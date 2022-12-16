Cowboys News: Tyron impresses at RT, Micah Parsons faces blowback

It looks like a future first-ballot Hall of Fame left tackle will get some work at right tackle. The Cowboys appear ready to look to Tyron Smith to return to a position he hasn’t played since 2011 to help them make up for Terence Steele’s absence. Smith wowed teammates in his first right-side practice reps and could perhaps join Josh Ball and Jason Peters in some sort of rotation come Sunday.

Elsewhere, the injury report saw three Cowboys defenders listed as limited, Micah Parsons offers some context on his viral quote regarding Jalen Hurts, and T.Y. Hilton buddies up to CeeDee Lamb in a relationship that looks to benefit both parties. We’re getting to know the Cowboys’ Week 15 opponent, including the second-year quarterback who’s suddenly playing like he did in college again. Both members of Dallas’s rushing duo land on the RB Index, Dan Quinn’s name is reportedly already on a shortlist, Jerry Jones gets his home renovation project approved, and a former Cowboys playmaker is wondering what got him traded… back in 2018. Here’s the News and Notes.

Cowboys’ Tyron Smith switches to right tackle, makes difficult transition look easy :: Dallas Morning News

The veteran earned rave reviews from his teammates for seamlessly stepping in at right tackle in practice Thursday. “It’s Tyron,” left guard Connor McGovern said. “What else can I say?” Micah Parsons added, “He’s a freak.” Smith hasn’t played the position since 2011, but he could start there Sunday.

Jason Peters, Josh Ball... Tyron Smith? Cowboys to 'follow the trail' at RT :: Cowboys Wire

Terence Steele’s injury pressed Josh Ball and Jason Peters into emergency service last week at right tackle, but Tyron Smith started all 16 games there in his first season and was named to the All-Rookie Team. Mike McCarthy says he’s not worked with a rotation at tackle before, but never say never. He explained he’ll let the week’s practice reps dictate who plays where and when on Sunday.

Cowboys Injury Report: Key DE limited after leaving in walking boot Sunday :: The Landry Hat

Dorance Armstrong was limited in practice Thursday with an ankle injury suffered last week versus Houston. He reportedly left AT&T Stadium after the game wearing a walking boot. DeMarcus Lawrence was also limited with a foot issue; Jayron Kearse was limited with shoulder and back issues.

Lamb, Hilton using buddy system to grow quickly :: The Mothership

T.Y. Hilton has been in town for just a few days, but CeeDee Lamb is already picking the veteran’s brain. “He’s seen the game for a while,” Lamb said, “so anything he says as far as route running or a release, anything is a positive — especially coming from him.” Of course, Lamb has been a big help to his new teammate, too, as he helps Hilton learn the Cowboys playbook, maybe in time to play Sunday.

Mike McCarthy: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence 'playing his best football' as Cowboys visit :: Cowboys Wire

Saying a two-interception Week 8 loss “flipped a switch” in him, last season’s interception leader hasn’t thrown a pick since. Lawrence is suddenly looking like the quarterback who won 34 of 36 games and was a national championship MVP at Clemson. The Cowboys will come to town with a patchworked secondary, trying to end his hot streak.

RB Index, Week 15: Three fresh-legged running backs who could impact the NFL playoff picture :: NFL.com

Maurice Jones-Drew has Tony Pollard ranked as the third-best back in the league heading into Week 15, noting that he’s now just the fifth player in Cowboys history with 10 touchdowns over a six-game span. Ezekiel Elliott comes in at No. 15, making Dallas the only squad with two rushers listed.

6 things to know about Cowboys next test, the improving Jaguars :: Cowboys Wire

Forget the Jaguars’ 5-8 record; here’s what you should remember about Week 15’s matchup. They’re on the rise, their quarterback was just named AFC Offensive Player of the Week, running back Travis Etienne has been solid as a rookie, and their defense features a strong pass rush. But they have problems stopping the air attack, and Dallas has, oddly, never won in Jacksonville.

‘I'm sure they hate me': Micah Parsons responds to fury from Eagles fans :: NBC DFW

Parsons says of his podcast comments from earlier in the week, “We were just talking football. Not once did I ever disrespect [Jalen] Hurts or any other player in any way.” But he maintains that the league’s MVP award should be won by more players who aren’t quarterbacks. “I asked, ‘Why is the quarterback the most valuable position when there are 22 jobs?’ Parsons said. “Now, is it the hardest position? … You can argue, but I’m just bringing light to the defense.”

Stars like Micah Parsons lead Cowboys' defense, but don't forget the other 'hims' :: ESPN

Parsons may be the unit’s MVP, but he’s just one reason the Cowboys’ defense is ranked third in points allowed (17.6), fifth in yards allowed (310.9), second in sacks (48), fourth in yards per play (4.85) and fifth in third-down defense (34.9%). DeMarcus Lawrence, Trevon Diggs, Malik Hooker, Leighton Vander Esch, Donovan Wilson, even guys like Quinton Bohanna, Israel Mukuamu, DaRon Bland, and others have had flashes of brilliance this season. “That speaks to the unselfish nature of the group, and it speaks to the entire crew and how deep and how we roll together,” Dan Quinn said.

Former Falcons head coach linked to division rival’s HC vacancy :: Blogging Dirty

Dan Quinn is thought to be on the short list to be the next head coach of the Carolina Panthers, according to one insider. Matt Rhule was fired earlier this season; Steve Wilks is the interim jobholder. Quinn and the Panthers are familiar with one another after Quinn’s tenure with the Panthers’ NFC South rival Falcons.

NFL owners will finance Dallas Cowboys plan for $295M in enhancements to AT&T Stadium :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

The league approved Jones’s plan to spend nearly $300 million on freshening up the 13-year-old home of the Cowboys. The team got the okay to withhold their normal contributions of shared gate revenue in order to finance the work. “It will be something that, for the most part, all fans will benefit from,” Stephen Jones said, “and certainly we’ll take the next step to have AT&T being hopefully one of the best stadiums in the world for the next 14 to 15 years.”

Ex-Cowboys WR puts Dallas on blast for trading him: ‘Confuses me’ :: Heavy.com

Ryan Switzer lasted just one season with the Cowboys before getting dealt to the Raiders. He’s still trying to figure out why. “I asked all season why I wasn’t getting any offensive snaps. Never got any answers,” the current free agent tweeted this week. Dez Bryant offered a cryptic response, typing in part, “you know what the issues was.”