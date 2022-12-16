Read full article on original website
local21news.com
Man arrested for stealing car from tow yard, injuring person, facing new charges: police
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster County say a man has been arrested in connection with a vehicle theft from a local tow yard, after allegedly running over a person and breaking their leg. Officers say 30-year-old Joshua Shannon was caught on surveillance cameras allegedly taking his...
local21news.com
Operation Call-Out nets dozens of arrests, gun and drug seizures
York, PA — After a string of gun of violence, York City Police, along with state and federal agencies surged into the community. Operation Call-Out led to dozens of arrests. The week-long sting brought together law enforcement from all different levels, banging on doors and capturing people, guns and drugs. A simple but strong message was sent, shootings will bring police.
local21news.com
Teen charged after police find stolen handgun, drugs during traffic stop, officials say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster say a teen has been charged after they say they found a stolen handgun along with marijuana and cocaine during a traffic stop. The Lancaster Bureau of Police says an officer with the K-9 unit was patrolling in the 500 block...
local21news.com
Allegedly intoxicated man charged after resisting arrest at area truck stop, police say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Cumberland County say a man is facing a number of charges including aggravated assault and resisting arrest following an incident at an area truck stop. According to the Middlesex Township Police Department, officers were called to the truck stop on December 18...
Fight Breaks Out At Bucks Wedding Reception Bringing Cops To Scene: Report
Evacuate the dance floor: Police were called to the scene of a Bucks County wedding over the weekend after a fight broke out between guests, according to a report by LevittownNow.com. Authorities in Bristol Township described a "large and disorderly crowd" at Falls Manor event center on New Falls Road...
WGAL
York police announce arrests, firearm seizures after crackdown on gun violence
YORK, Pa. — Recent gun violence in York prompted a crackdown by police that included local, state and federal officers. It was called Operation Call-Out, and police on Monday discussed the results of the effort. Officers hit the streets on Dec. 7, the day after a man was fatally...
local21news.com
Police concerned for missing woman's welfare in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are asking the public to help locate 26-year-old Kellsey Koller. Koller is described to be a white woman, 5'4", 135 lbs., blond hair, and green eyes. Authorities say that the circumstances of her disappearance are not believed to be suspicious, but police are...
local21news.com
Fraud case with potential loss of over $17k investigated by police in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police, they received a report of fraud involving fictitious loan and transactions with a potential loss of over $17,000.00 from a Warwick Township resident. Police say they received a call on December 11 from a woman saying...
local21news.com
Woman receiving medical treatment missing in York County, police investigating
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Pennsylvania State Police-York say they are investigating a missing endangered person. According to authorities, they are trying to locate 33-year-old Amanda Sue Aten. Police say Aten was last seen at her mother's house on the 5200 block of Sinsheim Road in Codorus Township,...
WOLF
Police: Two men wanted after attempting to make $500 purchase with fake bills
POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — Two men are wanted in Pottsville after police say they attempted to purchase a $500 gift card with counterfeit bills. According to officials, the men tried to purchase a 500$ Visa gift card using ten counterfeit $50 bills at a Dollar General in Pottsville.
local21news.com
FOUND: 12-year-old Swatara girl
SWATARA TWP., Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Officials have safely located and returned Gurung to her family. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | The Swatara Township Police Department has asked for the public's help to find a missing 12-year-old girl. Officials said Manjilla Gurung rode the school bus to Central Dauphin Middle...
sanatogapost.com
NorCo Police Seek Pottstown Woman in Alleged Assault
NORTH COVENTRY PA – A warrant was obtained Tuesday (Dec. 13, 2022) by North Coventry police for the arrest of a 29-year-old Pottstown woman (at top) on aggravated assault and other charges related to the alleged stabbing of a male victim, Chester County records show. The incident was publicly announced by the police department on its CrimeWatch website.
local21news.com
Crews respond to building fire, possible explosion in Ephrata
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHP) — Crews in Lancaster County responded to a fire in Ephrata Borough on Tuesday, December 20. Emergency dispatchers tell CBS 21 the fire started around 7:25 p.m. on the 300 block of West Main Street. They say no one was taken to a hospital. The explosion...
local21news.com
Robber hits clerk, steals money from Lancaster County Turkey Hill, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The West Earl Township Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred at the Turkey Hill convenience store located at 106 S. 7th Street Akron. Police say just after 1:30 PM on December 15, a white man wearing a black handkerchief covering his face...
Philadelphia police see increase in mail thefts, attacks on carriers in recent weeks
In surveillance video obtained by 6abc, a mail carrier tried to chase after a man who snatched his keys on Sergeant Street on December 2. Just three days later, it happened again.
local21news.com
Law enforcement agencies in Central PA participate in 'Decide to Ride' initiative
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Various law enforcement agencies in York, Lancaster, Dauphin, Cumberland, and Lebanon Counties, are again participating in the "Decide to Ride" initiative co-sponsored by Anheuser-Bush, MADD, and UBER. The purpose of the initiative is to help deter drunk driving and maximize safety on our roadways...
local21news.com
Driver killed after being thrown from truck following crash, officials say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The York County Coroner says a man was killed in a single vehicle accident in Berlin Township on Tuesday night. According to the coroner, their office was called to the 4900 block of East Berlin Road just after 8:45 PM. Officials say the man...
local21news.com
Man dies on scene of motorcycle crash in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One man has died following a fatal motorcycle crash overnight. According to the York County Coroner, 28-year-old Kenneth Hagens had crashed his motorcycle on the 1400 block of Camp Betty Washington Rd. at around 12:28 a.m. on Tuesday. Officials say that the accident happened...
abc27.com
Police looking for man who allegedly owes company nearly $5,000
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Allen Township Police are searching for a man who owes a local company nearly $5,000. On Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:53 a.m., police say that a Lower Allen Township Police Officer met with an employee of R.F. Fager. The employee wanted to report bad checks that were passed at the business.
local21news.com
19-year-old man found after dog returns from walk without him in Cumberland Co.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) said they have found a 19-year-old man who was reported missing on Monday. PSP Trooper Megan Frazer made the announcement that Luke Rissler was found on Tuesday. Rissler was reported missing after walking his dog at Pine Grove Furnace Park....
