LANCASTER — The Lancaster Planning Commission approved a tentative tract map and Conditional Use Permit for a first-of-its-kind age-restricted gated residential development on 40 acres at the southeast corner of 60th Street West and Avenue K-8. The proposed project, submitted by applicant Pacific Communities Builders Inc./Nelson Chung, would subdivide the property into 208 single-family residential lots with lots for common open space and drainage basins. The residential lots within the subdivision would range from a minimum of 4,250 square feet to a maximum of 8,531 square feet.

LANCASTER, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO