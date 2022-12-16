Read full article on original website
Related
Jimmy Kimmel Has To Laugh At Trump’s Biggest Lie Yet: ‘That Was A Good One’
The late-night host spots a whopper during the ex-president's latest gripe-fest.
Jimmy Kimmel Names GOP's 'Dummy Of The Day' And Doesn't Hold Back
Hint: He "will not be moving to Washington."
Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds
At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
Trump Org. Accountant Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Donald Trump In Court: He Lost $900M In 2 Years
This post has been updated since it was originally published to include recent facts. We’ve already heard that Trump’s third bid for the presidency isn’t getting off to the best start, as he is losing so much support from the people he relied on so heavily back in 2016 when he won the presidency. However, he seems to have bigger things to worry about now, as it’s just been revealed that the Supreme Court has agreed to release his tax returns after he fought for years to block them – and as you can imagine, he is *not* happy!
Michael Cohen says Donald Trump 'doesn't care' that Ivanka's family is Jewish and he will not denounce Kanye West's antisemitism
Michael Cohen told MSNBC that Donald Trump won't apologize for failing to condemn Kanye West's antisemitism even though Ivanka's family is Jewish.
Why Lara Trump Is Suddenly Out Of A Job At Fox News
A year after her father-in-law left the White House, Lara Trump pursued a new line of work as a paid contributor to the Fox News network. At the time, she was welcomed with open arms, according to The Guardian; one of the network hosts greeted her with "Welcome to the family, Lara." She, in turn, replied that she had already been interviewed on Fox "so often that the security guards were like, 'Maybe we should just give you a key.'"
Michelle Obama Has The Perfect Response To Viral Clip Of Woman Calling Barack Obama 'Fine'
The former first lady revealed that the trending moment was the highlight of her husband's day.
WATCH: Pence bursts into laughter when asked about joining Trump's 2024 ticket
Former Vice President Mike Pence laughed off the possibility of becoming former President Donald Trump's running mate a second time.
Jim Jordan Tells Awkward Lie When Asked To Denounce Tweet Shouting Out Ye
The House Judiciary GOP had quietly deleted the controversial "Kanye. Elon. Trump." tweet after the rapper praised Hitler.
'I can't do this anymore': Bannon comments on Trump's trading cards
CNN political analyst John Avlon and political commentator Errol Louis join "CNN This Morning" to discuss former President Donald Trump's announcement he is selling digital trading cards.
The Reason Melania Trump Didn't Have Another Kid After Barron
In March 2006, Donald and Melania Trump welcomed their first child into the world around 14 months after their January 2005 wedding (via People). Barron Trump was Melania's first child and Donald's fifth; he had three kids with his first wife, Ivana Trump, and an additional child with his second wife, Marla Maples, per Business Insider. Some 10 years later, Donald was elected president and Barron made history when he became the first boy to live in the White House since John F. Kennedy Jr. was a toddler in the 1960s — the other presidents had adult children or were raising girls, according to Today.
Stephen King jokes that Mike Lindell's My Pillow will soon be the only advertiser left on Twitter
Stephen King has continued his Twitter feud with Elon Musk, this time taking aim at Twitter's advertising woes.
Fox host won’t let Trump walk back his call to terminate Constitution: “The damage has been done”
Donald Trump arrives at a rally on April 2 near Washington, Michigan. ( Scott Olson/Getty Images) Fox Business host Stuart Varney used his monologue on Tuesday to lash out at former President Donald Trump's desire to terminate parts of the U.S. Constitution over his 2020 presidential election loss. Over the...
Donald Trump to Receive Unwelcome Christmas Present
The former president may wake up on Xmas morning, knowing that he has been referred to the Department of Justice for criminal prosecution by Jan. 6 panel.
George Clooney says he was ‘dead wrong’ about Trump’s chances in 2016, has ‘no idea’ this time
George Clooney says he’s not placing any bets for or against Trump 2024 after being “dead wrong” about the former president’s odds in 2016. “I have no idea,” the “Ticket to Paradise” star said when ITK asked him about the likelihood of the 45th president winning the White House again. Trump launched his 2024 presidential bid…
Capitol rioter slams Trump: ‘I can’t believe I’m going to jail for an NFT salesman’
A Capitol rioter and far-right social media troll who is facing prison over the January 6 insurrection is suddenly having regrets about supporting Donald Trump.After the former president revealed his digital trading card collection on Thursday, Tim Gionet, better known as his online persona Baked Alaska, wrote on Twitter: “I can’t believe I’m going to jail for an NFT salesman”.Mr Gionet became a high-profile Trump supporter during the 2016 presidential election and was banned from Twitter in 2017 after repeatedly posting anti-semitic and white nationalist content. He was reinstated to Twitter on 11 December under Elon Musk’s amnesty...
Donald Trump Is Demanding To Be Put Back In The White House After Elon Musk's Twitter Exposé
Donald Trump's reaction to a Twitter exposé was one for the history books. On December 2, "Chief Twit" Elon Musk promised a breaking news story showing that Twitter stopped "free speech" before the 2020 presidential election, according to The Washington Post. Before the internal files were shared, Musk tweeted, "This will be awesome." However, the nearly 40-tweet storm posted by journalist Matt Taibbi turned out to be less exciting than advertised.
Washington Examiner
Republicans ‘flabbergasted’ by RNC response to Trump, emails reveal
Several members of the Republican National Committee were reportedly angry with former President Donald Trump after he was seen hosting white nationalist Nick Fuentes and rapper Kanye West at his Mar-a-Lago home in November, calling on the committee chairwoman to denounce his actions. In private emails that were sent to...
Trump sells out Elon Musk jet location on Truth Social
Truth Social users got a surprise push notification after Elon Musk suspended the jet-tracking Twitter account ElonJet and its creator, Jack Sweeney. "Latest: Twitter SUSPENDS @ElonJet 🤯 Follow him here on Truth Social!" The notification read. On Wednesday, Musk suspended ElonJet, Sweeney, and his other jet-tracking accounts like CelebJets for "doxxing real-time location info" which he said is a "physical safety violation."Musk added that while his two-year-old son, X, was riding in a car, a person began following the car and blocked it from moving believing Musk to be in the car as well. "Legal action is being taken against...
Eric Trump claims draft-dodging father ‘fought for this country’ and compares him to Tom Brady
Donald Trump’s middle son Eric Trump has claimed that the ex-president, who escaped service in the Vietnam War after a doctor claimed he suffered from bone spurs, somehow “fought” for the US despite never spending a single day in uniform.The Trump Organization executive made the outrageous claim in a video posted to social media by attorney Ron Fillipowski. Eric Trump tells an interviewer who is shown speaking to him remotely: “My father fought for this country. Tom Brady always fought and played for his team.”Continuing, Mr Trump adds that his father is “playing for Team America”.The twice-impeached ex-president and...
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
122K+
Post
1069M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 3