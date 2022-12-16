Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Triple B - Brooks Brothers Burgers: Serving up some of Henderson's best burgers
How To Avoid A Bad All Your Can Eat Buffet
Seven Magic Mountains: a free place to take your friends and family when they visit
Nevada woman shoots and kills carjacker with his gun
allaccess.com
KLUC/Las Vegas Breaks Another Record With The 24th Annual 'Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive'
AUDACY Top 40 KLUC/LAS VEGAS' 24th Annual CHET BUCHANAN SHOW TOY DRIVE concluded with another record breaking year. After 12 days, atop a 30 foot scaffold, where BUCHANAN lived in a tent and broadcast live all day, he and the passionate and generous listeners of LAS VEGAS, as well as VEGAS Strip celebrities filled 42 COCA COLA trucks with toys, donated 8,814 bikes and collected $744, 629 in cash and gift cards hitting, a new record.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas church makes last minute push for families in need of Christmas presents
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - FOX5 has highlighted Moments of Blessings House of Prayer near East Lake Mead and Nellis. The church has served as a free food distribution site for several years. The church offers free groceries on Mondays. “It has been really tough. And in the last couple...
The Hydrant Club in Downtown Las Vegas to close following increase in crime
The owner of a Downtown Las Vegas dog training and boarding facility said she can no longer compromise the safety of herself and the dogs to continue the vision that late entrepreneur Tony Hsieh once had for the area.
8newsnow.com
Legendary Las Vegas gentlemen’s club demolished
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A piece of Las Vegas’s history crumbled to the ground Monday morning as an infamous gentlemen’s club got demolished. Crazy Horse Too, located on Industrial Road by Sahara Avenue, got the boot from the City of Las Vegas as the vacant building became a hazard.
Fox5 KVVU
Silverton hosting ‘Underwater Santa’ experience on Christmas Eve
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those who haven’t had a chance to visit Santa yet will have a unique opportunity on Christmas Eve. On Saturday, Santa will hop in the aquarium at the Silverton Casino Hotel. According to the Silverton, guests can share their Christmas wish list with Santa...
thecutoffnews.com
Famous parties from Las Vegas history
Stacker spotlighted 20 iconic parties and venues from Las Vegas history, from billionaire birthday parties to unique clubs. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
luxury-houses.net
Listing for $5.7 Million, This Quality Equestrian Estate on 2.25 Lush Acres Comes with The Ultimate Indoor Outdoor Living in Las Vegas, Nevada
4225 N Jensen Street Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 4225 N Jensen Street, Las Vegas, Nevada is a Hacienda-style home on 2.25 lush acres beaming with Spanish tile, rustic wood accents, archways, and multiple courtyards that allow for the ultimate year-round indoor outdoor living. This Home in Las Vegas offers 8 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 8,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4225 N Jensen Street, please contact Zar A. Zanganeh (Phone: 702-684-6100) at The Agency Las Vegas for full support and perfect service.
8newsnow.com
An imaginary Polar Express train ride in Las Vegas!
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A real life (imaginary) Polar Express train ride in Las Vegas!. Our Nate Tannenbaum got to be a guest Conductor, hollering “All aboard!” And “Tickets! Tickets! Gotta punch your ticket!”. He says, “It was so. Much. Fun!”. From the...
Suspect robs Las Vegas casino cage before leaving in taxi cab, sources say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A suspect robbed the cage at a Las Vegas casino Tuesday morning before leaving in a taxi cab, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators. Sources said a person arrived in a taxi around 3:30 a.m. at the Silverton Casino, robbed the cage and left in the same taxi. The person […]
8newsnow.com
Last-known person to see Steven Koecher alive in Las Vegas-area neighborhood details odd conversation moments before he vanished
“I can’t forget that,” the person believed to be among the last to see Steven Koecher alive said about his conversation with the missing man 13 years later. Last-known person to see Steven Koecher alive in …. “I can’t forget that,” the person believed to be among the...
lasvegastribune.net
CHCIKPEAS MEDIETTRANEAN CAFÉ WILL BE FEATURED ON DINERS, DRIVE-INS, & DIVES
CHCIKPEAS MEDIETTRANEAN CAFÉ WILL BE FEATURED ON DINERS, DRIVE-INS, & DIVES. Las Vegas, Nevada- December 19, 2022. Chickpeas Mediterranean Café a locally-owned and operated Mediterranean Restaurant operating since 2015 will be featured on the food Network’s Diners, Drive-ins and Dives on Friday January 13th @ 6:00 p.m. local Las Vegas time.
Fox5 KVVU
Hard Rock completes acquisition of Mirage on Las Vegas Strip for more than $1B
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Hard Rock International has completed its acquisition of the Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, Hard Rock on Friday received regulatory approval from the Nevada Gaming Commission to acquire The Mirage Hotel & Casino from MGM Resorts International. Following the...
Fox5 KVVU
Tickets on sale for Disney immersive experience opening in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Tickets for the Disney immersive experience that’s set to open in Las Vegas are now on sale. According to the website, the attraction will open its doors on Thursday, March 30, 2023. The experience will run into September with the last date listed as Sunday, Sept. 3.
8newsnow.com
Power shut off at troubled Las Vegas apartment complex
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Power was shut off to the Apex Apartments on Thursday night while the weather lingered around freezing temperatures. The 8 News Now Investigators learned that the power bill for the apartment complex had not been paid. Amy Erwin, who lives in one of the units,...
Autoweek.com
No Cheap Seat: Wynn Las Vegas Offering $1 Million Ticket Package for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Most Formula 1 race fans figured that tickets prices for the inaugural F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix would be high. But Wynn Las Vegas is offering a next-level experience for the race weekend, schedule for Nov. 16-18, 2023. For $1 million—you read that right—Wynn will set you up with a ticket for yourself and five of your best friends.
Man accused of robbing employee at Las Vegas business near Lake Mead, Tenaya
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police are searching for a man accused of robbing someone at a business Monday morning. Police said the suspect entered a business near Lake Mead Boulevard and Tenaya Way around 10:10 a.m. and robbed an employee. He was described as a Black male adult in his 30s, 5 […]
963kklz.com
School Start Times For Las Vegas High School Students Could Be Changing
School start times for Las Vegas high school students could be changing soon. Remember back to when you were in school? Starting the school day later, and was always OUR suggestion, but no one listened! Well it might be happening here in Clark County – at least on one end of the school day.
963kklz.com
Mike and Carla Say ‘Good-Bye’ To The Mirage
Just over 33 years ago, The Mirage opened on the Las Vegas Strip and set a new standard of resort-casinos in Las Vegas! Yesterday, on December 19th, The Mirage became The Hard Rock and The Mike & Carla Morning Show thought it would be nice to reminisce and give one last “good-bye” to the one time mega-resort and others.
