The University of Missouri–St. Louis will confer more than 900 degrees on Saturday as it celebrates fall 2022 commencement in the Mark Twain Athletic Center. In addition to recognizing new graduates, the university will also present an honorary doctorate to former Jazz St. Louis President and CEO Gene Dobbs Bradford, now the executive director of the Savannah Music Festival.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO