Kan. owner airlifted to hospital after motorhome explodes
BARTON COUNTY—Authorities are working to determine the cause of an explosion and fire in Hoisington. Just after 10:30a.m. Saturday, crews respond to a metal shop burning with a motor home inside burning also, according to a social media report from the Barton County Fire District #2. The motor home...
UPDATE: NWS upgrades wind chill threat in NW Kansas
Hays and Ellis County remain in a winter storm watch Wednesday night and Thursday morning, as well as a wind chill warning from Wednesday through Friday morning. The National Weather Service in Dodge City is predicting 1 to 2 inches of snow to arrive with the bitter cold. After a...
City of Great Bend names new interim leadership duo
After Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis announced his resignation Dec. 5, the Great Bend Great Bend City Council announced steps were underway to find Francis' replacement. At Monday's meeting, the governing body approved Assistant City Administrator Logan Burns to become the interim administrator and Police Chief Steve Haulmark will...
Blizzard Energy in Great Bend trying to become operational again
Blizzard Energy opened in 2015 in Great Bend as a recycling facility for tires. The company breaks down tires through heat and distributes the components. Blizzard suspended operations during the COVID-19 pandemic and are attempting to restart. The City of Great Bend has been working with Blizzard to find terms...
'Coldest day for quite some time': Bitter cold on the way this week
The National Weather Service in Dodge City has revised its forecast as a cold air mass makes its way to the central United States later this week. The high temperature in the Hays area by Thursday is now expected to be as low as 3 below zero, with an overnight low Thursday of 12 below zero possible.
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (12/16 -12/18)
BOOKED: Jorge Ramirez on Barton County District Court case for Driving Under the Influence, bond set at $1,000 C/S. BOOKED: Layton Brown on Barton County District Court case for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Firearm, and No Drug Tax Stamp, bond set at $10,000 C/S.
🎙 Local entertainer generates 'Buzz' with name change
It’s not uncommon for entertainment industry professionals to work under a stage name. But one Ellis County-based comedian, magician and DJ will soon take that common practice a bit further by legally changing his name to highlight his chosen profession. Buzz The Entertainer knows some may giggle at the...
