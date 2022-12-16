Read full article on original website
Health officials on the look out for Invasive Strep A
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — If your throat is scratchy and sore, you're not alone. Hospitals across the country are reporting a rise in cases of strep throat in children. Invasive Strep A can be deadly. It's already taken 15 lives in the UK and 2 lives in the U.S. No reported cases in Alabama, but officials say it is definitely something to look out for as cases of other illnesses continue to circulate.
Alabama Superintendent of Education says there are three key reasons why teachers left
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — After years of unprecedented shortages, teachers are making their way back to Alabama classrooms. But, why did they leave in the first place? The Alabama Superintendent of Education, Dr. Eric Mackey, said there's three key reasons. A number of measures the state put in place...
Vaccine numbers in children declining, CDC Director blames vaccine misinformation
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Vaccination numbers in children across the country have dramatically dropped over the past three years. The dip is across the board, from covid to the measles to the flu. In fact, according to the CDC, only 42% of kids under 18 have gotten their flu shots this year. The director of the CDC is blaming misinformation for the low numbers. Misinformation spread through things like social media. Even a local pediatrician says she's seen more hesitancy from parents when it comes to getting their children vaccinated.
