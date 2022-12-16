ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

RS Deputy
4d ago

Gavin, tell us what you’re going to do about the homeless, over-taxation, the housing crisis, inflation, the problem at the border, and the crime wave washing over us. The old rhetoric is worn out and presents no solutions to our problems.

whatttt
4d ago

HeyGavin, don’t forget to bring a group of homeless to the march. That would be wonderful to hand out some new needles and smack!!!

Bill Satterfield
4d ago

I’m sorry but the stupid voters,put this screwball in office. He can look you in the eye and have his hand in your back pocket. People love a hand out, but instead of working they live off the backs of hard working people (The Taxpayers). One term was to much,

