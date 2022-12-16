ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

If you could steal an NFL rookie for your roster, who would it be? Experts weigh in.

By USA TODAY Sports
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

With Week 15 underway in the NFL, there are officially four weeks left in the regular season. While the playoff races are heating up, so, too, is the competition for league awards. One of the most intriguing involves the rookies because so many have made differences on their respective teams. Some have become instant stars, and when it comes to the most notable players, one team seems to have done quite well in last year's draft, and it has put it in the playoff picture.

It all got us thinking ... if you were an NFL general manager or coach and could steal a 2022 rookie for your roster, who would it be?

4TH AND MONDAY: Sign up for our NFL newsletter to get the latest news and stories delivered to your inbox

Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23AkKF_0jkn0ydw00
New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner has made an immediate impact. Vincent Carchietta, USA TODAY Sports

This is a fascinating question, and one that I could see going multiple ways. It also depends on what each person values most. My choices, ultimately are Sauce Gardner, Aidan Hutchinson, Christian Watson and Garrett Wilson.

Gardner's play isn’t only elite for just rookies; he’s playing like a Top 3 corner in the entire league and deserves serious consideration for an All-Pro selection. My pick here is also designed to be something of a trend buster. We’re in a golden age of stellar wide receivers, many of whom are in the early stages of their careers. As more and more athletes come into the league, there should be a premium on the players tasked with slowing them down. That’s why I think corners like Gardner are going to become coveted within league circles. Versatile pass rushers are certainly high-value players, but they come around more often than true shutdown corners. — Lorenzo Reyes

***

New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas had three first-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft (two technically, but he traded back into the round to make it three) and went with cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, wide receiver Garrett Wilson and defensive end Jermaine Johnson II.

Johnson has been a contributor to New York’s stout front-seven, but Wilson and Gardner already have the makings of future stars. Especially Gardner, and he’s the favorite for Defensive Rookie of the Year. His two interceptions may seem like a low amount, but quarterbacks immediately realized throwing in the rookie’s direction was a bad idea. He’s also broken up 16 passes this season.

As a general manager, it would make sense to follow Douglas’ thinking from eight months ago – take a game-changing player at an important position. Being able to cover a No. 1 receiver with a stud of your own on the other side does a lot for the game plan in a matchup-based league. Gardner would immediately make any team better. — Chris Bumbaca

***

Gang Green's rookie class has been every bit as good as advertised when GM Joe Douglas was widely hailed for "winning" the 2022 NFL draft. RB Breece Hall looked like a legit Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate before suffering a torn ACL in Week 7. WR Garrett Wilson is now in contention for that award himself, playing up to his billing as the No. 10 pick thanks to new starting QB Mike White, who is regularly getting the ball into Wilson’s hands. But Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner may ultimately prove to be the crown jewel of this draft class. The fourth overall selection has quickly proven to be the lockdown corner he was eventually expected to be and is already ranked as the top defensive back in the league by the analytics website Pro Football Focus. Beyond that, Gardner has helped instill a swagger and fear factor to a third-ranked Jets D that surrendered the most points and yards in the NFL just a year ago. So if I can pour just one 2022 rookie onto my roster, please pass the Sauce. — Nate Davis

Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson

A lot depends on how my roster is already constructed, but the 2022 draft class was loaded at wide receiver. The best all-around receiver out of the class was Garrett Wilson and he’s proving it. Wilson has the most receiving yards (868) by a rookie in Jets franchise history, and he leads all rookies this season with 63 receptions. He’s recorded at least 75 receiving yards in six games this year, with five of those coming in the Jets' past six games. Wilson's route running and playmaking ability is impressive and he's only going to get better. He's piling up good numbers despite up-and-down quarterback play. He'd get my vote for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year right now. If I'm the general manager or coach, hopefully I already have an elite quarterback to pass Wilson the football. — Tyler Dragon

Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams

Edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, receivers Garrett Wilson and George Pickens, and running back Kenneth Walker III have been some of my favorite rookies this season. But did you see how Lions receiver Jameson Williams celebrated his first career touchdown last week? Williams was so excited. He barely even celebrated with teammates in the end zone – one, because he was so far ahead of them for his 41-yard touchdown, and two, he was in absolute elation running up and down the Lions sidelines to celebrate the occasion. Williams, the No. 12 pick in the draft who tore his ACL playing for Alabama in the national title game last January, showed resilience in his recovery, and elation for a moment he deserved. How can you not want a player like that on your team? Luckily, the surging Lions have him. — Safid Deen

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: If you could steal an NFL rookie for your roster, who would it be? Experts weigh in.

Comments / 0

Related
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Audition Interesting New QB

The Minnesota Vikings employ Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens at quarterback, as QB3 David Blough was pilfered by the Arizona Cardinals last week. Presumably, Minnesota will want an emergency QB3 on the roster for the postseason. And that could be standout CFL quarterback Nathan Rourke, who tried out for the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to insane Detroit Lions news

The Detroit Lions are having a surprising season. After a slow start to the 2022 season where they went just 1-6, the team has now won six of its last seven games and is a strong contender for a playoff spot. And the play from rookie pass rushers Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston is a Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Detroit Lions news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

NFL Reportedly Considering Major Change For 2023 Season

This NFL season saw perhaps the most active trade deadline in league history with 10 trades involving 12 players, making for one of the most exciting transaction periods fans have seen in a long time. And according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the league is looking to...
Larry Brown Sports

Adam Schefter makes interesting prediction about Gardner Minshew

Adam Schefter made an interesting prediction about Gardner Minshew on Monday. Schefter reported on Monday that Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained shoulder in the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 15 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. The ESPN reporter added that Hurts’ status for the Eagles’ Week 16 game against the Dallas Cowboys was uncertain. Later,... The post Adam Schefter makes interesting prediction about Gardner Minshew appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Big Lead

The Detroit Lions Are Beyond Belief

Fighting for their playoff lives, the Detroit Lions' offense went dormant against the New York Jets for 32 minutes, allowing an equally desperate Gang Green to usurp a 17-13 lead. Needing a touchdown to keep impossible dreams alive, Jared Goff assumed control of the ball with 4:37 to play and appeared to have a drive-starting big play to second-year tight end Brock Wright. The Notre Dame product, however, failed to reel in a throw slightly behind him for what would have been only his 26th career reception. Six plays later, coming out of the two-minute warning and facing fourth-and-inches from mid-field, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson dialed up some play-action misdirection designed to go to the kid who had just dropped the football. Fifty-one euphoric yards later and the Lions had what would prove to be the game-winning touchdown and a .500 record.
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Sauce Gardner not happy with move Lions pulled against him

Most defensive backs take it personally when opposing quarterbacks target them in the passing game. New York Jets rookie Sauce Gardner is a bit different. Gardner said Monday he was not targeted by the Detroit Lions during Sunday’s game, and he made clear he was irked by that. Gardner said he took the lack of... The post Sauce Gardner not happy with move Lions pulled against him appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DETROIT, MI
NFL Analysis Network

New Update Shows Packers Have Legit Chance To Make Playoffs

The Green Bay Packers haven’t played their Week 15 game yet as they will be hosting the Los Angeles Rams coming to close out the week on Monday Night Football. Coming off of their bye, Green Bay should be about as healthy as can be for the stretch run of the season.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Veteran quarterback could reportedly demand a trade

When the Green Bay Packers selected former Utah State Aggies star quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, it was clear that the team intended the college standout to one day become their starting quarterback following the departure or retirement of star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. But after three seasons, that still hasn’t happened. And it could lead to Love seeking a trade.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

717K+
Followers
76K+
Post
393M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy