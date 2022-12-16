As we put the fall season behind us, out weather is about to take us to extremes. Winter begins with the Winter Solstice at 4:47pm eastern time Wednesday in an otherwise bright and dry, perfectly seasonable day. We are watching very carefully the development of a system that will feature rapid intensification and an extremely strong cold front. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of afternoon showers, but rain is expected to be in place by 10pm. The rain will become heavy at times and will total 1-2″ for most of the area. We could see local rivers rise to near flood stage in Westerly and Hope Valley. Wind will also be a huge concern through Friday. As we put the fall season behind us, out weather is about to take us to extremes. Winter begins with the Winter Solstice at 4:47pm eastern time Wednesday in an otherwise bright and dry, perfectly seasonable day. We are watching very carefully the development of a system that will feature rapid intensification and an extremely strong cold front. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of afternoon showers, but rain is expected to be in place by 10pm. The rain will become heavy at times and will total 1-2″ for most of the area. We could see local rivers rise to near flood stage in Westerly and Hope Valley. Wind will also be a huge concern through Friday. Strong southerly winds will peak with gusts possible as high as 50-60 mph inland and 65 mph in coastal areas. Power outages are expected, outdoor decorations may be lofted if not secured and weaker trees and tree limbs may come down. Another element critical with this storm will be coastal flooding. With the strong southerly winds piling up water along the south coast, combined with an astronomical high tide Friday morning, we are expecting widespread minor coastal flooding and pockets of moderate flooding. Some coastal roads may become water-covered and impassable, coastal houses may find basement flooding, and there is expected beach erosion. Temperatures will also be swinging to extremes Friday. After a high temperature of 58 Friday, temperatures will drop as the storm departs Friday night. We will be headed to a low near 20 for Saturday morning and could see temperatures near freezing near 11pm. Icing could happen on untreated surfaces. Temperatures will also be swinging to extremes Friday. After a high temperature of 58 Friday, temperatures will drop as the storm departs Friday night. We will be headed to a low near 20 for Saturday morning and could see temperatures near freezing near 11pm. Icing could happen in spots on untreated surfaces.

WESTERLY, RI ・ 12 HOURS AGO