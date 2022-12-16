A Taylor County nursing home is facing one of the largest fines ever imposed against an Iowa care facility by the federal government. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has fined the Lenox Care Center in Taylor County a total of $909,600. That fine stems from state inspectors’ recent findings that a resident of […] The post Care facility hit with more than $900,000 in fines for alleged abuse appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.

TAYLOR COUNTY, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO