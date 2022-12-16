ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

wuwm.com

It could be bye-bye for hospital delivery of babies in part of Milwaukee

When pregnant women go into labor and need to deliver their baby, how far should they have to travel to get to a hospital?. That's a question a nurses union is asking, after Ascension Wisconsin Health Care announced on Wednesday it is ending admission to its labor and delivery unit at Saint Francis Hospital. The hospital is on 16th Street just south of Oklahoma Ave., on Milwaukee's south side. No other south side hospital offers those services.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Significant Milwaukee police presence near 34th and Wells

MILWAUKEE - There is a significant police presence near 34th and Wells in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning, Dec. 20 for what officials describe as a "critical incident." The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has been dispatched to the scene. FOX6 News has a crew headed to the scene – and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Winter storm prep: We Energies, residents planning for the worst

MILWAUKEE - We Energies and other utility companies are already preparing for snow and wind-caused outages from a winter storm expected to arrive Thursday, Dec. 22. Before flurries fall and winds whip across the area, the work to keep the lights on starts now to ensure every We Energies truck, employee and crew is ready to go – even on the holidays.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Streets Of Old Milwaukee at Milwaukee Public Museum

Experience the magic of the holiday season inside the Streets Of Old Milwaukee at the Milwaukee Public Museum. Brian Kramp is checking out their popular turn-of-the-century exhibit that has been transformed into a holiday wonderland.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

The Department of Health Services has Moved out of the Coggs Center to a new Location. But the news Hasn’t Reached Some Residents.

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. More than a month after Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services moved its North Side location for providing support for services such as FoodShare and BadgerCare...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Southeast Wisconsin winter storm watch; blizzard conditions possible

MILWAUKEE - A Winter Storm Watch has been posted for all of southeast Wisconsin from 6 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 through 6 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. A blizzard continues to look likely across the area. Monitor the FOX6 Weather Experts forecast for frequent updates. Forecast breakdown. Timeframe: Light, scattered snow...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Supply chain logistics company closes Wisconsin facility, all 100+ employees impacted

BRISTOL, Wis. (WFRV) – A supply chain logistics company is permanently closing its southeastern Wisconsin facility, laying off over 100 employees at the location. According to a letter sent by GXO Logistics Supply Chain, Inc. to the Department of Workforce Development (DWD), the company will end all operations at its Kenosha facility located at 10375 140th Avenue.
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Lowlands Group Winter Experiences

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Lowlands Winter Experiences are back with outdoor dining at all of their restaurants. Brian Kramp is at Café Hollander outdoor dining is a must during the holidays.
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee joins Hanukkah ‘Shine a Light’ initiative, fights antisemitism

MILWAUKEE - On Sunday, Dec. 18, the first night of Hanukkah, Bayshore hosted the free "Chanukah Festival and Gelt Drop," including a giant Menorah lighting. The president of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation said this year, it's especially important to be visible in the fight against antisemitism. Milwaukee is part of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Vehicle stolen with Milwaukee boy inside near 32nd and Michigan

MILWAUKEE - Police said a 6-year-old Milwaukee boy was in the backseat of a stolen vehicle Tuesday, Dec. 20. Authorities said unknown persons got into the running vehicle near 32nd and Michigan and drove off with the boy inside. The vehicle stopped roughly a block away, and the persons got out.
MILWAUKEE, WI

