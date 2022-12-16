Read full article on original website
The Buffalo Bills have officially clinched a playoff spot, after their 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium. The snow did not come until there was about 10 minutes remaining in the 4th quarter, but it made for quite a sight as it accumulated fast in Orchard Park. The stands were full of snow from the lake effect snow band from earlier in the day.
Cowboys Starter Benched; Open 'Competition' for New First-Teamer
With Kelvin Joseph benched, Dallas Cowboys' defensive coordinator Dan Quinn declared on Monday that competition is happening to determine who will play at the cornerback spot opposite Trevon Diggs.
3 Bears players who won’t be back for the 2023 season
The Chicago Bears are building for the future and can spend big in the 2023 offseason, but that means these players are almost surely gone next season. There were never the highest of hopes for the Chicago Bears in the 2022 season. And truthfully, their record reflects about what we expected from this team as they head into Week 16 with only three wins on the year. Yet, it’s actually difficult to not feel positive about the franchise moving forward, especially with the way that Justin Fields has emerged as a bonafide playmaker and seemingly the franchise cornerstone they’d hoped he’d be in the Windy City.
NFL QBs who deserve to be benched after Week 15
Week 15 in the NFL clarified proved that Russell Wilson should stay seated while also making Robert Saleh’s QB decision much more clear. Quarterback play is life or death in the NFL. The right guy can take you to the promise land. The wrong guy can sink all your hopes.
3 blockbuster Patrick Kane trades with Detroit Red Wings
The Chicago Blackhawks are having a terrible year but it is by design. They have their eyes on a rebuild that will make their future bright. Part of that is getting through this season with a good chance at the 2023 NHL Draft Lottery. There are a lot of things...
Chicago Cubs dream lineup with Dansby Swanson in it
Here is what a Chicago Cubs lineup that includes Dansby Swanson could look like in 2023. With the news that the Chicago Cubs have inked free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson to a seven-year, $177 million deal, some of the questions surrounding the franchise heading into next season were answered. Swanson becomes one of the new faces for the Wrigley Field faithful to cheer while also adding some potential pop to a Cubs lineup that was in need of a boost.
Jerry Jones turns up the heat for Odell Beckham Jr. to sign with Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has turned up the heat on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to make a decision. Will he or won’t he?. Dallas signed TY Hilton just a week ago, seemingly taking them out of the market for a top veteran wide receiver. Yet, Jerry Jones, Mike McCarthy and Co. insist they’re still willing to wait things out for Odell Beckham Jr., who when healthy has proven to be a Pro Bowl-level talent at his best.
Dak Prescott isn’t to blame for interception issues and this stat proves it
Dak Prescott has been under fire for his interceptions including a game-ending pick-six vs. the Jag. But one stat proves it’s not the Cowboys QB’s fault. When the last image of the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15 was Dak Prescott’s pass deflecting off of wide receiver Noah Brown and into a Jaguars defender’s arms for a game-ending pick-six, you already know what the discourse is going to be. People have been piling on the Dallas franchise quarterback about his interception numbers seemingly starting to pile up.
Former MLB GM pitches a wildly irresponsible Bryan Reynolds-Cardinals trade
Dan O’Dowd, a former general manager for the Colorado Rockies, pitched a trade that would send Bryan Reynolds from the Pittsburgh Pirates to the St. Louis Cardinals. If the Bucs do trade away prized outfielder Bryan Reynolds, it will be for a trade package which includes multiple top prospects. There is no denying that, as several market insiders have suggested the Pirates want a ‘Juan Soto-like trade package’ for Reynolds, even if they won’t receive it.
Updated NFL Draft Order after Texans win at tanking, Jaguars actually win, Bears, Colts lose
The Jaguars won an overtime thriller, and the Houston Texans lost again. How does the action so far impact the draft order in Week 15?. Almost every game in the opening slate of Sunday’s slate of NFL games in Week 15 was competitive. Chiefs-Texans going to overtime? Who saw that one coming?
