WKRC
Sugar n' Spice closed as new owner overhauls beloved restaurant
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Beloved Paddock Hills restaurant Sugar n' Spice is temporarily closed as its new owner overhauls the eatery. Sugar n' Spice Diner at 4381 Reading Road has been closed since Nov. 10 as owner Adam Mayerson renovates the restaurant, including adding 1,200 square feet to the 2,800-square-foot restaurant space. Mayerson told Cincinnati Business Courier he hopes to reopen as early as June 2023.
dayton.com
Agave & Rye releases new winter menu with Cheetos-inspired items
Agave & Rye has released its newest menu featuring several epic food options sure to turn heads. Customers can now order Flaming Hot Cheetos Coconut Shrimp, Cheetos Fire Chicken Sammy, Cheesy Taquitos, and the Epic Crunch Burger Wrap along with several new tacos and much more. Two epic tacos now available include The Empress Gi featuring Mongolian carne asada, sticky rice, red chili Mongolian sauce, crispy carrots and shaved green onions or The Spicy Kitty featuring Flaming Hot Cheetos coconut shrimp, sticky rice, agave bbq, mango habanero puree, pineapple salsa and cilantro.
dayton.com
There’s still time to finish the 2022 Dayton Ale Trail
If you’re working on completing the 2022 Dayton Ale Trail, you still have a little time left. Jason Moore, an organizer of the Dayton Ale Trail and co-owner of Crooked Handle Brewing Co., told Dayton.com participants have until the end of January to pick up prizes or until they run out.
dayton.com
The Sugar Guild adds Friday breakfast, lunch at Red Carpet Tavern
After closing The Sugar Guild in late August, Chef DD Pearson has revived her brand at The Red Carpet Tavern on Wayne Avenue in Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood. The Sugar Guild is adding Friday breakfast and lunch along with serving brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. “The Sugar Guild is reintroducing...
dayton.com
Countdown to 2023: New Year’s Eve events across the Dayton region
Ring in the new year at a variety of bashes celebrating with food, music and more. There’s still time to make fun plans for New Year’s Eve in the Miami Valley. Here are some of the best options to consider as you prepare for the big night. Rock...
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: 12 frothy beverages to help ring in the holidays
At this point in the holiday season you are either in good shape with your to do list and looking to celebrate or are in sheer panic. Either way, you might need a beer. Although the growth of craft beer has slowed its pace over the past several years, the number of breweries and options is mind blowing. The Brewers Association reports there were 9,500 breweries operating in the U.S. in 2022. In 1983 there were just 49.
dayton.com
The Donut Dude is a sweet stop on the Butler County ‘trail’
‘Most weeks we introduce a new donut to our customers,’ owner days. The Donut Trail is a fixture in Butler County, and one of the many stops is The Donut Dude in West Chester Twp. The Donut Dude has a variety of flavors of donuts and other pastries, but...
dayton.com
7 holiday-themed events in SW Ohio to check out through the beginning of January
Whether your kids are out of school for winter break, or if your family and friends are looking to make some festive plans, here are a few of holiday events and activities to check out in Southwest Ohio. WinterFest at Kings Island runs through Sat., Dec. 31. At WinterFest, the...
dayton.com
Stolen Baby Jesus returned to local restaurant’s Nativity scene
The family that runs a longtime Fairborn restaurant is celebrating the return of a Baby Jesus figure that was a special purchase by their late owner. Tony Spaziani bought a Nativity scene two years ago for display at Giovanni’s Italian Restaurant, 215 W. Main St., Fairborn, according to Kassaundra Spaziani, his daughter.
dayton.com
MAKE A DIFFERENCE: West Carrollton Food Pantry needs staples
There’s something easy all of us can do at holiday time to make a difference in the lives of those less fortunate. Scour your pantry, fill a bag with food staples, then drop them off at a local food pantry. As an alternative, just purchase some additional canned goods or personal items the next time you go to the grocery store and take them to a local pantry. It’s an easy way to capture the spirit of the season and to teach children and grandchildren the importance of giving to others.
Cincinnati CityBeat
You Can Own This Former Sayler Park Church Designed by Cincinnati City Hall's Architect
A former church designed by Samuel Hannaford, the same architect behind Cincinnati City Hall, is for sale in Sayler Park. According to the listing, the church at 7340 Kirkwood Lane was built in 1877 in the British Arts and Crafts style and was home to the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, later named St. Luke's Episcopal Church. The building overlooks historic Sayler Park and comes with a partial view of the Ohio River.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash, car into building, Harrison Ave in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash, car into a building, at 2420 Harrison Ave in Westwood. Unknown injuries. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police arrest 1 in Bengals banner theft
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police say an arrest has been made after a Bengals banner was stolen from Paycor Stadium last month. Police say Zachary Nelson, 24, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering and felony grand theft after taking a 20x8 Bengals banner from a Paycor Stadium parking garage.
I-70 at US-68 reopens following multi-vehicle crash
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash caused I-70 westbound to be shut down Tuesday morning after a three vehicle crash. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, three vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, crashed on I-70 westbound around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday. The westbound lanes are shut down from Exit 52 US-68 to Exit 48 Enon Road. […]
WLWT 5
Jimmy Fallon on Cincinnati: 'There's nothing like having the pasta with chili on it'
Cincinnati chili is back in the spotlight once again, this time on the Jimmy Fallon show. This week, a Queen City resident called Giovanni, was randomly selected as the winner of the 12 days of Christmas sweaters segment. As he went to get his new gear, Fallon shared his opinion...
WLWT 5
Report of a robbery with shots fired on Seymore Ave in Roselawn
CINCINNATI — Report of a robbery with shots fired on Seymore Avenue in Roselawn. Police engaged in a foot pursuit. Use caution in this area. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
Dump truck crash kills 1 in Beavercreek
Dayton, Ohio (WDTN) – At least one person has died in a collision in Beavercreek on Friday afternoon. According to 2 NEWS crews on the scene, a dump truck and a car collided near the intersection of Dayton Xenia Road and Hilltop Road in Beavercreek. Crews say that one person was killed in the crash […]
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Mt Carmel Tobasco Rd in Union Township
CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported on Mt Carmel Tobasco Rd in Union Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
Live wires trap driver in car after Dayton crash
AES Ohio said the wires were attached to a transmission pole, making them a higher voltage than a distribution pole. Only one customer lost power during the incident.
Fox 19
Repeat offender used Amazon disguise to steal packages from Cincinnati apartments: court docs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police say they traced a rash of local thefts back to a Cincinnati man who found the perfect disguise. Breshawn Wynn, 33, of Walnut Hills is accused of breaking into three apartment buildings and an office building in Walnut Hills and an apartment building in Corryville dressed as an Amazon delivery driver in October, according to Cincinnati police and court records.
