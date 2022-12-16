Read full article on original website
Related
Millstone family charged in connection to bank robberies in Princeton, Franklin Park and Monroe Township
Members of the same family have been charged in their alleged connection to three bank robberies in Princeton, Franklin Park and Monroe Township. On July 6, a suspect attempted to rob a TD Bank in Princeton, Mercer County. The suspect was donning a motorcycle helmet with a GoPro-style camera mounted to it, face covering, gloves, and a GoPro chest harness. The suspect arrived and fled on a black motorcycle, according to police.
Florida man busted in New Jersey after being found with 10,000 fentanyl pills
A Florida man has been arrested in New Jersey after being found with a massive amount of fentanyl pills. Shane Smith, 33, of Daytona Beach has been arrested and charged with two counts of Distribution of a Controlled Dangerous Substance after an investigation led to him being spotted with 10,000 fentanyl pills which are worth about $40,000 on the streets, according to multi agency release by Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw, Ricky J. Patel, Special Agent-in-Charge of the Newark Field Office of United States Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and Mount Laurel Police Chief Stephen Riedener.
Former Newark Police Lt. Sentenced to 79 Years for Murder
John Formisano Sentenced to 79 Years in New Jersey State Prison.Photo byMorristown Minute. Morris County law enforcement announce that John Formisano, age 52, formerly of Jefferson Township, NJ has been sentenced to 79 years in New Jersey State Prison.
Wall, NJ Police Sergeant charged with embezzling $75,000 from local PBA
A Wall Township Police Sergeant has been charged with second-degree Theft by Unlawful Taking after allegedly embezzling more than $75,000 from the very PBA chapter he was with, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago. An investigation began after the Wall Township PBA Local No. 234 gave a receipt of...
jerseysbest.com
N.J. farms should be your go-to source for meats and meals this holiday season
This is the time of year when countless hosts of holiday gatherings start ramping up their menu planning. Appetizers, side dishes and desserts are important supporting cast members, but the starring role that takes center stage, or center table, is traditionally a beautifully prepared roast of some kind. In the...
At-risk beach in Monmouth County, NJ about to get pumped with sand
LONG BRANCH — A New Jersey beach that's considered to be one of the most vulnerable to storms is about to get the makeover it needs. Beach replenishment in the Elberon section of Long Branch is expected to begin in the new year and wrap up by March 1, officials announced on Tuesday.
Hit-and-run councilwoman’s pre-trial hearing set for Jan. 10 in Essex County court
The Jersey City councilwoman who sent a cyclist flying through the air and drove away is a small step closer to having her day in court. A pre-trial hearing on the status of discovery evidence and other details related to the hit-and-run charges against Amy DeGise has been scheduled for Jan. 10 in the Essex County Special Remand Court, court officials told The Jersey Journal Tuesday.
Drug Settlement, Roadwork Planned In Ocean County
OCEAN COUNTY – The Ocean County Commissioners accepted the settlement of a lawsuit against drug manufacturers that were accused of partially creating the opioid epidemic. The Board accepted two parts of the National Opioid litigation settlement, in the amount of $182,454.84 and $437,843.89. The settlement came from a lawsuit...
NJ corrections officer admits lying about ‘brutal and vicious’ assault on youth
TRENTON — A former senior corrections officer at one of the state’s youth prison facilities in Burlington County has admitted to hitting an inmate in the head twice while the youth’s hands were cuffed behind him. Jason Parks, of Gibbstown, then submitted a fake incident report and...
NJ Reentry needs winter donations for prisoner release program
The New Jersey Reentry Corporation (NJRC), a non-profit agency chaired by former New Jersey Governor Jim McGreevey, aims to remove all barriers to employment for citizens returning from jail or prison. “I am most grateful for your commitment, dedication and hard work to the 15,000+ people we are privileged to...
Teens Kick NJ Transit Driver On Ground Before He Pulls Gun, Shoots In Jersey City (VIDEO)
Newly-surfaced video footage shows the moment a 48-year-old NJ Transit driver shot a group of teens after an alleged assault (scroll for video).Footage posted by HudPost shows the group kicking Staten Island's Charles Fieros — identified by authorities – on the ground outside the bus at Monticello …
N.J. school district reinstates mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise
One of New Jersey’s largest public school districts is requiring masks starting Wednesday due to rising COVID-19 cases. Passaic Public Schools has 17 schools, including Passaic High School, and enrolls approximately 14,000 students. The city of Passaic is located around 15 miles northwest of New York City. Superintendent Sandra...
Jersey City, NJ councilman cited for hitting parked car despite leaving note
JERSEY CITY — A city councilman who left a note with his name and number after hitting a parked car is facing three summonses including leaving the scene of an accident. James Solomon, who represents Ward E, said that he took his children to Lee Sims Chocolates on Bergen Avenue for holiday shopping on Saturday morning.
Killing of Pennington School grad leaves NJ asking questions
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP — The mysterious circumstances around the fatal shooting of a Pennington School graduate and college basketball player have people asking why he was killed and why he was not in Florida with his team. Phil Urban, 22, of Manalapan, was found "slumped over" in the driver's seat...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Authorities Investigating Multiple ‘Smash and Grab’ Thefts in Lakewood, Toms River
Authorities this morning are investigating multiple smash and grab incidents in Lakewood and Toms River, TLS has learned. Sometime overnight, suspects smashed the windows of multiple vehicles in Lakewood and Toms River and stole items from the vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lakewood or Toms River...
wrnjradio.com
Woman pleads guilty to possession of a controlled dangerous substance in Sussex County
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A New York woman has entered a guilty plea to possession of a controlled dangerous substance, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Desiree Vanwingerden, 31, of Middletown pled guilty to possession of a controlled dangerous substance on Dec. 13 before the Honorable...
Manalapan man found fatally shot in car at Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve
The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and Hopewell Township police are investigating the death of a 20-year-old Manalapan man whose body was found slumped over in the driver’s seat of a car in the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve Dec. 17. Hopewell Township police officers responded to the scene at...
Two Ocean County Residents Dead In Garden State Parkway Crash
WALL – Two Toms River men were killed Sunday afternoon after a Jeep hit a stopped SUV on the northbound Garden State Parkway in Wall, the New Jersey State Police said. Around 1:30 p.m., Jerome Digiovanni, 75, and Ronald Devingo, 57, were standing by their SUV, a Chevrolet Equinox, near milepost 97.7 when Devingo and the car were struck, police said. As a result, both men suffered fatal injuries.
Here are some tips for avoiding being carjacked in New Jersey
Despite efforts in Trenton by lawmakers to pass laws to protect New Jerseyans from carjacking and car thefts, the bottom line is only you can protect yourself from being carjacked by lowering your chances of being the next statistic in the state. Carjacking is a serious crime that can happen to anyone, anywhere. Though the chances of getting carjacked are relatively low, it’s still important to know how to avoid it. There are a few things you can do to lower your risk of getting carjacked. First, be aware of your surroundings and try to park in well-lit areas. Second, The post Here are some tips for avoiding being carjacked in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
This Is Where New Jersey Ranks On The National Drunk Driving List
Well, this is some sobering news. Over 11 thousand people die every year from drunk driving accidents. There is nothing more selfish than drinking and getting behind the wheel. Where does New Jersey fall on the list of states for the likelihood to drive drunk?. I was not in New...
105.7 The Hawk
Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0