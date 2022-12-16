ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

Seahawks Select Potential Geno Smith Replacement in Latest NFL Mock

As the season comes to an end, and the playoff race heats up, the Seattle Seahawks still find themselves battling for a wild card spot. However, whenever their season does end, there will be plenty of questions to answer. Perhaps no question will be more important, though, than their decision...
SEATTLE, WA
Matthew Bergeron Declares for NFL Draft

Syracuse’s starting left tackle Matthew Bergeron has declared for the NFL Draft, he announced on Twitter Tuesday evening. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
SYRACUSE, KS
Three-star defensive lineman backs off commitment to Florida State

The Early Signing Period is less than 48 hours away and that means recruits around the country have decisions to make that will impact their futures. On Monday afternoon, three-star defensive lineman Tavion Gadson announced on social media that he was backing off his pledge to Florida State. This doesn't come as much of a surprise as a situation unfolded over the last couple of weeks that forced the Seminoles to offer Gadson a grayshirt. That means he wouldn't have been able to enroll until at least 2024.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Jalen Mills, DeVante Parker Status Revealed: Patriots-Bengals Injury Report

FOXBORO — The first official injury and practice participation report for Week 16 provided a bit more clarity for the New England Patriots at some key positions. The Pats listed a total of eight players on the report as they prepare to take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, Dec. 24 at Gillette Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.
CINCINNATI, OH
John Harbaugh Dismisses Talk of Any Change to Coaching Staff

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh said there won't be any major changes to the coaching staff as the team prepares for the final three games of the season. Much of the outside criticism has been directed at offensive coordinator Greg Roman because of the recent struggles.
BALTIMORE, MD
Hackett Praises FB Andrew Beck as Broncos Rush for 168 Yards

Long have the Denver Broncos been searching for complementary football. Time and time again, Denver's quest has stumbled into more obstacles than an Indiana Jones movie. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett is still desperately running from the wrecking ball that is rolling toward the organization and himself. Disaster might ultimately catch up with Hackett, but stringing some wins together might provide an unlikely route back to a second year in charge.
DENVER, CO
Why Rams’ Playoff-Less Season Was Doomed Before It Started

It's been just over 10 months since the Los Angeles Rams stood atop the NFL mountain as Super Bowl champions inside their stomping grounds at SoFi Stadium ... but it might as well have been the 2,000-mile gap between warm and sunny Los Angeles and cold and snowy Green Bay on Monday night.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Kansas City Chiefs Retake Lead Over Texans: Patrick Mahomes Scores Key Touchdown

HOUSTON --The Houston Texans are trying to manufacture an upset victory for the second consecutive week. One week after falling short in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys, the 1-11-1 Texans led the Kansas City Chiefs 21-16 heading into the fourth quarter. The Chiefs promptly regained the lead on a Patrick Mahomes touchdown run and two-point conversion pass to running back Jerick McKinnon for a 24-21 lead.
HOUSTON, TX
Rams QB Matthew Stafford Clarifies ‘Emotional’ Retirement Rumors

There’s been increasing speculation surrounding the potential retirement of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford this season. Due to the combination of a concerning spinal cord contusion that has essentially ended his season along with being in concussion protocol twice, the 34-year-old has had increasing reasons to call it quits, especially after securing his first Super Bowl ring last year. The Rams were also officially eliminated from postseason contention after Monday’s 24-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers, as the franchise shifts its focus to 2023.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Packers Make Roster Cut Ahead of MNF Matchup vs. Rams

The Green Bay Packers are preparing to keep pace in the NFC playoff race on Monday night at Lambeau Field against the Los Angeles Rams. But ahead of preparing for the freezing temperatures against a Rams team with nothing to lose, the Packers decided to release veteran receiver Sammy Watkins on Monday in a surprising late-season move. Watkins will now go to waivers with the hope that another team will place a claim for him.
GREEN BAY, WI
Five Thoughts: Steelers Took Last Week Personally

After a soul-crushing loss to the Baltimore Ravens last week, the Pittsburgh Steelers came back with a one-score victory over the Carolina Panthers, 24-16. Quarterback Kenny Pickett missed the game as he is still in concussion protocol. Mitch Trubisky got the chance to avenge his three-interception game last week and did so by not turning the ball over this week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
‘Chance’ Jalen Hurts Plays Feels Like a Fleeting One

PHILADELPHIA - For one day in December second-year quarterback Ian Book was running the 13-1 Eagles through a walkthrough practice at the NovaCare Complex. Starter and MVP candidate Jalen Hurts was nursing the sprained shoulder he suffered in Sunday’s 25-20 win over the Chicago Bears at frigid Soldier Field, and backup Gardner Minshew was excused to attend and speak at Mike Leach’s memorial service.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bears Could Get Teven Jenkins Back But Lose Jack Sanborn

In a surprising twist, the Bears had Teven Jenkins back at Halas Hall on Tuesday as they began working to face the Buffalo Bills but they have lost linebacker Jack Sanborn for the season. Jenkins recovered enough after being immobilized Sunday and carted off the field that he got out...
CHICAGO, IL
NSD Eve: When and Where Key Targets Will Make Their Decision

In 24 hours, Kirby Smart and the UGA coaching staff will look to close on another top 3 recruiting class. With just a few spots to fill, UGA is in contention for several high-caliber players to close out their recruiting class. Here is when and where you can watch some...
ATHENS, GA
College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 as Bowl Season begins

College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 poll as Bowl Season begins. ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance. Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season,...
GEORGIA STATE
A Jersey Guy: Baker could be right choice

It took Charlie Baker less than a day to focus on the key to success in his new job as President of the NCAA. The out-going Massachusetts governor, who will officially replace Mark Emmert in March, spent much of his day in zoom conferences with the real power brokers of college athletics--the conference commissioners.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Make the Playoffs?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven't scored 20 or more points in consecutive games since October 9th. Even then, the Bucs still lost one of those games, a 41-31 shootout against the Kansas City Chiefs. Coming out of its Week 15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, a 34-23 final stemming...
TAMPA, FL

