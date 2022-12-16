Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Winter Begins Wednesday, Storm Follows for Friday
As we put the fall season behind us, out weather is about to take us to extremes. Winter begins with the Winter Solstice at 4:47pm eastern time Wednesday in an otherwise bright and dry, perfectly seasonable day. We are watching very carefully the development of a system that will feature rapid intensification and an extremely strong cold front. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of afternoon showers, but rain is expected to be in place by 10pm. The rain will become heavy at times and will total 1-2″ for most of the area. We could see local rivers rise to near flood stage in Westerly and Hope Valley. Wind will also be a huge concern through Friday. Strong southerly winds will peak with gusts possible as high as 50-60 mph inland and 65 mph in coastal areas. Power outages are expected, outdoor decorations may be lofted if not secured and weaker trees and tree limbs may come down. Another element critical with this storm will be coastal flooding. With the strong southerly winds piling up water along the south coast, combined with an astronomical high tide Friday morning, we are expecting widespread minor coastal flooding and pockets of moderate flooding. Some coastal roads may become water-covered and impassable, coastal houses may find basement flooding, and there is expected beach erosion. Temperatures will also be swinging to extremes Friday. After a high temperature of 58 Friday, temperatures will drop as the storm departs Friday night. We will be headed to a low near 20 for Saturday morning and could see temperatures near freezing near 11pm. Icing could happen in spots on untreated surfaces.
ABC6.com
Holiday shoppers beat heavy wind, rain to begin Thursday
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE)– With heavy wind and heavy rain heading into the weekend, Rhode Islanders aimed to finish their holiday shopping before the storm arrives Thursday. Southern New England expects rain winds up to 60 miles per hour, with freezing temperatures Saturday. This could pose dangerous conditions on the...
ABC6.com
Dangerous Wind Friday
High pressure will deliver a clear sky through Wednesday and a lighter wind. Our next weather maker is a storm system that tracks through the great lakes on Thursday and Friday. This will bring a mild flow of air and a strong southerly wind to Rhode Island. Highs reach into the 50s with a wind-driven rain Friday. We could see some issues along shoreline communities in areas that are vulnerable to wave action. We will likely see wind watches/warnings posted by the National Weather Service for Friday as gusts are likely to reach 50 to 60 mph.
whatsupnewp.com
Powerful storm system brings potential for damaging winds, coastal flooding, and heavy rain to Northeast
The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for northern Connecticut, all of Massachusetts east of Berkshire County, and Rhode Island. According to the Outlook, a powerful storm system is expected to bring the potential for damaging southerly wind gusts, coastal flooding, heavy rain, and the risk of small river and stream flooding. The main time of concern is Thursday night and Friday.
What meteorologists are saying about a potential pre-Christmas storm
Santa isn’t the only presence to expect in New England later this week. Forecasters are warning that a strong storm system will arrive in the region late Thursday into Friday, bringing with it potential impacts to your holiday travel plans. So far, the National Weather Service is predicting that...
Here's When Power Outages, Flooding Could Hit Eastern Massachusetts This Week
A pre-Christmas wintry mix could bring power outages, coastal flooding and damaging winds to Eastern Massachusetts as early as Thursday, Dec. 22. The National Weather Service (NWS) expects widespread coastal flooding to impact parts of Eastern, Northeastern and Southeastern Massachusetts …
ABC6.com
Winter Solstice Wednesday
The Winter Solstice this Wednesday marks the start of the Winter season in the Northern Hemisphere. The Winter Solstice is the moment when the North Pole is tilted furthest away from the sun, making for the shortest amount of daylight in the Northern Hemisphere, followed by the longest night. This year it will happen at 4:47 pm eastern time and this moment in time is shared around the world simultaneously.
SouthCoast Beaches Could Erode as Area on Coastal Flood Watch
Beaches across the SouthCoast and Rhode Island may see "significant erosion" as the region is put on a coastal flood watch ahead of a storm expected later this week. That's according to the National Weather Service, which named Westport in particular as an area at risk of beach erosion Thursday to Friday.
Winter storm may hit Massachusetts before Christmas, impact holiday travels
There’s a possibility that it may be a white Christmas in Massachusetts next weekend after all. Meteorologists are anticipating a strong winter storm will hit southern New England late next week and bring some form of wintry precipitation to the region, impacting holiday travels. However, considerable uncertainty remains as the long-term forecast evolves throughout the week.
What Boston meteorologists are saying about the timing and impacts of the approaching snow and rain storm
National Weather Service: ‘Greatest uncertainty with respect to rain/snow is over the transition zones from lower to higher elevations (Worcester Hills/Berkshires)’
Winter Storm could dump 24 inches in Berkshires
MassDOT has issued a warning, saying parks of Berkshire County could see up to 24 inches of snow Friday. Some areas of Franklin and Hampshire County could see 12 inches of snow.
communityadvocate.com
MassDOT announces ramp closures for routes 495, 290
MARLBOROUGH – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is announcing overnight ramp closures for the ramps from I-495 southbound to I-290 westbound, and I-290 westbound to I-495 southbound in Hudson and Marlborough. These temporary ramp closures will take place nightly on Tuesday, Dec. 20, Wednesday, Dec. 21, and Thursday, Dec....
ABC6.com
Car partially submerged in Pawcatuck River in Westerly expected to be removed
WESTERLY, R.I. (WLNE) — Nearly 20 hours after plunging into the Pawcatuck River in Westerly, the Westerly Fire Department is expected to remove a car from the water. Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella said a man was pulled from the river after his car went into the water Monday night.
WMUR.com
More than 200 crashes, spinouts reported in New Hampshire
NEW IPSWICH, N.H. — The large storm that dropped more than a foot of snow on some areas of New Hampshire is starting to move out Saturday morning, more than 24 hours after it arrived. Among the hardest hit spots were the Monadnock Region and North Country. In Sharon,...
whdh.com
