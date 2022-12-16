ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRC

Sugar n' Spice closed as new owner overhauls beloved restaurant

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Beloved Paddock Hills restaurant Sugar n' Spice is temporarily closed as its new owner overhauls the eatery. Sugar n' Spice Diner at 4381 Reading Road has been closed since Nov. 10 as owner Adam Mayerson renovates the restaurant, including adding 1,200 square feet to the 2,800-square-foot restaurant space. Mayerson told Cincinnati Business Courier he hopes to reopen as early as June 2023.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Agave & Rye releases new winter menu with Cheetos-inspired items

Agave & Rye has released its newest menu featuring several epic food options sure to turn heads. Customers can now order Flaming Hot Cheetos Coconut Shrimp, Cheetos Fire Chicken Sammy, Cheesy Taquitos, and the Epic Crunch Burger Wrap along with several new tacos and much more. Two epic tacos now available include The Empress Gi featuring Mongolian carne asada, sticky rice, red chili Mongolian sauce, crispy carrots and shaved green onions or The Spicy Kitty featuring Flaming Hot Cheetos coconut shrimp, sticky rice, agave bbq, mango habanero puree, pineapple salsa and cilantro.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

There’s still time to finish the 2022 Dayton Ale Trail

If you’re working on completing the 2022 Dayton Ale Trail, you still have a little time left. Jason Moore, an organizer of the Dayton Ale Trail and co-owner of Crooked Handle Brewing Co., told Dayton.com participants have until the end of January to pick up prizes or until they run out.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

The Sugar Guild adds Friday breakfast, lunch at Red Carpet Tavern

After closing The Sugar Guild in late August, Chef DD Pearson has revived her brand at The Red Carpet Tavern on Wayne Avenue in Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood. The Sugar Guild is adding Friday breakfast and lunch along with serving brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. “The Sugar Guild is reintroducing...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

DAYTON EATS: 12 frothy beverages to help ring in the holidays

At this point in the holiday season you are either in good shape with your to do list and looking to celebrate or are in sheer panic. Either way, you might need a beer. Although the growth of craft beer has slowed its pace over the past several years, the number of breweries and options is mind blowing. The Brewers Association reports there were 9,500 breweries operating in the U.S. in 2022. In 1983 there were just 49.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Stolen Baby Jesus returned to local restaurant’s Nativity scene

The family that runs a longtime Fairborn restaurant is celebrating the return of a Baby Jesus figure that was a special purchase by their late owner. Tony Spaziani bought a Nativity scene two years ago for display at Giovanni’s Italian Restaurant, 215 W. Main St., Fairborn, according to Kassaundra Spaziani, his daughter.
FAIRBORN, OH
dayton.com

MAKE A DIFFERENCE: West Carrollton Food Pantry needs staples

There’s something easy all of us can do at holiday time to make a difference in the lives of those less fortunate. Scour your pantry, fill a bag with food staples, then drop them off at a local food pantry. As an alternative, just purchase some additional canned goods or personal items the next time you go to the grocery store and take them to a local pantry. It’s an easy way to capture the spirit of the season and to teach children and grandchildren the importance of giving to others.
WEST CARROLLTON, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

You Can Own This Former Sayler Park Church Designed by Cincinnati City Hall's Architect

A former church designed by Samuel Hannaford, the same architect behind Cincinnati City Hall, is for sale in Sayler Park. According to the listing, the church at 7340 Kirkwood Lane was built in 1877 in the British Arts and Crafts style and was home to the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, later named St. Luke's Episcopal Church. The building overlooks historic Sayler Park and comes with a partial view of the Ohio River.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash, car into building, Harrison Ave in Westwood

CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash, car into a building, at 2420 Harrison Ave in Westwood. Unknown injuries. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police arrest 1 in Bengals banner theft

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police say an arrest has been made after a Bengals banner was stolen from Paycor Stadium last month. Police say Zachary Nelson, 24, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering and felony grand theft after taking a 20x8 Bengals banner from a Paycor Stadium parking garage.
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

I-70 at US-68 reopens following multi-vehicle crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash caused I-70 westbound to be shut down Tuesday morning after a three vehicle crash. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, three vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, crashed on I-70 westbound around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday. The westbound lanes are shut down from Exit 52 US-68 to Exit 48 Enon Road. […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Dump truck crash kills 1 in Beavercreek

Dayton, Ohio (WDTN) – At least one person has died in a collision in Beavercreek on Friday afternoon. According to 2 NEWS crews on the scene, a dump truck and a car collided near the intersection of Dayton Xenia Road and Hilltop Road in Beavercreek. Crews say that one person was killed in the crash […]
BEAVERCREEK, OH
Fox 19

Repeat offender used Amazon disguise to steal packages from Cincinnati apartments: court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police say they traced a rash of local thefts back to a Cincinnati man who found the perfect disguise. Breshawn Wynn, 33, of Walnut Hills is accused of breaking into three apartment buildings and an office building in Walnut Hills and an apartment building in Corryville dressed as an Amazon delivery driver in October, according to Cincinnati police and court records.
