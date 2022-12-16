Read full article on original website
Maysville Resident Arrested Following Accident Near Pattonsburg
PATTONSBURG, MO – An accident in Daviess County left a Bethany man with minor injuries Sunday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place around 11:30 as 37-year old Maysville resident Anastasha Navarro was eastbound on Route E, 5 miles south of Pattonsburg when she failed to stop at a stop sign and traveled off the east side of US 69, coming to rest off the roadway.
Mount Ayr Driver Hangs Upside Down in Vehicle For Several Hours Following Crash
RINGGOLD COUNTY, IA – The driver of a vehicle involved in a crash earlier this month in Mount Ayr spent several hours hanging upside down in his overturned Jeep before he was found. According to the Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office, 60-year old Ricky Hower of Mount Ayr was involved...
Maysville Man Facing Felony Charge in Clinton County
(MAYSVILLE, MO) – A Maysville man is facing a felony charge in Clinton County following an arrest made Monday. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol they arrested 24-year-0ld Zachary N. Perry at 11:11 A.M. on an accusatory charge of a Class D felony for possession of a controlled substance, and that substance being methamphetamine.
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the area counties on Friday and early Saturday morning. Friday at about 10:45 pm in Daviess County, 35-year-old Kurtis A Edmond of Columbia Heights, MN was arrested for alleged speeding and DWI with drugs – with a person under the age of 17 in the vehicle. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
Creston Police Report 3 Arrests
(Creston) The Creston Police Department reports three arrests on Friday. *Police arrested 32-year-old Quinton Lee Christensen-Kimball at his residence on a Union County Warrant for the Judicial District of Correctional Services for a Probation Violation. Officers transported Christensen-Kimball to the Union County Jail, where he is held on a $2000 cash-only bond.
Authorities Respond to Report of Shots Fired in Mount Ayr Domestic Incident
RINGGOLD COUNTY, IA – Ringgold County law enforcement responded to a report of shots fired during a domestic incident in Mount Ayr on Saturday. Upon arrival the Sheriff’s Office advised they took reports from the parties and seized firearms and ammunition from the scene. Thirty-one year old Cody...
Creston woman injured in a two-vehicle accident
(Creston) A Creston woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident this (Thursday) morning. The Creston Police Department says a 15-year-old male from Creston was driving a 2001 Ford Escort north on Cottonwood, approaching a stop sign at the intersection with Townline. The teen stated he tried to stop but started sliding due to the snow-covered road. The Ford Escort slid into a westbound 2019 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by 51-year-old Jodi Johnson of Creston.
Buchanan County Sheriff Talks Recreational Marijuana
FILE - Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are are seen in a greenhouse at Hepworth Farms in Milton, N.Y., Friday, July 15, 2022. Missouri voters are set to be the first in the nation to sign off on automatically forgiving past marijuana crimes if they approve a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational pot in November 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Bueford C. Cooper
Ridgeway, MO: Bueford C. Cooper, 100, of Ridgeway, passed away Sunday, 18 December 2022 with loving care from medical staff at Mosaic Hospital, St. Joseph, MO. He was born December 18, 1922 on a farm southwest of Bethany. He was the son of the late Fred and Glenna Cooper. He...
Bethany Council Discusses Perceived Shortcoming Of Mutual Aid Fire Agreement With Gilman City
Bethany’s Board of Aldermen approved the 2023 fiscal year budget for the city during their final meeting of the calendar and fiscal year Monday night. The budget approved includes $23.3 million dollars in revenue and expenses. Council members will start exploring options the city has in regard to the...
Methamphetamine cases on court docket
SALEM – Buddy Graves, 40, of Salem is charged with possession of a deadly weapon and methamphetamine on Dec. 2. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office assisted with a probation search of a Salem residence. An arrest affidavit says burnt foil, methamphetamine and a smoking pipe were found, along with five knives with blades over 3.5 inches.
Brothers snag apparent state-record raccoon in northern Missouri
Two brothers appear to have snagged a state-record raccoon in northern Missouri amid hunting season.
Care facility hit with more than $900,000 in fines for alleged abuse
A Taylor County nursing home is facing one of the largest fines ever imposed against an Iowa care facility by the federal government. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has fined the Lenox Care Center in Taylor County a total of $909,600. That fine stems from state inspectors’ recent findings that a resident of […] The post Care facility hit with more than $900,000 in fines for alleged abuse appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Woman wins $100,000 after buying holiday scratchers ticket in Cameron
The player said she was at the Trex Mart off 7th Street and Walnut Street in Cameron, Missouri when the ticket caught her eye.
