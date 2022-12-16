The Early Signing Period is less than 48 hours away and that means recruits around the country have decisions to make that will impact their futures. On Monday afternoon, three-star defensive lineman Tavion Gadson announced on social media that he was backing off his pledge to Florida State. This doesn't come as much of a surprise as a situation unfolded over the last couple of weeks that forced the Seminoles to offer Gadson a grayshirt. That means he wouldn't have been able to enroll until at least 2024.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO