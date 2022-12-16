Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Video: Strong winds, slick roads possible in parts of New Hampshire during end-of-week storm
VIDEO: Hayley LaPoint explains when the rain is expected to freeze and make the roads slick. Strong wind gusts will also impact the state.
WMUR.com
Christmas to be very cold in New Hampshire, across US
MANCHESTER, N.H. — It's going to be a very chilly Christmas for New Hampshire and most of the country. Forecasters say more than 80 percent of the US will experience temperatures below freezing on Sunday. An arctic blast is expected to deliver the coldest Christmas in nearly 40 years...
thepulseofnh.com
Late Week Storm Forecast For NH
A late week storm is expected to bring snow and a wintry mix to areas north and west of Concord late Thursday night or early Friday morning. However, it will be primarily heavy rain on Friday as temperatures climb into the 50s. Forecasters also warn that late Friday afternoon and evening, it’s likely winds may gust to 50 miles-per-hour, which could cause power outages.
mynbc5.com
Powerful storm to bring wind, rain and snow in Vermont, New York this weekend
Another winter storm will impact our region this coming weekend, but unlike the last one, rain, wind and freezing conditions on roadways will be the biggest headache for drivers heading out on their holiday travels. The storm will start as a snowy mix on Thursday night, but will quickly turn...
WMUR.com
Late-week storm impacts for New Hampshire include early wintry mix, heavy rain, gusty winds, flash freeze
MANCHESTER, N.H. — It will be sunny and dry ahead of another late-week storm that will impact New Hampshire. Wednesday will be another bright and comfortable day. Highs will be in the 30s with a lighter northwesterly breeze. >> Weather alerts. Clouds will thicken Thursday ahead of the storm....
WMUR.com
Incoming storm could impact flights to and from New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The late-week storm headed to New Hampshire could impact travel plans. AccuWeather meteorologists say two-thirds of the nation's flights are likely to be impacted Thursday or Friday. That's because several major hubs, including Chicago and New York City, are right in the path of the storm.
WMUR.com
1.9 magnitude earthquake reported in Alton
NEW DURHAM, N.H. — A small earthquake shook parts of New Hampshire early Tuesday morning. On Tuesday afternoon, the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed the magnitude 1.9 earthquake was centered in Alton at 5:05 a.m. The coordinates of the epicenter of the earthquake specifically lead to Ham Woods Road near Prospect Mountain Road.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire fire officials urge safety when using a generator during power outage
BRENTWOOD, N.H. — WithFriday’s storm approaching, fire officials want Granite Staters to stay safe if they need to use a generator because of a power outage. Over the weekend, there were tens of thousands out outages in New Hampshire and a lot of people turned to their generators to keep their power going.
WATCH: New Hampshire News Anchor Goes Viral for Hilarious Snowstorm Coverage
With the winter weather upon us, it's officially the time of year when funny videos of people interacting with the snow and ice begin circulating the Internet. Last week, footage of Massachusetts college students wiping out on an icy sidewalk gathered millions of views on TikTok. Now, the most recent video to go viral features New Hampshire news anchor Troy Lynch who, according to his Facebook, has spent the last five months working for WMUR as a weekend evening news anchor and reporter.
WMUR.com
Officials urge hikers to be prepared as cost of searches in New Hampshire rises
CONCORD, N.H. — After spending hundreds of thousands of dollars this year on search and rescue missions -- including two high profile cases recently in the White Mountains -- New Hampshire Fish and Game officials are reminding people to be prepared. Officials said rescues are costing more, and in...
mychamplainvalley.com
Thousands of Vermonters still in the dark after first major snowstorm
7,900 residents are left without power more than 72 hours past when the first Nor’easter started dumping heavy snow across the state. The storm began Friday morning and continued through much of Saturday, and continues to leave residents without power. The storm took a massive toll in southern Vermont, with most of the outages being reported in Windsor County.
WMUR.com
Video: Quiet weather until storm system later this week in New Hampshire
Sunshine and seasonable temperatures continue for the next few days. By Thursday, clouds will increase, and another storm will arrive Thursday night into Friday. Clouds will break for some clearing overnight, though snow showers will continue in the mountains. Lows drop back into the 20s. More sunshine in the forecast...
WMUR.com
Late-week storm expected in New Hampshire; track, precipitation type in question
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Sunshine and seasonable temperatures continue for the next few days. By Thursday, clouds will increase, and another storm will arrive Thursday night into Friday. Clouds will break for some clearing overnight, though snow showers will continue in the mountains. Lows drop back into the 20s. >>...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in New Hampshire (-47° F!)
Discover the Coldest Place in New Hampshire (-47° F!) New Hampshire is well-known for its frigid temps, just as many of the other New England States are. What most people don’t realize, however, is just how cold one place in the state gets. In fact, one particular mountain gets so cold it has a few world records of its own! Today, we are going to explore this freezing place, plus learn a bit about some of the other cold places across the state of New Hampshire. Let’s discover the coldest place in New Hampshire!
mynbc5.com
Green Mountain Power triples lineworkers in response to power outages
HARTFORD, Vt. — Green Mountain Power tripled its line workers following this weekend’s nor’easter that theft thousands without power. The utility company said it’ll keep those additional workers around as we look ahead to another potentially major storm by the end of the week. At the...
WCAX
Tractor-trailer crash slows traffic on Interstate-89
How a young Vermont baker is trying to elevate cannabis edibles. Since Vermont’s recreational pot shops started opening on Oct. 1, more and more products are joining the market. Power still out Monday for many Vermonters following storm. Updated: 5 hours ago. Thousands of Vermonters were still without power...
Powerful Storm Likely to Bring Heavy Wind & Power Outages to Maine Friday
This past weekend was a 'doozie' of a storm for many people across the state of Maine. Not only were we faced with large amounts of snow, but that snow was super-heavy and wicked wet. Sure, it was great for building snowmen but it was horrible for shoveling and plowing. Oh, and don't even get me started about how the ground wasn't frozen enough and now a good portion of my driveway is on my lawn.
WMUR.com
More than 200 crashes, spinouts reported in New Hampshire
NEW IPSWICH, N.H. — The large storm that dropped more than a foot of snow on some areas of New Hampshire is starting to move out Saturday morning, more than 24 hours after it arrived. Among the hardest hit spots were the Monadnock Region and North Country. In Sharon,...
WMUR.com
Thousands remain without power in New Hampshire following winter storm
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Thousands of Granite State electricity customers remain without power Sunday after a large storm dropped more than a foot of snow in some parts of the state. As of 10:20 a.m. Sunday, almost 10,000 customers still did not have power, down from about 60,500 outages around...
If a Snowplow Hits Your Mailbox in Maine, Does the Town or State Have to Replace It?
We've all seen them on the side of the roads after a storm. A mailbox tilted to the side, pulled off its mount, or worse yet, completely knocked over and buried in the snow. This isn't the work of kids playing mailbox baseball and knocking mailboxes off the bats. This is what's left of mailboxes after being hit by the snowplow as it cleared the road. It can be a frustrating situation.
