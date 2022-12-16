Read full article on original website
Tennis ace Boris Becker recalls prison loneliness, friends
BERLIN (AP) — Tennis great Boris Becker tearfully recounted the moment the door of his single-occupancy cell at Britain’s notorious Wandsworth prison closed for the first time, speaking publicly after serving eight months for bankruptcy offenses. “It was the loneliest moment I’ve ever had in life,” Becker said...
F1 drivers to face scrutiny on political, religious displays
PARIS (AP) — Formula One drivers will need permission from the sport's governing body to display political or religious statements starting in 2023. The FIA's international sporting code, which governs the running of motorsport competitions, has been updated with new clauses under “breach of rules.”
Mbappé electrifies in World Cup epic, ends up on losing side
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Kylian Mbappé scored a hat trick seemingly from out of nowhere to electrify the World Cup final, he ended the tournament as the leading scorer with eight goals, and he still missed out on winning a second straight title. The France superstar was on...
AP PHOTOS: Dervishes on mystic Rumi's path whirl for God
KONYA, Turkey (AP) — To prepare for the ritual ahead, Omer Kilic and his 14-year-old son dress in white robes, drape black cloaks over them and don cone-shaped hats called “sikke.”. The tennure robes symbolize funeral shrouds, the cloaks a tomb and the hats a tombstone — outfits...
