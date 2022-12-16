ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

FLIP! Gamecocks land long-time tight end target

A flip commitment was added to the South Carolina recruiting class. Three-star tight end Reid Mikeska (Cypress, Texas/Bridgeland) has announced that he has dropped Miami, a school he’s been committed to since June 19, and will sign with the Gamecocks. Mikeska just made the post on his social media account, which came shortly after head coach Shane Beamer made his "Welcome Home" tweet on Tuesday afternoon.
No. 1-ranked JUCO defensive tackle commits to Carolina

Four-star defensive lineman Elijah Davis announced his commitment to the South Carolina Gamecocks football team on Tuesday. Davis was the recipient of Shane Beamer’s second #WelcomeHome tweet this past Thursday night. A 2021 graduate of Wagener Salley (S.C.) High School, Davis just wrapped up his second season at East Mississippi CC.
Pup Howard is an impact recruit

One of the most significant recruits for South Carolina in the 2023 cycle is Jacksonville (Fla.) Andrew Jackson linebacker Grayson "Pup" Howard. He plays a position of need, will enroll early and has had a huge influence on other ï¿½
South Carolina vs. Notre Dame Prediction: Gator Bowl

In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our South Carolina vs. Notre Dame prediction for the December 30 matchup in the Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Gamecocks have plenty of confidence after a strong finish to the regular season, which included...
Women's college basketball winners and losers: UConn picks up another big win; South Carolina shows off depth

Records were made to be broken. Except in Connecticut, apparently. The Huskies notched another significant win after a week of rest and with two of their starters back on the floor. Though Florida State cut the deficit to four with 3:19 on the clock, the Huskies (8-2) closed out a 85-77 win to avoid their first back-to-back losses since March 1993.
Columbia's Swamp Cabbage Brewing Co. shuts its doors

Swamp Cabbage Brewing Co., one of Columbia’s first breweries, has closed its doors as of Dec. 18. The closing was announced on the brewery’s social media pages and website. “We, as a family run and operated brewery have decided to permanently close,” the message said. “During the COVID...
