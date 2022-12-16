Read full article on original website
Visit the Best Antique Mall in South CarolinaTravel MavenLittle Mountain, SC
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
FLIP! Gamecocks land long-time tight end target
A flip commitment was added to the South Carolina recruiting class. Three-star tight end Reid Mikeska (Cypress, Texas/Bridgeland) has announced that he has dropped Miami, a school he’s been committed to since June 19, and will sign with the Gamecocks. Mikeska just made the post on his social media account, which came shortly after head coach Shane Beamer made his "Welcome Home" tweet on Tuesday afternoon.
No. 1-ranked JUCO defensive tackle commits to Carolina
Four-star defensive lineman Elijah Davis announced his commitment to the South Carolina Gamecocks football team on Tuesday. Davis was the recipient of Shane Beamer’s second #WelcomeHome tweet this past Thursday night. A 2021 graduate of Wagener Salley (S.C.) High School, Davis just wrapped up his second season at East Mississippi CC.
Jatavius Shivers Ready To Pave The Way For Carolina
Offensive tackle Jatavius Shivers made a name for himself, dominating high school and hoping to do the same at South Carolina.
Gamecocks add second tight end from NCAA Transfer Portal
South Carolina is in need of tight ends, and it has landed another one out of the NCAA Transfer Portal as former Arkansas tight end Trey Knox has announced his commitment to the Gamecocks. Knox, who will be making his way to Columbia after spending the last four years with...
Knox is an instant impact get for South Carolina
South Carolina receivers coach Justin Stepp recruited Trey Knox to Arkansas. Gamecocks offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains coached Knox at Arkansas. Now there's a reunion as the four-star transfer portal tight end will head to Cï¿½
Oluwatosin Babalade Recommits To South Carolina
Offensive tackle Oluwatosin Babalade has committed to South Carolina after backing off his pledge one week ago.
Pup Howard is an impact recruit
One of the most significant recruits for South Carolina in the 2023 cycle is Jacksonville (Fla.) Andrew Jackson linebacker Grayson "Pup" Howard. He plays a position of need, will enroll early and has had a huge influence on other ï¿½
Tyshawn Russell Commits To South Carolina
South Carolina earned its second commitment of the day with Pennsylvania wide receiver Tyshawn Russell pledging to the program.
southeasthoops.com
South Carolina vs. Notre Dame Prediction: Gator Bowl
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our South Carolina vs. Notre Dame prediction for the December 30 matchup in the Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Gamecocks have plenty of confidence after a strong finish to the regular season, which included...
Wendell Gregory Down To Five
Outside linebacker Wendell Gregory narrowed his recruitment down to five schools, and South Carolina made the cut.
blufftontoday.com
South Carolina football adds two transfer commitments from Florida TE and star Division II RB
COLUMBIA — Amid major losses to the transfer portal, South Carolina football picked up two key transfer commitments Sunday from Florida tight end Nick Elksnis and Newberry College running back Mario Anderson. Elksnis, a redshirt freshman, is from Jacksonville, Florida, and was a three-star prospect out of high school....
Women's college basketball winners and losers: UConn picks up another big win; South Carolina shows off depth
Records were made to be broken. Except in Connecticut, apparently. The Huskies notched another significant win after a week of rest and with two of their starters back on the floor. Though Florida State cut the deficit to four with 3:19 on the clock, the Huskies (8-2) closed out a 85-77 win to avoid their first back-to-back losses since March 1993.
golaurens.com
Foggie named finalist for South Carolina Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022
The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame (SCFHOF) has announced the 25 Finalists that will determine the Class of 2022 to be enshrined at the 10th Annual Enshrinement Ceremony on April 21, 2023, at the Hilton Greenville. This year’s finalists consist of 22 modern era nominees of players, administrators, and...
wach.com
Kitts makes debut, Watkins makes history as Gamecocks handle Charleston Southern
(WACH) — A lopsided 87-23 win for No. 1 South Carolina Women's Basketball over visiting Charleston Southern came with plenty of storylines including a new Gamecock and program history. Cardinal Newman product Ashlyn Watkins became the first woman to dunk at Colonial Life Arena as she slammed home a...
This Is The Coldest City In South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the coldest cities in the country, including this chilly town in South Carolina.
2 South Carolina Lottery Players Celebrating Christmas Early With Huge Wins
"I'm spending the fool out of my prize," said one lucky winner.
New process allows SC United Methodist churches to separate based on LGBTQ policies
South Carolina Conference leaders are calling the Local Church Discernment Process a "faithful step forward."
columbiabusinessreport.com
Columbia's Swamp Cabbage Brewing Co. shuts its doors
Swamp Cabbage Brewing Co., one of Columbia’s first breweries, has closed its doors as of Dec. 18. The closing was announced on the brewery’s social media pages and website. “We, as a family run and operated brewery have decided to permanently close,” the message said. “During the COVID...
This South Carolina City Is One Of The Fastest-Growing Cities In America
24/7 Wall St found the 20 fastest-growing cities in the country, including this town in South Carolina.
Multiple people injured after deck collapse in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say that multiple people have been taken to the hospital after a Sunday afternoon deck collapse in Lexington County. County officials said that the collapse happened in the 100 block of Able Harmon Lane near the eastern end of Lake Murray around 1:15 p.m.
