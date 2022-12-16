Read full article on original website
Related
Argentina's third goal in World Cup final should have been disallowed, regulations state
Substitutes on the pitch before Messi's shot had crossed the line should have resulted in a free-kick awarded to France
AOL Corp
U.S. flies bombers, stealth jets as Kim's sister threatens
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The United States flew nuclear-capable bombers and advanced stealth jets in a show of force against North Korea on Tuesday, as the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un derided doubts about her country’s military and threatened a full-range intercontinental ballistic missile test.
Citrus County Chronicle
Pelé congratulates Messi and Mbappé after World Cup final
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil great Pelé congratulated Lionel Messi and Argentina for winning the World Cup and Kylian Mbappé for his goal-scoring exploits in Sunday's final. Pelé, who won a record three World Cups as a player, has been in the hospital to treat a respiratory infection.
Citrus County Chronicle
Mexico plans to ask US for up to $48B for solar projects
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico plans to ask U.S. President Joe Biden for as much as $48 billion in financing for solar projects, Foreign Relations Secretary Marcel Ebrard said Tuesday. Ebrard said the request will be presented to Biden at the upcoming Jan. 9-10 meeting of U.S., Canadian and...
Citrus County Chronicle
F1 drivers to face scrutiny on political, religious displays
PARIS (AP) — Formula One drivers will need permission from the sport's governing body to display political or religious statements starting in 2023. The FIA's international sporting code, which governs the running of motorsport competitions, has been updated with new clauses under “breach of rules.”
Citrus County Chronicle
AP PHOTOS: Dervishes on mystic Rumi's path whirl for God
KONYA, Turkey (AP) — To prepare for the ritual ahead, Omer Kilic and his 14-year-old son dress in white robes, drape black cloaks over them and don cone-shaped hats called “sikke.”. The tennure robes symbolize funeral shrouds, the cloaks a tomb and the hats a tombstone — outfits...
Citrus County Chronicle
UK sending 1,200 troops to fill in as ambulance crews strike
LONDON (AP) — The British government said Sunday it will dispatch 1,200 troops to fill in for striking ambulance drivers and border staff as multiple public sector unions walk off the job in the week before Christmas. Ambulance crews are due to strike on Wednesday, joining nurses, railway staff,...
Comments / 0