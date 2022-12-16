ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

Syracuse basketball box score vs. Pittsburgh

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 84-82 loss to Pittsburgh on Tuesday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Pitt_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Pitt withstands second-half Syracuse...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Flu clobbering CNY harder than rest of state; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 21)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 38; Low: 23. Alerts issued for “once in a generation” winter storm. SHOUT! Syracuse superfan Adam Weitsman brought several Buffalo Bills players to Tuesday’s Syracuse-Pitt basketball game in the JMA Dome, including quarterback Josh Allen and wide receivers Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Tanner Gentry and Nigel King. (Scott Schild photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Early National Signing Day: Live updates as Syracuse football signs 2023 recruiting class

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football will sign its first set of recruits in the 2023 class Wednesday as part of Early National Signing Day. Dino Babers is scheduled to meet with media members at 2 p.m. to discuss the new players and other topics surrounding his program. It’s the first time he will have spoken since the departures of Tony White and Robert Anae and hirings of his new offensive and defensive coordinators.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse basketball predictions + New FanDuel promo code

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team hosts the Pittsburgh Panthers tonight in what should be a great ACC matchup. If you’re looking for the best place to take advantage of the game, you can sign up at FanDuel Sportsbook to claim their incredible new customer offer. All new members can claim a No Sweat First Bet up to $2,500 and you won’t even need a FanDuel bonus code.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

NY to phase out fossil fuel-burning furnaces; plus, Mannion wins by 10 votes (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 20)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 31; Low: 18. Winter storm could disrupt Christmas travel. Holiday Treats: With 765 pounds of sugary frosting holding it together, it’s no wonder the Gingerbread Village at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Central New York has once again been named one of the top hotel displays this year by Forbes’ Travel Guide. See more photos of the sweet holiday display. (Provided photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

The Pinstripe Bowl is less than 2 weeks away. Who will play for SU? (depth chart projection)

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football will be without a handful of its 2022 starters when it faces off against Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 29. Cornerback Duce Chestnut and safety Ja’Had Carter were two big names to depart the program via the transfer portal last week. SU has lost nine total players to the portal this offseason, four on defense and five on offense.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs among Bills players joining Adam Weitsman at Syracuse-Pittsburgh game

Syracuse, N.Y. ― Some special guests at Tuesday’s Syracuse-Pittsburgh basketball game might make Orange fans want to Shout!. Adam Weitsman, the Syracuse superfan, will have several members of the Buffalo Bills joining him in his courtside seats. Weitsman’s guests include Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, wide receivers Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Tanner Gentry and Nigel King.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
69K+
Followers
55K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy