Jim Boeheim frustrated by lack of effort in Syracuse’s loss to Pittsburgh: ‘I’ve tried everything’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Jim Boeheim has been the coach at Syracuse since 1976, but he’s never been as frustrated with his team’s lack of effort than he has been through 13 games this season. In the aftermath of an 84-82 loss to Pittsburgh at the JMA Wireless...
Syracuse stages a huge 2nd half rally but loses to Pittsburgh 84-82 (final score, recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse basketball team takes on the Pittsburgh Panthers at 9 p.m. Tuesday in the JMA Wireless Dome. The game will air on ESPNU. See in-game team and individual stats here. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s game vs. Pittsburgh to see the latest updates.
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance vs. Pittsburgh
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 84-82 loss to Pittsburgh on Tuesday night in the JMA Wireless Dome? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having trouble seeing the polls on your...
Colgate players flock to Dome to support Nelly Cummings, who torched Syracuse for 22 in Pitt win
Syracuse, N.Y. – Nelly Cummings did not need to remind his former teammates about Dec. 20. Colgate players knew that was the day Cummings would be back in Central New York. Only this time, the former Raider point guard would be wearing a Pittsburgh uniform.
Syracuse basketball box score vs. Pittsburgh
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 84-82 loss to Pittsburgh on Tuesday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Pitt_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Pitt withstands second-half Syracuse...
Syracuse basketball nearly retrieves 20-point 2nd-half deficit, but Pitt hangs on, 84-82
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The Syracuse Orange looked flat for almost 35 minutes, but almost stunned Pittsburgh with a furious rally in the game’s final five minutes before falling 84-82 at the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday night. The Orange trailed 73-54 with 9 minutes left in the game...
Pitt withstands second-half Syracuse flurry, beats Orange in Dome (Donna Ditota’s quick hits)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Late night at the J. OK, so I’m making up a nickname for the JMA Wireless Dome. Blame the 9 p.m. start.
Flu clobbering CNY harder than rest of state; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 21)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 38; Low: 23. Alerts issued for “once in a generation” winter storm. SHOUT! Syracuse superfan Adam Weitsman brought several Buffalo Bills players to Tuesday’s Syracuse-Pitt basketball game in the JMA Dome, including quarterback Josh Allen and wide receivers Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Tanner Gentry and Nigel King. (Scott Schild photo)
There was a sluggish start, but Syracuse women’s basketball blows by Albany
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse women’s basketball concluded its four-game homestand with a 87-64 victory against Albany in front of the largest home crowd of the season (7,311) for School Day.
Pittsburgh invades the JMA Dome. No, you won’t see Dior Johnson (what to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The Syracuse Orange returns to ACC play for the remainder of the season as it hosts the Pittsburgh Panthers on Tuesday night at the JMA Wireless. Both teams enter the game playing well. Syracuse (8-4 overall, 1-0 ACC) has won its last five games. Pittsburgh, meanwhile, is also 8-4 on the year and 1-0 in the league.
Early National Signing Day: Live updates as Syracuse football signs 2023 recruiting class
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football will sign its first set of recruits in the 2023 class Wednesday as part of Early National Signing Day. Dino Babers is scheduled to meet with media members at 2 p.m. to discuss the new players and other topics surrounding his program. It’s the first time he will have spoken since the departures of Tony White and Robert Anae and hirings of his new offensive and defensive coordinators.
The best and worst of Syracuse basketball were on display in loss to Pitt (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. —The best and worst of the Syracuse University men’s basketball team was on full display Tuesday night in a 84-82 loss to Pittsburgh before 15,417 fans that included Buffalo Bills stars Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis at the JMA Wireless Dome. The best?
Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse basketball predictions + New FanDuel promo code
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team hosts the Pittsburgh Panthers tonight in what should be a great ACC matchup. If you’re looking for the best place to take advantage of the game, you can sign up at FanDuel Sportsbook to claim their incredible new customer offer. All new members can claim a No Sweat First Bet up to $2,500 and you won’t even need a FanDuel bonus code.
Reliving 2003: With a 58-point half, Syracuse routs Georgia Tech and puts the nation on notice
Editor’s note: In a season-long celebration of the 20th anniversary of Syracuse basketball’s 2003 NCAA championship, Syracuse.com will relive the journey by republishing the game stories that ran in The Post-Standard through the title game victory vs. Kansas in New Orleans. RED HOT ORANGE.
NY to phase out fossil fuel-burning furnaces; plus, Mannion wins by 10 votes (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 20)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 31; Low: 18. Winter storm could disrupt Christmas travel. Holiday Treats: With 765 pounds of sugary frosting holding it together, it’s no wonder the Gingerbread Village at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Central New York has once again been named one of the top hotel displays this year by Forbes’ Travel Guide. See more photos of the sweet holiday display. (Provided photo)
How a group of Germans and an Onondagan put up Syracuse’s first public Christmas tree in 1852
The Christmas tree in Clinton Square continues a Syracuse holiday tradition which began in 1914 when the city’s first municipal tree was put up in St. Mary’s Circle. But that was not Syracuse’s first public Christmas tree. On December 23, 1852, a group of friends at a...
The Pinstripe Bowl is less than 2 weeks away. Who will play for SU? (depth chart projection)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football will be without a handful of its 2022 starters when it faces off against Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 29. Cornerback Duce Chestnut and safety Ja’Had Carter were two big names to depart the program via the transfer portal last week. SU has lost nine total players to the portal this offseason, four on defense and five on offense.
D-lineman Oluwademilade Omopariola commits to Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football picked up another addition to its 2023 recruiting class Sunday. Oluwademilade Omopariola, a defensive lineman from Gwynn Oak, Maryland, announced his commitment to the Orange via Twitter.
Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs among Bills players joining Adam Weitsman at Syracuse-Pittsburgh game
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Some special guests at Tuesday’s Syracuse-Pittsburgh basketball game might make Orange fans want to Shout!. Adam Weitsman, the Syracuse superfan, will have several members of the Buffalo Bills joining him in his courtside seats. Weitsman’s guests include Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, wide receivers Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Tanner Gentry and Nigel King.
An SEC power sniffed around. Nebraska got a visit. Can Syracuse hang on to its No. 2 recruit?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Vincent Carroll-Jackson sees his offer from Syracuse football as a blessing in disguise. The Class of 2023 offensive lineman, who committed on Dec. 11, told syracuse.com Friday that SU hadn’t been on his radar at all prior to him receiving his offer earlier this month.
