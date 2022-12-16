MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Vaccination numbers in children across the country have dramatically dropped over the past three years. The dip is across the board, from covid to the measles to the flu. In fact, according to the CDC, only 42% of kids under 18 have gotten their flu shots this year. The director of the CDC is blaming misinformation for the low numbers. Misinformation spread through things like social media. Even a local pediatrician says she's seen more hesitancy from parents when it comes to getting their children vaccinated.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO