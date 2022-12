This new expansion aims to extend consumer access to proven science-based inspection and testing solutions, helping to advance a client's journey into health and wellness. SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 19, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Leading mold inspection and environmental testing company, Mold Inspection Sciences (MIS), today announces its expansion into the San Francisco market. This new operation will service customers from Santa Rosa to San Jose, continuing to provide affordable, professional, and high-quality mold inspection and testing services to all clients suffering from mold, indoor air-quality, and environmental issues.

