Toledo: RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl (Boca Raton, FL)

Hugh Freeze is off to Auburn as Liberty plays this bowl without its head coach. With shaky quarterback play to begin with, I don’t give Liberty much of a chance to win.

Prince’s Pick: Toledo -4.5

Western Kentucky vs. South Alabama: R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Stout all season, South Alabama’s defense showed vulnerabilities in its last game against Old Dominion. That’s not a good place to be against a Western Kentucky team that scores a ton of points. On the bright side, they should be able to move the ball too.

Prince’s Pick: Over 56 points

Baylor vs. Air Force: Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl (Fort Worth, TX)

There’s a reason Baylor fired defensive coordinator Ron Roberts at the close of the season. And though the struggles on that side of the ball stem from the pass, I don’t see the Bears stopping Brad Roberts and the Air Force ground game much either.

Prince’s Pick: Air Force +5.5

Louisiana vs. Houston: Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl (Shreveport, LA)

So, let’s get this out the way now. Houston’s defense is BAD. However, the Cougars can absolutely light up the scoreboard and I don’t think Louisiana has a roster that can score with them.

Prince’s Pick: Houston -6.5

Wake Forest vs. Missouri: Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl (Tampa, FL)

As long as quarterback Sam Hartman is suiting up for Wake Forest, which it appears he will be, the Deacons have a good chance to come out on top.

Prince’s Pick: Wake Forest -1

Middle Tennessee vs. San Diego State: EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl (Honolulu)

Nothing about either of these teams tells me one is seven points better than the other. Give me the points.

Prince’s Pick: Middle Tennessee +7

