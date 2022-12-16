ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

erienewsnow.com

Congenital Syphilis Cases Hit 32-Year High in PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. (ErieNewsNow) - Cases of congenital syphilis are on the rise, reaching a 32-year high in Pennsylvania. Today, health officials discussed the spike and the importance of screening for syphilis. Congenital syphilis occurs when a pregnant person with syphilis passes the infection to a baby during pregnancy. It can...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FireRescue1

LODD: Pa. chief dies after medical call

DOVER, Pa. — Chief Troy M. Dettinger, 55, died of an apparent heart attack on Nov. 30, hours after responding to an EMS call at a residence. The Union Fire and Hose Company #1 chief went home after the call, according to the U.S. Fire Administration. Police officers performed...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announces $5.5M in workforce development grants

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has announced $5.5 million in grants to help Pennsylvania’s workforce development. Industry Partnership (IPs) support businesses partnering to build a stronger, more competitive job market through training, networking, recruitment, and collaboration within targeted industries. The grant program is administered through the Department...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Gov. Wolf announces $8 million for dozens of projects around Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf recently announced $8 million in grant funding for 51 projects across 30 counties in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. The $8 million in funding is being provided through the Keystone Communities Program (KCP), which according to the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), is a program designed to create partnerships between the public and private sectors in order to jointly support local initiatives, such as growth and stability. This can include funding for planning activities, facade grant programs, accessible housing programs, and development grants.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

2023 begins with an increase in the gas tax in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Well, it's not the best way to start off the new year. Pennsylvania has one of the highest gas taxes in the country and now it's expected to rise even more. The gas tax is expected to increase in the new year, according to Act 89 of 2013. The act mandates the increase to help pay for road and bridge projects. PennDOT says the gas tax will go up from about 58 cents per gallon to more than 61 cents per gallon and diesel fuel will rise from more than 74 cents per gallon to 78 cents. Now, keep in mind, these are the prices for wholesalers, so that does not mean taxes are passed onto drivers at the pump right away. However, drivers can expect to pay more eventually. RELATED: Gas prices: Today's national, state, Pittsburgh averagesThe latest unleaded gas prices from AAA overnight: Nationally: $3.12/gallonPennsylvania: $3.66/gallonAllegheny County: $3.74/gallonObviously, we want to see gas prices go down and outgoing Governor Tom Wolf has encouraged elected leaders to find other funding sources in order to get rid of the gas tax. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wphealthcarenews.com

Pennie.com—Pennsylvania’s State-based Health Insurance Marketplace PA’s Replacement for HealthCare.gov

The Southwestern PA Registered Nurses Club recently hosted Scott Yeager, Outreach Manager of Pennie®, the Pennsylvania Health Insurance Exchange Authority. The responses from the 70+ nurses who attended ranged from, “I have family members and friends who may benefit from this”, to “I am happy to learn about this option for my patients”.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
clsphila.org

Transition Paper: PA’s UC System Remains in Disarray and Is Not Prepared for a Recession.

Pennsylvania’s UC System No Longer Can Be Relied Upon to Serve Unemployed Workers. Traditionally, Pennsylvania’s Unemployment Compensation (UC) system was simple and effective. An unemployed worker went to an “unemployment office,” filed a claim, and got about the business of finding a new job. As a result of declining administrative funding, that system started to erode at the beginning of this century. However, the deficiencies and inequities of the UC system have gotten immeasurably worse since the pandemic began in March 2020.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
buckscountyherald.com

Bucks lawmakers announce $5.8 million in grants through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency

Lawmakers representing districts in Bucks County announced $5.8 million in grants from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. State Reps. Tina Davis, John Galloway and Perry Warren joined Sen. Steve Santarsiero in announcing the following grants:. $70,250 to the United American Muslim Association of NY, Inc. for safety and...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Washington Examiner

Wolf administration implores Pennsylvanians to have anti-overdose drug on hand

Https://cms.brid.tv/videos/index/?partner_id=19383. (The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf counts his last days in office, his administration continues to encourage the public and public workers to access an anti-overdose drug to save a life. In Hershey this week, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs and the Department...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

What Josh Shapiro’s transition team says about how he’ll govern, and why some picks are raising eyebrows

Incoming Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s transition team includes prominent Republicans and those backing policies criticized by Democrats. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. The transition team helping governor-elect Josh Shapiro prepare for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Driver ejected in fatal York County crash, coroner says

PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was killed in a crash Tuesday night in York County. Wednesday morning, the York County Coroner's Office released a statement about the fatal single-vehicle crash. It happened on the 4900 block of East Berlin Road in Paradise Township around 8 p.m. "According to...
YORK COUNTY, PA

