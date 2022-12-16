Read full article on original website
With Binance, Everything Is Not Fine
The current state of Binance can be summed up nicely in meme form:. In reality, everything is most definitely Not Fine. Back in 2019 – when Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) was still golden and FTX was on the up-and-up – Binance, the largest crypto exchange by trading volume, invested in the now-defunct crypto exchange’s series A. Last year, it exited that transaction after SBF bought out its stake for $2.1 billion.
FTX’s Bankman-Fried Gave Ex-Jane Street Traders Who Formed Modulo Capital $400M
When a spreadsheet listing Sam Bankman-Fried’s venture investments was published by the Financial Times earlier this month, a couple of lines stood out. They showed the former cryptocurrency kingmaker’s hedge fund, Alameda Research, had invested a total of $400 million into a company called Modulo Capital. Though this...
Binance Losing Auditing Partner Mazars Leaves Crypto Questions Unanswered
In the aftermath of cryptocurrency exchange FTX’s collapse last month, questions have swirled throughout the industry about whether other large players’ finances can be trusted. With professional auditors now abruptly exiting the space, those questions may keep lingering. Binance, the largest crypto exchange by trading volume, sought to...
10 Predictions for the Future of Crypto in 2023
Think back to one year ago. Bitcoin traded at around $50,000, you couldn’t watch sports without seeing a crypto advertisement, and you could get rich – or at least it felt that way – by minting a non-fungible token (NFT) of your left nostril. At the time,...
FTX Has Over $1B in Cash, Creditor Meeting Told
FTX executives are currently trying to claw back hundreds of millions of dollars in cash from hundreds of bank accounts as they seek to resolve the position of the collapsed crypto exchange, its creditors were told Tuesday. The company's new management, which took over when FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried resigned...
Australian Crypto Exchange Swyftx, Share Trading Platform Superhero Abandon Merger Plan
Australian crypto exchange Swyftx and share trading and superannuation platform Superhero canceled their planned merger, saying the decision was reached after the government turned up the regulatory heat on the crypto industry. The plan was announced in June, and was touted as a "historic merger" that would create a A$1.5...
Shifting Crypto's Center of Gravity
The end of the year is just a date on the calendar, technically no different from the day immediately after it. Yet, it always feels like an occasion of promise and introspection. Because this is my last column of 2022, I will succumb to the temptation to look ahead and try to extract a few words that encapsulate the vast changes ahead. My plan was to avoid looking back – we’ve all been doing too much of that recently. But I realized we can’t look ahead without at least acknowledging the impact that this year has had on our collective psyche, and how that is likely to shape much of what we see in the months to come.
Nansen Analyst: On-Chain Data Shows Binance’s Financials Are a ‘Black Box’
Binance, the top cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, may be “tremendously well capitalized,” but its financials are still “very much a black box,” said an analyst at data insights company Nansen. Andrew Thurman told CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover” that although the exchange has published that it...
First Mover Americas: Bankrupt BlockFi Asks US Court to Greenlight Withdrawals
This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Bankrupt crypto lender BlockFi has asked a U.S. court to greenlight customer withdrawals that are locked up in the platform, court...
Crypto Options Market Has Become More 'Interdealer' Since FTX's Blowup: Paradigm
The collapse of Sam-Bankman Fried's digital assets exchange, FTX, has had industry-wide ramifications, one of them being market makers increasing their share of crypto options trading volumes. As of Friday, the notional value of the month-to-date interdealer flow on the institutional-grade, over-the-counter (OTC) communications platform Paradigm was $633 million, or...
FTX Collapse Is ‘Golden Opportunity’ for Developers, Says Tezos Co-Founder
Tezos’ Kathleen Breitman sees the collapse of FTX bringing down to Earth expectations for crypto-based platforms. The blockchain protocol platform co-founder contends this will make room for hiring more developers within the ecosystem. She told CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover” the FTX collapse took place at a time of “mass...
Bitcoin Development Company Layer 2 Labs Raises $3M to Bring Drivechains to Network
Layer 2 Labs has raised a $3 million seed round from angel investors to bring drivechains and other innovative technologies to Bitcoin. Drivechains are a type of sidechain – a secondary blockchain that interacts with a primary blockchain and aims to offer a better user experience (UX). The company’s CEO and founder, Paul Sztorc, a well-known Bitcoin researcher and developer, has been working on drivechains since 2015.
Crypto Trading Protocol Drift Relaunches Into Rocky Solana DeFi Landscape
As Solana decentralized finance (DeFi) staggers through the rubble of FTX, a long-absent player of its crypto derivatives trading scene is ready to take the stage once again. Drift, a Solana-based perpetual swaps trading protocol that handled billions of dollars in volume during the 2021-2022 bull run before collapsing during the Terra crash, is going live with its revamped second version on Friday.
EY Says It Is 'Aware' of 'Unauthorized' Quadriga Wallet Transfers
Ernst & Young said it has "become aware" that bitcoin (BTC) that'd been sitting QuadrigaCX's cold wallets has been moved elsewhere, according to a statement Tuesday. The company, which is acting as the bankruptcy trustee for the defunct Canadian trading platform, made the announcement four days after more than 100 BTC moved out of the wallets, which the company said Quadriga did not have access to. CoinDesk reported on Monday that EY had not initiated the transactions, which EY confirmed in its Tuesday statement.
CoinDesk USD Stablecoin Equal Weight Index (USCE)
The CoinDesk USD Stablecoin Equal Weight Index (USCE) is designed to measure the market capitalization weighted performance of stablecoins that target a peg to the US Dollar and are included in the CoinDesk Market Plus Stablecoin Index (CMIP). Inclusion of a digital asset in USCE is subject to minimum trading and exchange eligibility requirements as defined by the CoinDesk Market Index Methodology.
Core Scientific to File for Bankruptcy, Continue Mining Through Process: Report
Core Scientific (CORZ), one of the industry's largest bitcoin miners, plans to file for bankruptcy Wednesday morning in Texas, according to a report by CNBC, but will continue to mine bitcoin throughout the process. While many mining companies have experienced financial distress during the bear market, Core Scientific is the...
Polygon Founder Unveils Web3 Accelerator Beacon
Noted venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) has a price-innovation cycle thesis that essentially says that crypto bull markets attract buyers, while bear markets make room for developer innovation that increases optimism – and eventually asset prices. Building Web3 projects is a difficult task even in the best environments,...
First Mover Asia: Missing From the Debate About Binance’s Proof of Reserves and Auditor, One Metric Shows Another Exchange Could Be in Trouble
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Good morning. Here’s what’s happening:. Prices: Bitcoin was flat heading into Asia hours on Monday, though crypto analysts are warning that pressure from the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary tightening isn't likely to fade anytime soon.
23 Blockchain Predictions for 2023
Since 2016 I have ended each year with predictions for the blockchain ecosystem for the year ahead. 2022 has been one of the most tumultuous years in crypto, with a litany of decentralized and centralized entities already evaporated or on their last leg. It feels like we are in the final convulsions of a nascent ecosystem, expelling bad actors and bad practices in a dramatic but ultimately maturing process. Here’s what we’ll see on the other side.
4th Quarter Market Outlook: The CoinDesk Currency Index, Excluding Stablecoins
The CoinDesk Currency Index Ex Stablecoin (CCX) is designed to measure the market capitalization weighted performance of constituents in the CoinDesk Currency Index excluding stablecoins. CCX reflects the DACS as of the prior month, so the Currency sector refers to any digital asset acting primarily as a medium of exchange and unit of account running on a blockchain network with the ability to complete cross-border transactions without restriction. Digital assets in the Currency sector do not necessarily act as a store of value[1].
