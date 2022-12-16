Read full article on original website
Ms. Joyce Ann Hope, age 74, of Dahlonega
Ms. Joyce Ann Hope, age 74, of Dahlonega, passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022. Ms. Hope is a native and lifelong resident of Lumpkin County. She was born on April 6, 1948, to the late William Albert and Ina Jarrard Hope. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings Wilma Ramey, Andy Hope, Frank Hope, Bob Hope, Sarah Day, Faith Hope, Hazle Gilreath, and Janice Pinion Gaddis. Ms. Hope worked and retired from Wal-Mart with many years of dedicated work. She loved to aggravate you if she could and watch a good Western on T.V., especially if it starred John Wayne. Ms. Hope had a strong affection for children and her beloved “Rocky and Tinker Bell.” She is a member of Yahoola Baptist and is deeply loved and will be missed by her family.
Kathryn “Kathy” Farmer Bellotte, age 59, of Lula
Kathryn “Kathy” Farmer Bellotte, age 59, of Lula, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022. Born on April 28, 1963, in Demorest, she was a daughter of the late William and Opal Farmer. Kathy was a 1981 graduate of White County High School. She worked for Dr. A.C. Johnson Family Medicine as the Office Manager for 15 years and most recently for First Choice Chiropractic. Kathy was a proud Mama and Nana who loved her family dearly and enjoyed spending time with them. She also was a caregiver for those around her. In her spare time, she enjoyed music, gardening, and especially flowers.
Eight White County Students On NGTC Honor Roll, 20 President’s List
(Clarkesville)– North Georgia Technical College (NGTC) recently announced students named to the President’s List and Honor Roll for the fall semester 2022. Eight White County Students made the Honor Roll and 20 are on The President’s List. The President’s List recognizes full-time students with a 4.0 GPA. The Honor Roll recognizes full-time students with a 3.5 GPA. Full-time students are those taking at least 12 credit hours with no developmental courses.
Mr. Albert Copp, Age 81 Cleveland
Mr. Albert Copp, age 81, of Cleveland, passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022. Mr. Copp was born in Maine to the late John Copp and Margaret Boyd Arnold. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by son, Jerry Copp; step-father, Jim Arnold; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Major and Pauline Payne. Mr. Copp attended Community Chapel Church and was a Truck Driver for Milton Foods. He served his nation in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Military honors will be given.
Lookout Posted For Missing White County Teen
(Cleveland)- The White County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing/runaway 16-year-old female juvenile. A Facebook post from the sheriff’s office said Sydney Strickland has been missing since Saturday, December 17th. The sheriff’s office described the youth as being 5.1 and weighing...
Nighthawks Come Out On Top in Region Battle Versus Wingate
A 24-point effort from Caroline Martin led the No. 12 University of North Georgia women’s basketball team to a 67-61 victory over Wingate at the Carolinas College Challenge hosted by the. Beach Ball Classic. North Georgia’s defense was a key factor in the win holding the Bulldogs to 12...
Cold Weather Update & Preparedness
Local – In the latest update from the White County Emergency Operations Center, Division Chief Don Strength reported, “We still expect a very strong cold front to arrive across Northeast Georgia after midnight Thursday.”. According to information, Strength says, “As the front passes, we can expect temps to...
Extremely Cold Temperatures Expected For White County
Local – White County can expect to see its coldest air since 2018, along with several variations of wintery weather this week and into the weekend. Don Strength White County EMA Division Chief in an email stated that “There is HIGH confidence in UNSEASONABLY COLD temperatures impacting all of White County by Friday morning”, with “Temps expected to be 20-30F degrees below normal.” Freezing drizzle is possible overnight tonight that should taper off by mid-morning Tuesday as temps rise into the middle 30s. Ice accumulation is not anticipated at this time. However, a few slick spots could develop in the higher elevations primarily on the mountain ridge tops.
White County Detention Center Report Week Ending December 20
Cleveland)- The White County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information from the county detention center for the period ending December 20, 2022. This report is a list of people arrested and booked into the White County Detention Center. The individuals identified have been charged with a crime, but...
