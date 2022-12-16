ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS



Hays Post

UPDATE: NWS upgrades wind chill threat in NW Kansas

Hays and Ellis County remain in a winter storm watch Wednesday night and Thursday morning, as well as a wind chill warning from Wednesday through Friday morning. The National Weather Service in Dodge City is predicting 1 to 2 inches of snow to arrive with the bitter cold. After a...
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

City of Great Bend names new interim leadership duo

After Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis announced his resignation Dec. 5, the Great Bend Great Bend City Council announced steps were underway to find Francis' replacement. At Monday's meeting, the governing body approved Assistant City Administrator Logan Burns to become the interim administrator and Police Chief Steve Haulmark will...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (12/16 -12/18)

BOOKED: Jorge Ramirez on Barton County District Court case for Driving Under the Influence, bond set at $1,000 C/S. BOOKED: Layton Brown on Barton County District Court case for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Firearm, and No Drug Tax Stamp, bond set at $10,000 C/S.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

🎙 Local entertainer generates 'Buzz' with name change

It’s not uncommon for entertainment industry professionals to work under a stage name. But one Ellis County-based comedian, magician and DJ will soon take that common practice a bit further by legally changing his name to highlight his chosen profession. Buzz The Entertainer knows some may giggle at the...
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS


