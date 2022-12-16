ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castile, NY

Christmas Polar Vortex To Send New York Into Weekend Deep Freeze

There are lots of great things that Santa Claus will bring down from the North Pole this weekend - Christmas cheer, presents, an undying love for cookies – all wonderful. Unfortunately for New York, it looks like the Big Guy is also going to bring down something we’d rather he left at home: North Pole temperatures.
MINNESOTA STATE
Another winter storm likely to slam Upstate NY just in time for Christmas travel

Syracuse, N.Y. – Another messy winter storm is likely to bring snow, ice and high winds to Upstate New York just in time for Christmas weekend travel. “The storm’s timing could not be worse,” said forecasting company Accuweather. The storm starts off mostly as rain Thursday, and...
From Snow to Slush, How the Region Was Impacted by the Season's First Major Storm

Major Elevation Snow Storm - Capital Region and Valley "Glop Storm" This was a spectacular storm from the standpoint of the highly variable snowfall amounts it produced. The storm was also a good study in temperature behavior in marginally cold winter environments where both cooling and warming processes were both simultaneously in progress in slow a moving system, this one spread out over roughly 36 hours.
VERMONT STATE
NY’s Biggest Tree Discovered In Schagticoke, How Big Is It?

In New York we pride ourselves on striving to be the best, the biggest and most badass at everything. We have the most successful Major League Baseball team of all-time in the New York Yankees. We have the World's biggest city, Manhattan. We even have the world's biggest kaleidoscope! Now we just might have another landmark to brag about.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
These 7 Places In New York State Gave Out The Most Traffic Tickets

During the holidays there will be an increase in police on the roads across New York State. In addition to New York State Troopers giving out tickets, these 7 places issued tons of tickets in 2021, so you should be very careful if you have to drive through any of them.
Active transmission of Bourbon virus in New York

A recent study published in Emerging Infectious Diseases reported on the bourbon virus (BRBV) transmission in New York. BRBV of the Thogotvirus genus under the Orthomyxoviridae family is suspected to be tick-borne that was first isolated from a resident of Bourbon County in the United States (US). Human cases of BRBV were identified in Missouri, Oklahoma, and Kansas. BRBV is a close relative of the Oz virus isolated in Japan from a tick species (Amblyomma testudinarium). The lone star tick (A. americanum) has been identified as a likely BRBV vector. Ground-dwelling birds and small mammals serve as hosts for immature ticks. In contrast, large mammals like white-tailed deer and coyotes are hosts for adult ticks.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
NY weather: Forecasters watching ‘major’ winter storm Christmas weekend

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island residents could be in for wintery weather late next week and into the holiday weekend, according to forecasts. Next Thursday and Friday, December 22 and 23, there’s potential for merging weather systems to converge into a larger system on the East Coast, which is expected to bring rain and a “wintery mix” to Staten Island and surrounding New York City area.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Certain Homeowners In New York State Can Get Up To $8,000 To Replace Furnace

Certain homeowners in New York are eligible for up to $8,000 in assistance from the state to repair heating equipment. With many regions currently experiencing heavy snowfall, winter is officially underway. Winter in New York is often brutal, frigid, and long, leaving some homeowners struggling to keep the heat on. If your heating equipment needs repair or needs to be replaced, help is available.
NEW YORK STATE
