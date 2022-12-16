The government of Macau had awarded provisional concessions to the six operators last month. Seven applicants applied for the new concessions: incumbents Galaxy Entertainment Group, Las Vegas Sands, MGM Resorts International, Melco Resorts, SJM Resorts and Wynn Resorts, plus Genting Malaysia. However, the six operators already doing business in Macau were chosen, meaning Genting missed out.

