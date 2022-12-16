Read full article on original website
Manual election audit verifies election results
LINCOLN, Neb. — Secretary of State Bob Evnen has confirmed the results of the election are secure and accurate. Evnen said the manual count of 48,292 ballots from 132 voting precincts across all 93 Nebraska counties verifies that the equipment used to count ballots did its job. Following each...
INTERVIEW: Secretary of State Bob Evnen talks election security
The list has been checked twice, and we're talking ballots....not gifts. Secretary of State Bob Evnen said Nebraska's elections are secure and a recent audit proves just that. NTV News sat down with him for an interview. The conversation with Evnen continues Wednesday, as we'll talk about the difference his...
Ricketts defends his record as he makes the case for Senate
LINCOLN, Neb. — Sixteen years after he first ran for senate, Governor Pete Ricketts again seeks the seat. This time it’s not the voters but Governor-Elect Jim Pillen who will make the decision. NTV News sat down with the governor in the waning days of his term. "I...
Brace yourself! Ways to prepare for cold weather conditions
KEARNEY, NEB. — It’s that time of year for shoveling driveways, de-icing sidewalks and driving on snowy roads. While the central Nebraska area hasn’t gotten much snow, we are experiencing very low temperatures. “This time of year there’s always that chance of ice so if there is...
UPDATE: Charges filed, bond set in I-80 pursuit, standoff
LINCOLN, Neb. — A North Dakota man has had his bond set at 10 percent of $500,000 as faces charges in connection to a pursuit and hour-long standoff across the state last week. Kasey Martinson, 56, is charged in Lancaster County Court with assault on an officer using a...
