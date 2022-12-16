Ethics referral: The Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol on Monday voted to refer U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio and several of his GOP colleagues to the House Ethics Committee for failing to honor the subpoenas it sent them, in addition to referring former President Donald Trump to the Justice Department for potential criminal charges, Sabrina Eaton reports. Because Republicans will take control of the House of Representatives in January, the referral is unlikely to result in sanctions against Jordan but Democrats will likely use his refusal to comply with the committee’s subpoena as rhetorical ammunition when Jordan issues subpoenas when he becomes chair of the House Judiciary Committee.

