Wealthy Americans Are Hunting for ‘Plan B’ Citizenship in Record Numbers. Here’s Where They Should Look.

Read full article on original website
Related
Stimulus update: Exact dates $1,050 direct one-time payments will arrive in California revealed
California residents can expect to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of a state program intended to give residents relief amid inflation across the country.
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
mansionglobal.com
A New Jersey Property That Grows Five Kinds of Grapes Asks $18 Million
A roughly 125-acre New Jersey property is asking $18 million, making it the most expensive home on the market in the northwest part of the state, according to the listing agents. The seven-bedroom, roughly 24,000-square-foot home and vineyard is located about 65 miles west of New York City in Holland,...
AOL Corp
U.S. flies bombers, stealth jets as Kim's sister threatens
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The United States flew nuclear-capable bombers and advanced stealth jets in a show of force against North Korea on Tuesday, as the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un derided doubts about her country’s military and threatened a full-range intercontinental ballistic missile test.
mansionglobal.com
The Typical House on Australia’s Most Expensive Road Costs A$33 Million
Sydney’s Wolseley Road, an exclusive street lined with lavish waterfront properties, is Australia’s most expensive street, according to a report Monday from brokerage Ray White. A home on the road, which can be found in the posh eastern Sydney suburb of Point Piper, costs a median of A$33...
mansionglobal.com
Chicago Becomes the Hottest Rental Market Amid a Nationwide Cooldown
While the autumn months brought a cooldown in rental prices across the U.S., some metro areas, such as Chicago, Boston and New York, are bucking the trend with double-digit growth, according to a report out Tuesday. In November, the median asking rent across the 50 largest metros tracked by Realtor.com...
mansionglobal.com
Luxury Senior Living Developments Should Be Celebratory, Says Architect
Imagine a bar where sturdy dining chairs replace wobbly bar stools, allowing people who use wheelchairs or those who simply prefer a lower seat to have an equally accessible experience. The bartender steps down into a sunken service area behind the bar to be at eye-level with patrons. Such a...
Comments / 0