GAME 12 - CENTRAL ARKANSAS. Date/Time Tuesday, December 20 - 6:30 p.m. Location Little Rock, Ark. Little Rock (3-8, 0-0 OVC) Central Arkansas (5-6, 0-0 ASUN) LITTLE ROCK - Little Rock returns to the Jack Stephens Center for its final non-conference home game of the year, facing Central Arkansas at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20. The game against the Bears will stream live on ESPN+ with Dorian Craft and Patrick Newton on the call while Trey Schaap will handle the radio broadcast on 106.7 FM The Buz2, getting underway at 6:15 p.m.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO