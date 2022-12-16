Read full article on original website
PA reports 13.5K COVID cases as number of counties at high community level falls to 1
The CDC reports the number of Pennsylvania counties at a high COVID-19 community level has fallen from six to one. Here’s what to know about new cases and testing kits.
erienewsnow.com
Congenital Syphilis Cases Hit 32-Year High in PA
HARRISBURG, Pa. (ErieNewsNow) - Cases of congenital syphilis are on the rise, reaching a 32-year high in Pennsylvania. Today, health officials discussed the spike and the importance of screening for syphilis. Congenital syphilis occurs when a pregnant person with syphilis passes the infection to a baby during pregnancy. It can...
Pennsylvania seeing highest number of flu cases in years
Pennsylvania is seeing its highest level of flu cases in years. A quarter of the hospitals in the Commonwealth are at 90 percent capacity. Pennsylvania is just on the cusp of being classified as Very High flu activity state,
FireRescue1
LODD: Pa. chief dies after medical call
DOVER, Pa. — Chief Troy M. Dettinger, 55, died of an apparent heart attack on Nov. 30, hours after responding to an EMS call at a residence. The Union Fire and Hose Company #1 chief went home after the call, according to the U.S. Fire Administration. Police officers performed...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announces $5.5M in workforce development grants
(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has announced $5.5 million in grants to help Pennsylvania’s workforce development. Industry Partnership (IPs) support businesses partnering to build a stronger, more competitive job market through training, networking, recruitment, and collaboration within targeted industries. The grant program is administered through the Department...
abc27.com
Gov. Wolf announces $8 million for dozens of projects around Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf recently announced $8 million in grant funding for 51 projects across 30 counties in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. The $8 million in funding is being provided through the Keystone Communities Program (KCP), which according to the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), is a program designed to create partnerships between the public and private sectors in order to jointly support local initiatives, such as growth and stability. This can include funding for planning activities, facade grant programs, accessible housing programs, and development grants.
Central Pa. woman was receiving medical care before she went missing: state police
A 33-year-old woman disappeared from her mother’s York County home this month while receiving ongoing treatment for an infection, Pennsylvania State Police said. Amanda S. Aten was last seen Dec. 6 leaving her mother’s home, on the 5200 block of Sinsheim Road in Codorus Township, state police said.
2023 begins with an increase in the gas tax in Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Well, it's not the best way to start off the new year. Pennsylvania has one of the highest gas taxes in the country and now it's expected to rise even more. The gas tax is expected to increase in the new year, according to Act 89 of 2013. The act mandates the increase to help pay for road and bridge projects. PennDOT says the gas tax will go up from about 58 cents per gallon to more than 61 cents per gallon and diesel fuel will rise from more than 74 cents per gallon to 78 cents. Now, keep in mind, these are the prices for wholesalers, so that does not mean taxes are passed onto drivers at the pump right away. However, drivers can expect to pay more eventually. RELATED: Gas prices: Today's national, state, Pittsburgh averagesThe latest unleaded gas prices from AAA overnight: Nationally: $3.12/gallonPennsylvania: $3.66/gallonAllegheny County: $3.74/gallonObviously, we want to see gas prices go down and outgoing Governor Tom Wolf has encouraged elected leaders to find other funding sources in order to get rid of the gas tax.
wphealthcarenews.com
Pennie.com—Pennsylvania’s State-based Health Insurance Marketplace PA’s Replacement for HealthCare.gov
The Southwestern PA Registered Nurses Club recently hosted Scott Yeager, Outreach Manager of Pennie®, the Pennsylvania Health Insurance Exchange Authority. The responses from the 70+ nurses who attended ranged from, “I have family members and friends who may benefit from this”, to “I am happy to learn about this option for my patients”.
clsphila.org
Transition Paper: PA’s UC System Remains in Disarray and Is Not Prepared for a Recession.
Pennsylvania’s UC System No Longer Can Be Relied Upon to Serve Unemployed Workers. Traditionally, Pennsylvania’s Unemployment Compensation (UC) system was simple and effective. An unemployed worker went to an “unemployment office,” filed a claim, and got about the business of finding a new job. As a result of declining administrative funding, that system started to erode at the beginning of this century. However, the deficiencies and inequities of the UC system have gotten immeasurably worse since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Gov. Wolf’s final food security report notes 37% decrease in food insecurity
WILKES-BARRE — Upon taking office, Gov. Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf immediately prioritized fighting hunger. This week, Governor’s Food Security Partnership published its final report which revealed a 37% decrease in food insecurity since the beginning of the Wolf Administration. In an action finalizing his legacy...
buckscountyherald.com
Bucks lawmakers announce $5.8 million in grants through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency
Lawmakers representing districts in Bucks County announced $5.8 million in grants from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. State Reps. Tina Davis, John Galloway and Perry Warren joined Sen. Steve Santarsiero in announcing the following grants:. $70,250 to the United American Muslim Association of NY, Inc. for safety and...
Washington Examiner
Wolf administration implores Pennsylvanians to have anti-overdose drug on hand
Https://cms.brid.tv/videos/index/?partner_id=19383. (The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf counts his last days in office, his administration continues to encourage the public and public workers to access an anti-overdose drug to save a life. In Hershey this week, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs and the Department...
Dauphin County drive-thru donation event continues to make a difference for local families
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A holiday event in Harrisburg is marking 14 years of giving back to the Dauphin County community. The annual drive-thru donation parade at the Pennsylvania State Farm Show Complex is continuing to benefit underprivileged local families each year. Hundreds of families, including more than 1,500 children...
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania's New High School Graduation Requirements to Effect Class of 2023
Pennsylvania students will have to complete new graduation requirements in order to receive their high school diploma. Act 158 was signed into law by Governor Tom Wolf in 2018, but was delayed due to the pandemic. Act 158 provides alternatives to Pennsylvania's statewide requirement of passing three end of course...
The Belsnickel; gov-to-be’s team; Christmas tragedy: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. High: 40; Low: 24. Partly cloudy. A bitter cold weekend is coming. Tough memories: On Christmas Eve 20 years, a Middletown man killed the daughters he was accused of molesting, one a teenager, and his estranged wife. Some can’t get through the holiday season without remembering the scene.
N.J. and Pa. teachers among the highest paid in nation. Here’s where they rank.
New Jersey teachers rank in the top 10 for highest salaries in the U.S., the National Center for Education Statistics data shows. The national average for teacher salaries was $65,090, when adjusted for inflation, in the 2020-2021 school year, according to the data. The average teacher pay in New Jersey...
What Josh Shapiro’s transition team says about how he’ll govern, and why some picks are raising eyebrows
Incoming Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s transition team includes prominent Republicans and those backing policies criticized by Democrats. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. The transition team helping governor-elect Josh Shapiro prepare for...
WGAL
Driver ejected in fatal York County crash, coroner says
PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was killed in a crash Tuesday night in York County. Wednesday morning, the York County Coroner's Office released a statement about the fatal single-vehicle crash. It happened on the 4900 block of East Berlin Road in Paradise Township around 8 p.m. "According to...
Iconic central Pa. store closes for good earlier than planned
An iconic store in Hummelstown that had planned to close at the end of January, has decided to close more than a month early. Dave and Jeanne Lutz have owned the property at 17 W. Main St. in Hummelstown for 49 years. Now known as Rhoads Hallmark and Gift Shop, it was Rhoads Pharmacy and Gift Shop until 2018.
