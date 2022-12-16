ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

allaccess.com

KLUC/Las Vegas Breaks Another Record With The 24th Annual 'Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive'

AUDACY Top 40 KLUC/LAS VEGAS' 24th Annual CHET BUCHANAN SHOW TOY DRIVE concluded with another record breaking year. After 12 days, atop a 30 foot scaffold, where BUCHANAN lived in a tent and broadcast live all day, he and the passionate and generous listeners of LAS VEGAS, as well as VEGAS Strip celebrities filled 42 COCA COLA trucks with toys, donated 8,814 bikes and collected $744, 629 in cash and gift cards hitting, a new record.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Legendary Las Vegas gentlemen’s club demolished

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A piece of Las Vegas’s history crumbled to the ground Monday morning as an infamous gentlemen’s club got demolished. Crazy Horse Too, located on Industrial Road by Sahara Avenue, got the boot from the City of Las Vegas as the vacant building became a hazard.
LAS VEGAS, NV
thecutoffnews.com

Famous parties from Las Vegas history

Stacker spotlighted 20 iconic parties and venues from Las Vegas history, from billionaire birthday parties to unique clubs. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

Listing for $5.7 Million, This Quality Equestrian Estate on 2.25 Lush Acres Comes with The Ultimate Indoor Outdoor Living in Las Vegas, Nevada

4225 N Jensen Street Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 4225 N Jensen Street, Las Vegas, Nevada is a Hacienda-style home on 2.25 lush acres beaming with Spanish tile, rustic wood accents, archways, and multiple courtyards that allow for the ultimate year-round indoor outdoor living. This Home in Las Vegas offers 8 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 8,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4225 N Jensen Street, please contact Zar A. Zanganeh (Phone: 702-684-6100) at The Agency Las Vegas for full support and perfect service.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

An imaginary Polar Express train ride in Las Vegas!

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A real life (imaginary) Polar Express train ride in Las Vegas!. Our Nate Tannenbaum got to be a guest Conductor, hollering “All aboard!” And “Tickets! Tickets! Gotta punch your ticket!”. He says, “It was so. Much. Fun!”. From the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegastribune.net

CHCIKPEAS MEDIETTRANEAN CAFÉ WILL BE FEATURED ON DINERS, DRIVE-INS, & DIVES

CHCIKPEAS MEDIETTRANEAN CAFÉ WILL BE FEATURED ON DINERS, DRIVE-INS, & DIVES. Las Vegas, Nevada- December 19, 2022. Chickpeas Mediterranean Café a locally-owned and operated Mediterranean Restaurant operating since 2015 will be featured on the food Network’s Diners, Drive-ins and Dives on Friday January 13th @ 6:00 p.m. local Las Vegas time.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Power shut off at troubled Las Vegas apartment complex

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Power was shut off to the Apex Apartments on Thursday night while the weather lingered around freezing temperatures. The 8 News Now Investigators learned that the power bill for the apartment complex had not been paid. Amy Erwin, who lives in one of the units,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Mike and Carla Say ‘Good-Bye’ To The Mirage

Just over 33 years ago, The Mirage opened on the Las Vegas Strip and set a new standard of resort-casinos in Las Vegas! Yesterday, on December 19th, The Mirage became The Hard Rock and The Mike & Carla Morning Show thought it would be nice to reminisce and give one last “good-bye” to the one time mega-resort and others.
LAS VEGAS, NV

