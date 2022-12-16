Ian Clark signs with Adelaide 36ers

Ian Clark has signed with the Adelaide 36ers for the remainder of the 2022-23 NBL season, sources told ESPN.

Clark, a six-year NBA veteran who spent the back-end of last NBL season with the Sydney Kings, fills the void left by Craig Randall II, who was released by the 36ers in November.

The 6-foot-3 combo guard averaged 13.9 points per game in 16 contests with the Kings last NBL season, providing a crucial spark off the bench during their championship campaign. He shot 42.7 percent from beyond the arc, on 5.1 attempts a game.

The 36ers are currently 6-8 on the season, ahead of a Saturday night matchup with the Brisbane Bullets.

Clark, 31, was a member of the Golden State Warriors from 2015 to 2017, and played a key role off the bench for their title-winning campaign in his final season with the team, averaging 6.8 points per game in the playoffs.