MedicalXpress
Nurses' attitudes toward COVID-19 vaccination for their children are highly influenced by partisanship, new study finds
Children of nurses who identify as Republican are less likely to receive a COVID-19 vaccination compared with children of nurses who identify as Democrat, according to our recently published study in the Journal of Community Health. We surveyed more than 1,000 nurses in South Dakota in June and July of...
Bullies in white coats? 'Too many' health care workers experience toxic workplaces, studies show
Doctors, nurses and others may be trained to treat patients with compassion and respect, but too many are treating each other — meaning their colleagues — with disrespect, studies have found.
WMBF
‘Something wasn’t right’: Grand Strand mother shares story on importance of monitoring child while at daycare
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s a struggle most working caregivers know too well: finding childcare. While most childcare facilities provide quality care, many parents are still hesitant. “I just had this feeling that something wasn’t right, but I didn’t know exactly what it was,” Tabitha Tatum said as...
A Pennsylvania student tells U.S. Senators that more money is needed for teens’ mental health
In front of a committee of U.S. Senators, senior Brooklyn Williams said that her mental health issues were overlooked as a child and like many of her peers, her symptoms worsened during the pandemic. The Baldwin-Whitehall student told the Senate committee on health education, labor and pensions Wednesday during a...
How To Handle A Violent Child, According To A Psychologist
When a kid hits, yells, or bites, many parents view the behavior through one of two lenses: It’s indicative of a deep-seated anger issue or it’s desperation for catharsis. According to Alan Kazdin, Ph.D., a Yale University professor of psychology and child psychiatry, those are mid-century perspectives that modern research has debunked. A seemingly angry kid won’t necessarily become an angry adult. A seemingly angry kid may not be angry at all.
What parenting with a severe mental illness looks like
Content warning: Discussion of suicidal ideation ahead. This story was written by Duckie May and originally appeared on The Mighty. I have had mental health problems all my life, but I did not grasp the severity of them until after I had started a family. Had I known, I probably would have considered not having children. However, my children are my life. They are where the sun rises and sets, they are where heaven begins.
MedicalXpress
One in four older teens now has a probable mental health disorder, new research shows
One in four 17- to 19-year-olds now has a probable mental health disorder—up from one in six last year. The findings are according to the NHS digital report The Mental Health of Children and young People in 2022. The report was produced in collaboration with experts from the University of Exeter and Cambridge University. It explores the mental health of children and young people in 2022, compared with 2017, 2020 and 2021, thereby providing a comparison to pre pandemic times.
MedicalXpress
Simple intervention may encourage accessing of mental health services
Despite being known as a vulnerable group for experiencing poor mental health, tertiary students often downplay the severity of their distress and delay seeking help, University of Otago research has found. However, the researchers also developed a simple infographic which increased students' motivation to access support services and reduced their...
College students struggle with suicides during finals: Why?
If you are in crisis, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The Lifeline provides confidential support to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. Support is also available via live chat. Para ayuda en español, llame al 988.
Opinion: 5 State-Level Changes that Teachers Should Advocate for
I was a high school math teacher for five years, and in many ways, it was one of the most fulfilling jobs I’ve ever had. I daily guided young minds toward new knowledge and watched as my work had an impact on their growth and development. Yet, I often felt overwhelmed by the number of […]
Many kids are struggling. Is special education the answer?
Schools contending with soaring student mental health needs and other challenges have been struggling to determine just how much the pandemic is to blame
Kingsport Times-News
Unicoi County Schools partnering with ETSU to help students dealing with trauma
The Unicoi County School System is partnering with East Tennessee State University to help give students who have experienced trauma the tools they need to succeed. Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACES) are described by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention as potentially traumatic events that happen to children under the age of 18, such as experiencing or witnessing violence or neglect or growing up in an environment where substance abuse and mental health problems are present.
Cheating AI will ruin US education system, and the youngest are most at risk, teacher warns
A WRITING teacher has issued a dire warning about the dangers of artificial intelligence within the American education system. As more advanced AI technologies emerge, teachers are getting concerned that teaching will become obsolete. Current AI can already complete students’ assignments at will, which could spell danger for learning, Peter...
Make American education rigorous again
This inability to write at what was once considered a fifth-grade level is now the norm among students of all socioeconomic backgrounds, races and ethnicities.
calmatters.network
With Psychiatric Medications for Foster Youth, the Consent Process is Far From Informed
Having treated thousands of foster youth over the course of a decades-long career, and consulted on monitoring practices for many systems, I believe that the informed consent process for treating kids in foster care with psychiatric medication is broken. It has evolved into little more than bean counter monitoring: recording whether a signature is on a piece of paper that in many if not most instances hasn’t met the minimum criteria for true informed consent.
WSU’s First Black Medical Student Goes Viral on TikTok By Addressing Racial Disparities in Health
A Black medical student who gained a large following on TikTok by debunking health care and racial disparities in medicine has received a $25,000 scholarship. Joel Bervell is known as the “Medical Mythbuster” on TikTok. With over 600,000 followers and over 110 million impressions, Bervell has made a name for himself while studying to become a doctor in a field where only 5% of physicians are Black, KGW8 reported.
MedicalXpress
Racial and ethnic disparities in swimming skills found across generations
A parent survey from Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago published in the journal Pediatrics found intergenerational trends in swimming skills, with stark racial and ethnic differences. Comfort with their own swimming skills was reported by fewer parents who identified as Latino (less than 25%) and Black...
Audience Survey: What’s Your School’s New Normal?
As COVID concerns fade, many Americans seem convinced it’s business as usual in schools. Recovery is certainly underway, but not without its challenges. There’s a new normal in the nation’s classrooms. We’re hearing reports about bus routes regularly delayed for lack of drivers; children chronically absent; physical and mental health concerns; difficulties finding substitutes when […]
myscience.org
Racism and discrimination are fundamental drivers of health disparities worldwide
Racism, xenophobia, and discrimination are important influences on health globally, but have so far been overlooked by health researchers, policymakers, and practitioners, finds new UCL-led research. The four-paper series, published in The Lancet, examines how prejudice impacts the health of minoritised people across the globe and outlines the diverse pathways...
MedicalXpress
New research-backed tools ready to support parents in navigating COVID-19 pandemic
Researchers at the University of Alberta have developed a series of new information tools to help parents with questions about their children and COVID-19. The three videos and three interactive infographics cover caring for a child with COVID-19, vaccinating children against the virus and re-socializing children as they return to more activities.
