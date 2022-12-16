Read full article on original website
Dutch E-Mobility Brand BREKR Presents The Model F Electric Bike
BREKR, a Dutch electric two-wheeler specialist, expands its model lineup with a new, equally unique electric two-wheeler. Despite its motorcycle-inspired look, the new BREKR Model F fits squarely in the realm of electrically assisted bicycles. The Model F, with pedals and wide 22-inch tires, is eventually similar to a fat-tire bike, while also adhering to European e-bike laws with a top speed limited to 15.5 miles per hour.
Chrysler Could Show Another Revised Airflow EV Concept At CES 2023
Chrysler will launch its first electric vehicle in 2025 and it plans to have a full portfolio of EVs by 2028. At the start of 2022, the manufacturer showed off its Airflow Concept EV at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES), and now it announced that it will show its “latest developments” at CES 2023, exactly one year after the design study was shown.
Lucid Lowers Air Grand Touring's Starting MSRP To $138,000
In a bid to make the Lucid Air Grand Touring more competitive as the company strives to increase the number of deliveries before the end of the year, Lucid Motors has announced a change in the trim level's offer structure. The EV startup has lowered the Air Grand Touring's price...
Aptera Shares Design Update, Says It’s On Track To Start Production
Aptera is still looking for the funds necessary to begin production of its solar electric three-wheeler, which was shown in its production-intent form a few months back. The company recently shared an update on its vehicle in what it called the Delta phase and it also encouraged (more reliable) investors to consider putting their money into Aptera.
Reviewer Says Lucid Air One-Ups Tesla Model S At All But One Thing
While Lucid may not come right out and say that its goal in producing the Air electric sedan was to "one-up Tesla," many people will tell you that's precisely how it started. Regardless of Lucid's true intent, it not only one-upped the Tesla Model S in a few key categories that would get people's attention, like range and charging, but also in just about every category you can imagine.
Toyota CEO Says "Silent Majority" Doubtful Of Electric-Only Future
Last week, Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda offered hope to brand enthusiasts who would like the carmaker to put forward a more convincing EV strategy by unveiling the Hilux Revo BEV Concept in Thailand. While the single cab electric pickup looked very close to production, Toyota did not reveal any specifications...
2023 Kia EV6 GT First Drive Review: White Smoke, Green Cred
There’s no denying the appeal of the Kia EV6, with a maximum range of 310 miles and a 240-kilowatt charge rate. But with a fair amount of understeer and a suspension that’s tuned for urban streets instead of canyons, the EV6 backs up its aggressive styling with mere adequacy in the performance department – it’s quick, but not particularly sporty.
IDRA Group Parts Spotted Inside Giga Texas, Likely From Giga Press
After the Tesla Semi entered production a few weeks ago at a facility next to Giga Nevada, the next model on the company's industrialization radar is obviously the Cybertruck. As anyone who follows Cybertruck updates knows, the electric pickup truck is slated to start low-volume production at Gigafactory Texas in mid-2023, according to Elon Musk. As for mass production, it will reportedly begin before the end of next year, according to insiders cited by Reuters last month.
Buick Debuts Electra E5 SUV In China As Its First Ultium-Based EV
Exactly one month after China's Ministry of Industry And Information Technology posted the first photos of the Buick Electra E5 as part of the homologation process, the electric midsize SUV has now gone official. Buick today announced that it will launch the all-electric Electra E5—the brand's first production vehicle developed...
Elon Musk Believes Other Automakers “Much Closer” To Bankruptcy Than They Think
Elon Musk is known for his unique views on all things automotive and he recently said on Twitter that there are established automakers (which he didn’t name) that are closer than they think to going bankrupt. Granted, he was answering a tweet that specifically stated this and confirmed the original poster’s message, although it does slot into his usual narrative that the traditional car industry is headed for a nosedive.
Everrati Shows First US-Bound Porsche 911 (964) EV Conversion
Everrati has become known for its electric-swapped restomod projects and now it has just announced that it has built its first car for the US market. It’s an early 1990s Porsche 911 (964 series) that can sprint to sixty in under 4 seconds without burning any gas. Its flat-six...
Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo With Trailer: What Range Should You Expect?
The Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo all-electric van offers a pretty decent cargo compartment, but if that's not enough, there is also an option to tow a trailer. However, that comes at a cost of reduced range - mostly due to higher aerodynamic drag. In one of the recent range tests,...
2024 Audi SQ8 E-Tron First Drive: The Name Matters
I’m rarely a fan of making simple things more complicated, especially in the world of car naming. BMW and Infiniti have long been parties to this unchecked expansion of model branding and sub-branding, and it’s still difficult to remember which vehicle we’re talking about when talking about anything from the Mercedes-EQ family of things.
EV Drivers Adjust Behavior To Deal With Winter Range Issues: Study
There was certainly a time when we saw many new electric car drivers complaining about their winter range on social media. However, unless you're headed out on a long road trip or some ridiculous commute, your EV should have enough juice to easily get you through the day. Now that many folks have been driving their EV for many years, they've simply learned to adjust their behavior to help with winter range anxiety.
Rivian To Use New Suspension Setup Designed For Supercars
Rivian is set to equip a new suspension setup on its R1S and R1T trucks. The updated suspension will be provided by Tenneco, Rivian's current supplier. It will feature Tenneco’s CVSA2/Kinetic® H2 semi-active suspension technology, which is designed for improved ride performance. The new system was developed in...
Frito-Lay’s Tesla Semi Spotted On The Road Sounding Like The Future
More and more Tesla Semis are being spotted on public roads, following the American manufacturer’s delivery event at the beginning of December. Now, two videos posted on Twitter by the user Tesla Owners Silicon Valley shows a Tesla Semi cruising down the highway in Modesto, California wearing a Frito-Lay paint scheme, with Chester Cheetah sitting proudly on the trailer.
PepsiCo Will Initially Use Tesla Semi For Trips Of 425, 100 Miles
On December 1, Tesla delivered the first production Semi electric trucks to PepsiCo in California, marking a pivotal moment in the company's history as it added Class 8 electric semi-trucks to its portfolio. Many details are still missing regarding the Tesla Semi, though, including essential ones like payload and pricing....
