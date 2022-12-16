Read full article on original website
Roger Houston
5d ago
Not going to happen. The poor, and what's left of the middle class is the tax base. If the property tax goes away, KovidKim's ric buddies will most likely lose their ability to itemize and take otherwise deductions most of us can't.
4
Jeff
4d ago
very unfair system she will work on the riches no tax to pass on but she not care as much for poorer working people remember when she took away unemployment she & rich like us working they sure don't
2
kwit.org
Newscast 12.19.22: Republican Governors ask President Biden to end public health emergency; Standing Bear movie to begin next year in Nebraska
Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed a letter with 24 other Republican governors asking President Joe Biden to end the Federal Public Health Emergency in April. The current federal public health emergency is set to expire on January 11. The letter says it assumes it will be extended another 90 days.
KCRG.com
Parents and some Iowa schools see increasing costs after federal program expires
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Parents across Iowa are paying for meals at public schools again after a pandemic-era federal program ended over the summer. Multiple districts encouraged families to sign up for free and reduced lunch programs over the summer. Some schools still provide free meals due to the...
KIMT
Iowa's Reynolds, 24 other governors call for end to COVID public health emergency
DES MOINES, Iowa – Kim Reynolds of Iowa and 24 other governors have sent a letter to President Biden asking him to end the Federal Public Health Emergency (PHE). The PHE was first issued nearly three years ago in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and has now been extended until January 2023. Governor Reynolds says that is despite President Biden declaring the pandemic over in mid-2022.
northwestmoinfo.com
Reynolds Calls for End to National Public Health Emergency Order for COVID
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint session of the Iowa Legislature, on Jan. 11, 2022, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. Reynolds is introducing herself to the nation by delivering the Republican response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri’s Next State Treasurer is an Immigration Lawyer and First Person of Color to Hold the Office
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Jefferson City, Mo. The speech is traditionally given in the House chamber but was moved to the smaller Senate chamber at the last minute due to concerns about the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (MISSOURINET)...
northwestmoinfo.com
Gov. Parson Issues Executive Order
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announces that the state is switching to an endemic phase of handling COVID-19 during news conference on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri. Parson declared that "the COVID-19 crisis is over" in Missouri. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb) (MISSOURINET) – Governor...
northwestmoinfo.com
Lawmaker Pre-Files Bill To Prevent Foreign Ownership Of Missouri Farmland
FILE - In this Monday, April 27, 2020, file photo, state Rep. Herman Morse, R-Dexter, wears a protective mask as he sits at his desk in the House chamber in Jefferson City, Mo. Missouri lawmakers on Thursday, May 14 passed a bill to ban the state from doing business with companies that boycott Israel. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
KCCI.com
Zach Nunn officially declared the winner in Iowa's third congressional district
DES MOINES, Iowa — Congressman-ElectZach Nunn has been declared the winner in the race against Cindy Axne. On Monday morning, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate presented the election certificate to Nunn at the statehouse, finalizing the results. Nunn now represents Iowa's third congressional district. KCCI asked him about...
iowapublicradio.org
Iowa's energy assistance program had a record number of applicants last year
Colder temperatures are here and that means some Iowans can qualify for financial assistance for their heating bills. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance program, or LIHEAP, helps to pay the heating bills for families or individuals and also can provide emergency funds for repairs. Bill Marquess, energy assistance bureau chief...
stormlakeradio.com
Reminder That Heating Bill Assistance Applications are Being Accepted
A reminder that applications are now being taken for the state-administered and federally funded Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program to assist Iowans with their heating bills. Funding for LIHEAP is available for those who are struggling financially and qualify for state assistance. Household income and size, type of primary...
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Congresswoman Introduces Accountability Act Legislation
(MISSOURINET) – One Missouri Congresswoman is looking to increase transparency. Anthony Morabith reports…
wizmnews.com
Time for Iowa to back up a bit
Maybe it should be someone else’s turn. The state of Iowa has been the first to vote in presidential primary elections for the past 50 years. Now, it appears South Carolina will get that honor. President Joe Biden has lobbied the Democratic National Committee to mix up the order in which states vote, with Nevada and New Hampshire to go next. Iowa has coveted its first in the nation status as it brings lots of attention to the Hawkeye state. All of the candidates for President descend upon Iowa months before voters there go to the polls. They set up field offices and spend millions of ads. The state is in the media spotlight, with pundits breathlessly watching the results. But the fact is Iowa isn’t very good at selecting presidential nominees. Remember the last Iowa caucus in 2020? Pete Buttigieg won, followed by Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. Joe Biden finished fourth in Iowa before eventually capturing the nomination. Plus the last caucus was marred by technical errors which prevented the state from declaring a winner until a week after the caucus. Iowa’s caucus system may be quaint, but rarely does the eventual nominee capture the state. It’s time to give someone else a chance to be first in the nation.
kiwaradio.com
Unemployment Rate Moves Up In November
Des Moines, Iowa — Iowa’s unemployment rate increased two-tenths of a percent to three-point-one percent in November. Iowa Workforce Development Director, Beth Townsend says the drop was due to more lost jobs than new people entering the workforce. Townsend says several sectors saw job losses. Townsend says there...
This Iowa Airport Is One of the Worst for Holiday Travel
It's one of the most important parts of the holidays each year - travel. Getting where you need to be on time without breaking the bank can make the difference between a magical Christmas or a holiday nightmare. According to AAA, seven million of us are expected to take to...
What's next for Iowa's Attorney General Tom Miller
Tom Miller won't seek elected office again after he exits as Iowa's attorney general at the end of this month, he told Axios. He'll instead focus on rebuilding the state's Democratic party. Catch up fast: Miller, 78, is the longest-ever serving state AG in the nation. He served 10 nonconsecutive...
Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry
A significant stretch of a northwest Iowa river has run dry several times in the past seven years as a rural water utility has pumped more water from the ground — at least a quarter of which is sold out-of-state — with the approval of state regulators. A two-mile segment of the Ocheyedan River dried […] The post Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
1380kcim.com
Flu Activity Remains High Throughout Iowa; 277 Schools Report At Least 10% Absenteeism
The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) says influenza activity in the state has been upgraded to “high” in their latest Iowa Respiratory Virus Surveillance Report. For the week spanning Dec. 4 through Dec. 10, 235 hospitalizations connected to influenza were recorded, and 277 schools in Iowa reported 10 percent or more absenteeism due to illness, including two in Sac County, four in Carroll County, one in Greene County, two in Audubon County, and two in Guthrie County. Data from recent years show flu activity typically persists through mid-March. State health officials note it is not too late to receive a seasonal flu shot, and those who have not done so yet, particularly young children, the elderly, and individuals at increased risk of complications, get vaccinated as soon as possible. People who suspect they may have the flu are encouraged to reduce its spread and stay home for at least 24 hours after a fever recedes. More data regarding Iowa flu activity is available below.
KCCI.com
Forecasting Our Future: Limiting greenhouse gas emissions
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Environmental Council's Kerri Johannsen tells KCCI the second greatest source of CO2 is something we all can control. Greenhouse emissions are something we need to limit as a state. "So when we look at greenhouse gas emissions in Iowa, overall, and not too surprisingly,...
northwestmoinfo.com
Buchanan County Sheriff Talks Recreational Marijuana
FILE - Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are are seen in a greenhouse at Hepworth Farms in Milton, N.Y., Friday, July 15, 2022. Missouri voters are set to be the first in the nation to sign off on automatically forgiving past marijuana crimes if they approve a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational pot in November 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
kiwaradio.com
Iowa To Get Millions In Opioid Settlement From CVS Walgreens
Des Moines, Iowa — Iowa will receive more than 70 million dollars in an opioid settlement with the two largest pharmacy chains in the country. Attorney General Tom Miller released information that says the money is coming from a nearly 11 billion-dollar nationwide agreement with CVS and Walgreens. Miller and Attorneys General from other states accused the two chains of ignoring red flags on opioid prescriptions and failing to detect and prevent the abuse and diversion of the drugs.
