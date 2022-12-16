Read full article on original website
Atlanta's richest person is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Peachtree City Walmart Set to Reopen Partially For Business After ArsonMadocPeachtree City, GA
Our Favorite Near-Atlanta Outdoor Stops for Getting Holiday Visitors Outside and Enjoying a Natural Georgia HighDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Empowerment On Another Level with Southern Crescent Women in BusinessSouthern Crescent WomenHampton, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Black-owned Business Profile: The Construction Kings
Veteran real estate agent Gene Johnson and seasoned house “flipper” Kelley Parker make up The Construction Kings, a pair of property experts running their own construction company based in the Atlanta area. The two have completed a variety of projects together, building a vast portfolio of renovated homes that can be seen all over the […] The post Black-owned Business Profile: The Construction Kings appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
claytoncrescent.org
Capitol attorney calls proposed ordinance “unconstitutional”
A proposed ordinance scheduled to come before the Clayton County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, December 20 may exceed home rule powers and be unconstitutional, according to a legal opinion issued Monday night by the Georgia Capitol’s Deputy Legal Counsel D. Stuart Morelli. The ordinance would allow commissioners who...
New residential units at Echo Street West to welcome tenants in January
The mixed-use village, VIBE at Echo Street West, will welcome its first residents in January. “The cornerstone of any mixed-use development is the community,” Tony Bartlett, executive vice president at Lincoln Property Company, said in a press release. “This wave of residents at VIBE will be the first to experience ‘the village of ideas’ right […] The post New residential units at Echo Street West to welcome tenants in January appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Fulton County Jail inmates transferred to Atlanta City Jail due to overcrowding
ATLANTA - The long talked about transfer of inmates from the overcrowded Fulton County Jail to the Atlanta City Jail has started. The first wave, all women, moved Sunday with heightened security. Atlanta City Council members were briefed on Sunday about the contract signed between Sheriff Pat Labat and Mayor...
Georgia Supreme Court sends lawsuit over 2020 election back to appeals court
ATLANTA — A case seeking a review of absentee ballots from Fulton County's 2020 election is being sent back to the court of appeals thanks to a new order from the state Supreme Court. The case surrounds a lawsuit filed in December 2020, which asked that 147,000 absentee ballots...
claytoncrescent.org
Ordinance would allow chief deputy to fill BOC, other vacant seats
The Board of Commissioners will consider the proposed ordinance, 2022-271, this Tuesday, December 20 at 6:30 p.m. The public will not be allowed to comment until after the first reading. A proposed ordinance on the Clayton County Board of Commissioners’ December 20, 2022 agenda would allow the chief deputy of...
thesource.com
Future’s Freewishes Foundation Hosts 9th Annual Toy Drive At Target
1000 families were gifted with a shopping spree at Target for the Freewishes foundation’s 9th annual Christmas toy drive. FreeWishes hosted the 9th annual I AM A DREAMER Holiday Pop Up at Target. Children and their families were treated to a shopping spree at the Target courtesy of the foundation.
atlantanewsfirst.com
North DeKalb Mall to undergo major redevelopment
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Redevelopment plans are in the works at the site of one of metro Atlanta’s oldest malls. DeKalb County resident Zirra Dixon can recall the days when North DeKalb Mall in Decatur was bustling. Now, it looks more like a ghost town. “It’s desolated...
Terminally ill patient could be waiting two years for federal disability approval
ATLANTA — The fight to access disability benefits is getting harder here in Georgia with wait times for even critical conditions increasing to more than two years. All working Americans pay-in to the benefit but many are finding when they need to access it, they can’t even get through the process.
People in Clayton County are up in arms over special ordinance
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — People are planning to flood a Clayton County board of commissioners meeting because they are upset with a specific ordinance that decides who represents you. Many people in Clayton County say the proposed ordinance is unconstitutional in that it supersedes state law. They plan to...
Clayton Commission considering naming Victor Hill pick as interim sheriff
The Clayton County Commission is considering naming an interim sheriff who is backed by the office’s former leader: fede...
Former DeKalb school workers concerned bad smells linked to their cancers, brain tumors
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News “Gets Real” about neighbors who say people are getting sick in their predominately African American community in South DeKalb County. Many of those diagnosed with environmental cancers worked at Narvie J. Harris Elementary School along Flakes Mill Road near...
Atlanta community-supported, free grocery store offers special shopping for teachers
ATLANTA — A local nonprofit known for supporting families in need with food is now aiming to help another group in Atlanta: teachers. The Grocery Spot operates out of Atlanta's Grove Park neighborhood, offering a pay-what-you-can or free grocery shopping experience to anyone who needs it. The group recently began offering special shopping hours for educators.
Principal picked for Atlanta school after predecessor’s resignation
Atlanta Public Schools announced the selection of principal to lead Howard Middle School starting Jan. 17.
After leaving an impact on his community, family lays fallen Gwinnett corrections officer to rest
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Family and friends are remembering Gwinnett County correctional officer Scott Riner. North Metro Baptist Church was filled with loved ones and those who paid their respects to the fallen officer Tuesday. "He made his whole life about service and giving from the time he was a...
City officials and families react to constant rise in metro Atlanta youth violence
ATLANTA — More and more families are mourning as youth violence around Atlanta continues to rise. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin spoke to families who have been impacted by the violence at a tree-lighting ceremony for those children killed. Kerri Gray had plans for her baby boy, but instead...
Atlanta non-profits asking for more help this holiday season with rising inflation
ATLANTA — Brianna Watson joined dozens of people at the Georgia International Convention Center Saturday to volunteer with Hosea Helps. The organization hosted a holiday celebration where families could rive up to receive groceries and toys for children. "It's hard living in America, right now... I do not like...
DeKalb jury awards $160 million verdict after Underground Atlanta shooting deaths
A DeKalb County jury has awarded a $160 million verdict to the families of two men killed at an Underground Atlanta rap ...
accesswdun.com
Health officials: STD cases on the rise in Northeast Georgia
Sexually transmitted diseases have risen drastically in Georgia over the last couple of years according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health. In 2021, there were 106,467 STD cases in the state. Locally, Northeast Georgia's District 2 Public Health has seen significant increases in STDs with the most significant increase being in gonorrhea cases. According to Auriel Tarty, an Emory Epidemiology fellow with District 2 Public Health, gonorrhea cases have seen a 46% increase between 2016 and 2021.
3 activists honored for fighting for desegregation at Georgia State University
ATLANTA — Georgia State University honored three activists who fought to desegregate the college in the 1950s. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Myra Payne Elliott, 90, attended GSU’s master’s graduation ceremony on Wednesday to receive her honorary degree. She, along with the...
