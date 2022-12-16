Read full article on original website
A Red Sox-Cardinals trade to make good on Chris Sale rumors
The Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals are two teams that can get to work on the latest Chris Sale rumors. There may not be a better team for the Boston Red Sox to make the Chris Sale rumors come true with than the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals could use another starting pitcher and someone under contract beyond 2023. They have a ton of MLB-ready players they could spare in a potential deal and a couple of guys who could see big-league action by 2024.
MLB Network’s proposed Yankees-White Sox trade seems insane
We’re sorry … we thought only New York Yankees fans were the only people in the world that made outlandish trade proposals that favored their team? “How about Clint Frazier and Miguel Andújar for (insert All-Star)?!” Good times. Don’t kill the messenger for this one,...
Yankees should swing trade for old enemy to fill 2023 left field vacancy
Five years and $75 million for Andrew Benintendi would’ve been a hefty price for the Yankees to pay for continuity — especially considering some remained unsure, all offseason long, about whether Benintendi wanted to be in New York. That said … who mans left field for the New...
There’s one way Yankees can make SF Giants’ offseason even worse
OK, so Plan A’s out the door for the San Francisco Giants. The team intended to use their economic surplus this offseason to woo Aaron Judge away from the Yankees, then planned to pivot to Carlos Correa and the shortstop market if they struck out. Or maybe they’d sign both? After all, that’s what Carlos Baerga said.
Did Andrew Benintendi contract help Yankees with Ian Happ trade?
The New York Yankees are very familiar with the “price going up,” as fans watched for the duration of the 2022 season when Aaron Judge continued to hit home run after home run in his contract year, eventually earning $360 million over nine years (after they offered $213.5 million over seven).
Mets suddenly have some serious competition for Carlos Correa
While Carlos Correa and Scott Boras have remained patient with the Mets as they look at his physical, they’re starting to turn up the heat. Correa-mas may come a day late after all. While the events which led to Carlos Correa agreeing to a deal with the New York...
Why weren’t Yankees in on Kodai Senga now that we know the price?
Months earlier, the New York Yankees were loosely linked to Japanese stars Masataka Yoshida and Kodai Senga. They got neither of them. Yoshida, an outfielder, signed a deal with the Boston Red Sox while Senga secured the bag with the New York Mets. In a vacuum, paying a $105 million...
St. Louis Cardinals making same mistakes with Nolan Arenado as Rockies?
There is a familiar movie that could well be playing in the mind of Nolan Arenado as this offseason grinds along. It’s a movie that he saw play out with the Colorado Rockies and it did not have anything near a Hollywood ending for his time in Denver. And, at the moment, the sequel may not be looking much better now that he is wearing a St. Louis Cardinals uniform.
The Chicago Bears have a real chance at the number 1 pick in 2023 NFL Draft
There may not be a worse season, in the history of the Chicago Bears, where at the same time, the fan base also holds extreme hope for the future. At 3-12, the Bears are losers of eight games in a row and, by some accounts, you’d consider them to be “reeling.” Sure, you’d be right to make that assumption. They are reeling. Eight losses in a row is absolutely brutal.
No resolution yet for Carlos Correa, New York Mets
Here we go again – maybe. The New York Mets had swooped in to snag Carlos Correa after the Giants had questions about his medicals. For New York, it was the ultimate coup, another impressive bat that they could slot in the lineup as Correa was set to handle the hot corner. Then the Mets had questions about his medicals as well, putting that deal on hold.
