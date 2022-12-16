ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
local21news.com

Operation Call-Out nets dozens of arrests, gun and drug seizures

York, PA — After a string of gun of violence, York City Police, along with state and federal agencies surged into the community. Operation Call-Out led to dozens of arrests. The week-long sting brought together law enforcement from all different levels, banging on doors and capturing people, guns and drugs. A simple but strong message was sent, shootings will bring police.
YORK, PA
local21news.com

Police concerned for missing woman's welfare in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are asking the public to help locate 26-year-old Kellsey Koller. Koller is described to be a white woman, 5'4", 135 lbs., blond hair, and green eyes. Authorities say that the circumstances of her disappearance are not believed to be suspicious, but police are...
local21news.com

FOUND: 12-year-old Swatara girl

SWATARA TWP., Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Officials have safely located and returned Gurung to her family. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | The Swatara Township Police Department has asked for the public's help to find a missing 12-year-old girl. Officials said Manjilla Gurung rode the school bus to Central Dauphin Middle...
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA
sanatogapost.com

NorCo Police Seek Pottstown Woman in Alleged Assault

NORTH COVENTRY PA – A warrant was obtained Tuesday (Dec. 13, 2022) by North Coventry police for the arrest of a 29-year-old Pottstown woman (at top) on aggravated assault and other charges related to the alleged stabbing of a male victim, Chester County records show. The incident was publicly announced by the police department on its CrimeWatch website.
POTTSTOWN, PA
local21news.com

Man dies on scene of motorcycle crash in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One man has died following a fatal motorcycle crash overnight. According to the York County Coroner, 28-year-old Kenneth Hagens had crashed his motorcycle on the 1400 block of Camp Betty Washington Rd. at around 12:28 a.m. on Tuesday. Officials say that the accident happened...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Police looking for man who allegedly owes company nearly $5,000

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Allen Township Police are searching for a man who owes a local company nearly $5,000. On Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:53 a.m., police say that a Lower Allen Township Police Officer met with an employee of R.F. Fager. The employee wanted to report bad checks that were passed at the business.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy