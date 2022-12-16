ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottsville, PA

PennLive.com

1 man dies, 2 injured in Pa. car crash

One man has died after a car crash that occurred in Luzerne County, according to a story from WBRE/WYOU. The Salem Township Police Department and the Mocanaqua Volunteer Fire Department responded at about 1 p.m. on Monday, to a car crash in the 1000 block of Salem Boulevard, also known as Route 11, the news outlet said.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Deadly crash in Luzerne County

SALEM TOWNSHIP, PA — A man is dead after a wreck in Luzerne County. Salem Township police say it happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday on Route 11. Police said the driver of a construction vehicle fell asleep at the wheel and, when he woke up, veered into the southbound lane, and hit a car.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

York County family loses home to early morning fire

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County family lost their home to an early morning fire on Tuesday. Crews were dispatched to the 4000 block of Old Orchard Road in Springettsbury Township shortly after 3 a.m. on Dec. 20 for a residential fire, according to emergency dispatchers. The family...
YORK COUNTY, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

Fire damages Wm. Penn home

WILLIAM PENN – A wood burner caught fire and damaged a home in this West Mahanoy Township village Sunday night. Crews were called to the home at 277 Mount Olive Boulevard around 9:50pm Sunday for the reported house fire. Smoke was reported coming from the lower level of the...
SHENANDOAH, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

No injuries reported in Brandonville crash

BRANDONVILLE – No one was hurt when a van slid on ice and struck a tree in this East Union Township village Monday evening. Crews were called to Dombrowski Lane and Trailer Road in the village just before 6:00pm. Fire officials at the scene said a Ford Transit van...
BRANDONVILLE, WV
NorthcentralPA.com

Man reports shed damage

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A 63-year-old man reported a break-in at his shed in a rural part of Columbia County and now police are asking for the public's help in finding the culprit. The Myerstown man contacted State Police in Bloomsburg to report someone had damaged a shed he keeps in the woods north of Long Hollow Road in Beaver Township sometime between Sept. 11 and Nov. 4. The shed's doors, windows, and air vent were damaged. The doors are valued at $350, the windows at $400, and the air vent at $30. Anyone with information is asked to contact the barracks at 570-387-4261.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crews battle fire in Lancaster County

Crews battled a fire in Lancaster County Saturday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was near the intersection of Batt Avenue and Will0w Street Pike in West Lampeter Township. According to dispatchers, the fire started in a garage and spread to the house. The fire marshal has been called to...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Woman struck and killed in Columbia County

BENTON TWP., Pa. (WOLF) — A woman died after being struck by vehicle Monday in Benton Township. According to officials, the incident happened in the 3900 Block of SR. 487/Maple Grove Rd. in Benton Township just after 6:30 PM. The Columbia County Coroner says 49-year-old Jamie Rankin was crossing...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fallen Lehigh County firefighters honored

NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. — It was a somber day as firefighters from across the region gathered at Northwestern Lehigh Middle School to pay their respects to two fallen heroes: Assistant Chief Zachary Paris, 36, and Marvin Gruber, 59, both of the Community Fire Company of New Tripoli. "Well, there...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PPL Electric transformer delivery to cause traffic delays

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PPL Electric Utilities is scheduled to receive a new transformer on Tuesday, causing traffic delays in the process. A spokesperson for PPL told Eyewitness News, on Tuesday, December 20 a new transformer is being delivered to the PPL Electric Utilities’ Monroe County substation in Stroudsburg. PPL Officials say equipment like transformers […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Schuylkill Haven bakery expands

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Boxes of cookies and cakes fill the seating area of The Cake Pros in Schuylkill Haven as workers try to keep up with the increase in orders during the holiday season. "Luckily, Christmas is on a Sunday this year, so we have all year to...
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA
Newswatch 16

A look back at 2022 in the news

Newswatch 16's Lisa Washington shares some of the stories that made news in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania this year. It has been an eventful year in northeastern and central Pennsylvania, from shocking crimes to stunning acts of kindness. Here is a look back at 2022 in the news. 2022 Electric...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Man sentenced for arson in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man will spend at least 2 1/2 years behind bars after setting a house on fire in Scranton. Officials say back in June, James Lattimore started the blaze at a home on West Elm Street in the city. Eight people were without a place to...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Funeral services for firefighters set for Saturday

NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. — Funeral arrangements have been finalized for two firefighters who died after fighting a fire last week in Schuylkill County. The viewing and funeral service honoring The Community Fire Company of New Tripoli Assistant Chief/Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services, MD Firefighter Zachary Paris, and The Community Fire Company of New Tripoli Firefighter Marvin Gruber are scheduled for Saturday, December 17.
NEW TRIPOLI, PA
skooknews.com

Ashland Man Wanted by Schuylkill County Detectives

Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate a wanted man from Ashland. According to Schuylkill County Detectives, Tanner James Manhart, 27, is wanted after he failed to appear at the Schuylkill County Courthouse on November 15, 2022, for a status conference.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Couple attempts to purchase truck with $15,000 check that bounced

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A couple was arrested for writing a $15,000 check to a car dealership when they knew they didn't have the money, police say. Tonya Marie Struble, 39, and Casey Jay Zimmerman, 36, both of Mifflinburg, were at Aubrey Alexander Toyota in Monroe Township on Aug. 25 to buy a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado truck. Trooper Adam Romig of state police at Selinsgrove says Struble wrote the check as a down payment for the truck for Zimmerman. ...
MIFFLINBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Woman dies after being struck by SUV

BENTON, Pa. — A woman checking her mail died after being hit by a vehicle in Columbia County. it happened just after 6:30 p.m. Monday on Route 487 near Benton. The Columbia County coroner says Jamie Rankin, 49, was checking her mailbox when she crossed Route 487 to return to her home and was hit by an SUV.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

