Christmas weekend travel could be dangerous as powerful storm hits Upstate New York
Syracuse, N.Y. — A massive winter storm rumbling across the U.S. this week could cause icy roads and power outages in Upstate New York just as the Christmas weekend travel begins. On Thursday and Friday, Upstate New York is expected to get heavy rain that would wash away road...
First weather alerts issued in Upstate NY for “once in a generation” winter storm
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The National Weather Service has already begun issuing severe weather alerts for a massive winter storm expected to roll across the country this week and slam Upstate New York just before Christmas. The “incredibly powerful storm” could bring 65 mph winds, icy roads, lakeshore flooding and heavy...
cnycentral.com
Dangerous travel, strong wind, isolated blizzard conditions over parts of upstate NY ahead
You might be hearing about a powerful storm that will cross the country later this week and into the Christmas weekend. In this web story, I am going to describe in detail via my forecast video and graphics what the most important impacts will be locally across central New York and also across northern and western New York.
Christmas Polar Vortex To Send New York Into Weekend Deep Freeze
There are lots of great things that Santa Claus will bring down from the North Pole this weekend - Christmas cheer, presents, an undying love for cookies – all wonderful. Unfortunately for New York, it looks like the Big Guy is also going to bring down something we’d rather he left at home: North Pole temperatures.
newyorkupstate.com
Another winter storm likely to slam Upstate NY just in time for Christmas travel
Syracuse, N.Y. – Another messy winter storm is likely to bring snow, ice and high winds to Upstate New York just in time for Christmas weekend travel. “The storm’s timing could not be worse,” said forecasting company Accuweather. The storm starts off mostly as rain Thursday, and...
WRGB
From Snow to Slush, How the Region Was Impacted by the Season's First Major Storm
Major Elevation Snow Storm - Capital Region and Valley "Glop Storm" This was a spectacular storm from the standpoint of the highly variable snowfall amounts it produced. The storm was also a good study in temperature behavior in marginally cold winter environments where both cooling and warming processes were both simultaneously in progress in slow a moving system, this one spread out over roughly 36 hours.
News-Medical.net
Active transmission of Bourbon virus in New York
A recent study published in Emerging Infectious Diseases reported on the bourbon virus (BRBV) transmission in New York. BRBV of the Thogotvirus genus under the Orthomyxoviridae family is suspected to be tick-borne that was first isolated from a resident of Bourbon County in the United States (US). Human cases of BRBV were identified in Missouri, Oklahoma, and Kansas. BRBV is a close relative of the Oz virus isolated in Japan from a tick species (Amblyomma testudinarium). The lone star tick (A. americanum) has been identified as a likely BRBV vector. Ground-dwelling birds and small mammals serve as hosts for immature ticks. In contrast, large mammals like white-tailed deer and coyotes are hosts for adult ticks.
NY weather: Forecasters watching ‘major’ winter storm Christmas weekend
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island residents could be in for wintery weather late next week and into the holiday weekend, according to forecasts. Next Thursday and Friday, December 22 and 23, there’s potential for merging weather systems to converge into a larger system on the East Coast, which is expected to bring rain and a “wintery mix” to Staten Island and surrounding New York City area.
Q 105.7
