miamivalleytoday.com
Tuesday Boys Basketball Roundup
TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe boys basketball showed they are still the team to beat in the MVL this season Tuesday night. And the Troy boys basketball team showed they can play right with them for 32 minutes. The two MVL unbeatens met at Tippecanoe High School and the...
miamivalleytoday.com
Weekend Bowling/Wrestling Roundup
TROY — The Troy bowling teams dropped matches to St. Marys at Troy Bowl Friday. The boys lost 2,503-2,308. Bryce Massingill led Troy with games of 221 and 269 for a 490 series and Ryan Kaiser rolled games of 246 and 198 for a 444 series. Carson Helman rolled...
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy child dies in I-75 crash
VANDALIA — A one-year-old from Troy is dead following a Monday night crash on Interstate 75 in Vandalia. In a press release from the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, it is reported that a 2016 Nissan Rogue driven by Kristen Williams, 24, of Troy, was traveling northbound on I-75, in the left-hand lane, when she struck the rear of a 2015 International commercial truck that was “disabled between the left shoulder and left lane.”
miamivalleytoday.com
Combined paper set for Dec. 23, 30
TROY — Special holiday publications for Miami Valley Today and Miami Valley Sunday News have been announced. The newspapers will publish a combined newspaper on Friday, Dec. 23, which will include pages normally included in the Miami Valley Today Sunday News paper such as business and the Channels TV listings section. No newspaper will be published on Sunday, Dec. 25.
miamivalleytoday.com
Register, donate to win tickets to “Les Misérables”
DAYTON — Blood donors who help boost the blood supply during the crucial weeks of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays will get a chance to see Broadway come to Dayton. Everyone who registers to donate blood at any Community Blood Center blood drive, or the Dayton Donation Center, Dec. 19-31 will be entered in the drawing to win two tickets to the Broadway in Dayton performance of “Les Misérables” on Jan. 27 at Dayton’s Schuster Center.
miamivalleytoday.com
New treatments save life of Troy resident
TROY — Dave Ziegler, 65, of Troy, has been in remission from stage four non-small cell lung cancer since January of 2021 thanks to undergoing a new immunotherapy treatment with Dr. David Carbone at the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center. Ziegler was diagnosed in May of 2017 at...
miamivalleytoday.com
MC Commissioners OK child placement contracts
TROY – Five contracts for child placement through the Department of Job and Family Services with Miami County were authorized on Thursday, Dec. 15, at the Miami County Commission meeting. The contracts involved five agencies throughout the area with each contract costing $500,000 except one which was $300,000. The...
miamivalleytoday.com
Wreathes Across America
Emma Hutton, 7, and Kaitlin Hutton, 8, of Piqua, place wreathes on the graves of veterans at Forest Hill Cemetery in Piqua on Saturday, Dec. 17, as part of the annual Wreathes Across America event. The Huttons were representing their Girl Scout Troop 2076.
miamivalleytoday.com
Greenville man sentenced for assault
TROY — A Greenville man was sentenced to 18 months in jail after reportedly assaulting a fellow inmate on Aug. 8, 2022 in the Miami County Correctional Facility. Destin Jenkins, 22, of Greenville, pled guilty on Nov. 9 to aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony, and Judge Stacy M. Wall, of the Miami County Common Pleas Court, sentenced him to 18 months of jail time, which will be served concurrently with another sentencing from Shelby County.
miamivalleytoday.com
Council approves 2023 budget
TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Council approved two ordinances regarding the 2023 annual budget for the city of Tipp City. The first ordinance approved unanimously by the council adopts the operating budget for fiscal year 2023 as it was proposed by City Manager Tim Eggleston and amended by the City Council.
