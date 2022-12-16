Read full article on original website
Doo Wop Project Christmas Concert at Collins Center
If a night out at the Collins Center of the Arts on The University of Maine campus in Orono hearing Christmas music would really put you in the mood, here you go. The Doo Wop Project presents a Holiday Pops concert on Thursday beginning at 7 p.m. You may have...
Looking for a Christmas Angel from December 1996
Deb Neuman is the President of the Bangor Chamber of Commerce. Back in December 1996 she was involved in a bad accident on Route 1 in Dedham. She posted the following story in the Facebook group Downeast Maine Road Traffic and Conditions. She's hoping that you can help her identify...
Enjoy Live Music With The ‘Hathaway Holiday Lights’ On Friday Night
You can really get into the Christmas spirit with some music, Friday night at the Veazie Community School!. This Friday night, they are welcoming Grammy Nominated singer songwriter Judy Pancoast to sing live with the lights. The festivities will be from 5:30-7:30 with the concert starting at 6. Along with having Judy performing live, they will have Santa and his Reindeer, hot chocolate and cookies for all to enjoy.
Can’t Fit That Christmas Trash Into Your Bin, Bangor? Here’s an idea…
If you live in Bangor and are wondering how you'll ever fit all of the remnants of Christmas morning into your one allotted trash bin, worry not: The City of Bangor recently sent word that they have a solution for all that; the week after Christmas, they're going to have an extra dumpster set up at their Public Works Facility.
Incredible Photos Show Maine Firefighters Battling a Raging Snowplow Fire
It was a wild weekend in Orland, Maine, as the town's fire department battled a scary blaze. And it just happened to be during Maine's first winter storm of the season. These incredibly graphic images of the plow truck fire were taken by local resident Dustin Bowden. He shared them with the Orland Fire Department and us to help show the public the violence and ferocity of this past weekend's incident.
‘Feeding Season’ at Brownville Deer Pantry Begins Friday
The cameras are live, and the troughs will be filled for the first time this season, Friday. It's a live stream we can watch for hours, and do. The live stream from The Brownville Deer Pantry features numerous camera angles of deer feeding on oats, feed blocks and acorns. Going into another feeding season, the food pantry is prepping to feed between 150-200 deer every day.
Infamous Abandoned House In the Middle of Hampden Finally Torn Down
If you're from Hampden, you know exactly what I'm talking about. If you're not from Hampden, there's still a chance you know what I'm talking about. I'm talking about the house that's been sitting empty for god-knows-how-many-years, but nothing done with it. It's been developed around for decades, leaving people to wonder how it always escaped what little "gentrification" Hampden has experienced.
Bangor PD Searches For Suspect After Broadway Bangor Savings Bank Robbed Tuesday
Bangor Police are asking the public for help locating a person of interest related to a bank robbery that took place this week. The robbery allegedly took place at the Bangor Savings Bank located at 652 Broadway in Bangor. Sergeant Jason McAmbley, Public Information Officer with the Bangor Police Department,...
Latest Update: World’s Largest Flagpole Taller Than the Empire State Building to Open in Maine
By now you know about this gigantic undertaking that's underway in Maine. I'm not even sure the word 'gigantic' covers the enormity of the world's largest flagpole headed to the Pine Tree State. A memorial and park will boast this flagpole, which will be taller than the Empire State Building....
A Group Of Local Kids Giving Back To Community This Christmas
We first brought you the story of my former neighbor, a little girl named Alexa Vickerson, who when she was just 8 years old, asked her mom if she could raise some money to help kids in need at Christmas. In 2020, Alexa managed to raise $200 in one week, which she used to buy Christmas gifts and then donate those gifts to Toys For Tots.
Law Change Allows Ice Fishing with Up to Five Lines on Swan Lake
New fishing laws are on the books for 2023, including a big change for anglers on Swan Lake. Earlier this year, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife proposed changing 131 fishing laws. One particular change that was proposed aimed to revert Swan Lake, in Swanville, to the General Law line limit. The proposal was approved, thus allowing anglers to utilize up to five lines while ice fishing. The change goes into effect when the lake opens to ice fishing on January 1, 2023.
Maine Woman Arrested, Charged With Drug Trafficking After Meth, Fentanyl Found in Her Home
With drug crimes on the rise, not just around the country but here in Maine, it is becoming even more difficult for federal and local law enforcement officials to keep up with it all. It seems like every time we turn around, there is another drug bust in Maine to report on. Out Maine police and drug enforcement officials are working overtime and doing a great job to keep this awful stuff off of our streets.
Medication For A Peanut Allergy? Newburgh Girl Finishes First Phase Of New Protocol
If you or a loved one have a peanut allergy, you already know what a nerve-racking experience it can be. For some, the reaction to peanut exposure is mild. For others, it can be very severe and dangerous. Over the last decade, these allergies have become more common and have...
Belmont Woman Dies After Morning Crash Along Route 131
The morning commute turned deadly for a woman from Belmont Monday morning. Authorities were called to the scene of a single-person crash. The crash resulted in the death of one resident. State Police spokesperson, Shannon Moss, says it was just after 8 AM when Maine State Police Troopers responded to...
