Content warning: Discussion of suicidal ideation ahead. This story was written by Duckie May and originally appeared on The Mighty. I have had mental health problems all my life, but I did not grasp the severity of them until after I had started a family. Had I known, I probably would have considered not having children. However, my children are my life. They are where the sun rises and sets, they are where heaven begins.

17 DAYS AGO