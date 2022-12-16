ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBRE

Social Security 2023: Here’s when the 8.7% increase in benefits kicks in

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jeremy Tanner
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VPYrH_0jkmvQcN00

(NEXSTAR) – Millions of America’s older adults will see a bump in the amount they receive in monthly Social Security benefits , starting in January.

The increase in payments is the largest in decades at 8.7% , and is designed to help offset the soaring inflation that would otherwise limit recipients’ purchasing power.

The bump in benefits is aptly titled a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. On average, Social Security benefits will increase in January by more than $140 per month, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA).

So when do the new benefits kick in?

People who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI), will receive two payments in December this year. Since the last day of December is a Saturday, the SSA wants to make sure people who depend on the checks, which are usually paid on the 1st of each month, aren’t forced to wait until the first business day in January.

Why state governments are banning TikTok

“We do this to avoid putting you at a financial disadvantage and make sure that you don’t have to wait beyond the first of the month to get your payment,” the SSA says on its website. “It does not mean that you are receiving a duplicate payment in the previous month, so you do not need to contact us to report the second payment.”

As for Social Security recipients, not everyone will see the higher payments hit their bank accounts at the same time.

The SSA rolls out payments based on beneficiaries’ birthdays.

If you were born between the 1st and 10th day of the month, you’ll receive your check on the second Wednesday of each month. If your birthday falls between the 11th and the 20th, you’ll receive it on the third Wednesday. Any other date and you’ll receive your check on the fourth Wednesday of the month.

In January, for example, COLA recipients with early birth dates will receive their check on the second Wednesday of the month, Jan. 13. Have a birth date between 11 and 20? You’ll see the bump in Social Security benefits on Jan. 18. Recipients with birth dates between the 21st and the end of the month will see their check on Jan. 25.

Feeling sick but testing negative? Doctors explain why

Finally, for people who received Social Security before May 1997 or who receive both Social Security and SSI, the payment date will be Jan. 3.

The COLA bump will be going to more than 65 million qualifying Social Security beneficiaries who are 62 and older. The additional benefit is permanent, and because it is a percentage raise, the next COLA hike will compound the raise.

The increase is long overdue for many who have been suffering through the inflation that sent the price of basic goods and services skyrocketing in 2022, according to The Senior Citizens League.

The group estimates that from January through December the previous COLA of 5.9% fell short of actual inflation every month by an average of 46%, or $42 per month and over $508 for the year.

“You know things are bad when we are hoping Santa will leave coal in our stockings,” said Mary Johnson, Social Security and Medicare policy analyst for The Senior Citizens League. “When sending warm wishes to family or friends in need, try adding gift certificates for home heating oil, natural gas or electricity. A heated electric mattress pad or warm fleece base layers will earn you hugs for life.”

Everyone from the richest Americans to the most vulnerable will receive the same increase in benefits.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Kathleen Kane found not guilty on DUI charges

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —  Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane has been found not guilty on DUI charges after a crash that occurred in March 2022 in Scranton. Judge Vito Geroulo confirmed to Eyewitness News that Kane was found not guilty of drunk driving charges Monday. Scranton police charged Kane with DUI after a two-car crash […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Philadelphia Police looking for man and 2 two-year-olds

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Missing Endangered Persons Alert is in effect for a young boy and girl, and a man. Philadelphia police are trying to track down 37-year-old Journey Baptiste and that he and a pair of two-year-olds, Jari and Jasmine Baptiste, were last seen Sunday night shortly after 8:00 p.m. in Philadelphia. Police […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

Employee, one other charged in Boscovs shoplifting scheme

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An employee and one other have been charged for allegedly shoplifting over $2,000 worth of items from Boscov’s. Police say, Kierra Roach, a 22-year-old employee of Boscov’s at 400 Lackawanna Avenue, and Jacqueline Cassese, 31, scanned several items for only $6.58. According to police, an employee noticed the odd behavior […]
WBRE

Man sentenced for a DUI crash killing one

MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a man has been sentenced to prison for his involvement in a crash that killed one while he was driving under the influence. According to Pike County District Attorney Raymond J. Tonkin, Kevin Lamar Aldridge, 43, of Arizona, entered a guilty plea to charges stemming from a fatal […]
PIKE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police: 1 dead, 2 injured after crash on Route 11

SALEM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Salem Township Police Department reports that one man has died after a crash that occurred in Salem Township. At about 1:00 p.m. on Monday, Salem Township Police Department and the Mocanaqua Volunteer Fire Department responded to a car crash in the 1000 block of Salem Boulevard, also known as Route […]
SALEM TOWNSHIP, MI
WBRE

Parents accused of causing the death of their son

DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have charged two parents for allegedly causing the death of their 27-year-old son in July. Officers said they responded to the 300 block of Lower Mulberry Street in Danville for the report of an unresponsive male on July 21. An investigation by state police, Danville police, the coroner’s office, […]
DANVILLE, PA
WBRE

One dead after being struck by vehicle in Benton

BENTON, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Benton woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle near her home in Columbia County. According to the Columbia County coroner, around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, 49-year-old Jamie Rankin was struck by an SUV in the 3900 block of Route 487 in Benton. Rankin was pronounced dead at […]
BENTON, PA
WBRE

Teen accused of threatening family members with a knife

CHESTNUT HILL, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a 15-year-old after they say he chased his family members with a knife and barricaded himself in the basement, threatening troopers. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 6 around 7:00 p.m. troopers responded to a home in Chestnuthill Township where a 15-year-old boy was […]
WBRE

Deadly crash involving West Pittston police chief ruled accidental

WYOMING, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Coroner confirms a man killed in a crash involving a West Pittston police chief Thursday has been ruled accidental. According to state police, Thomas L. Fiorini, 63, died after his southbound Chevrolet crossed the centerline of Wyoming Avenue near the Midway Shopping Center and struck the police pickup […]
PITTSTON, PA
WBRE

Three arrested in alleged Luzerne County Walmart thefts

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested three people after separate thefts were allegedly committed at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 14 around 5:00 p.m. troopers were called to the Walmart on Airport Road in Hazle Township for retail theft. During an investigation, police say […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PPL Electric transformer delivery to cause traffic delays

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PPL Electric Utilities is scheduled to receive a new transformer on Tuesday, causing traffic delays in the process. A spokesperson for PPL told Eyewitness News, on Tuesday, December 20 a new transformer is being delivered to the PPL Electric Utilities’ Monroe County substation in Stroudsburg. PPL Officials say equipment like transformers […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

Father of accused Highland Park parade shooter charged

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — The father of the man accused in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooter has now also been charged. Charges were filed Thursday and announced Friday Robert Crimo Jr. has been charged with seven counts of felony reckless conduct the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Prosecutors and Highland […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WBRE

WATCH: Massive transformer makes its way through the Poconos

DELAWARE WATER GAP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A massive transformer making its way to PPL Electric Utilities, caused traffic delays throughout Monroe County. According to a PPL Electric spokesperson, the new transformer weighs 190 tons, and due to its size, it had to pass inspection by a PennDOT official before hitting the road on Tuesday. […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Biden signs short-term bill to keep government open

President Biden on Friday signed a short-term funding bill to keep the government open through next week as congressional negotiators haggle over the details of a longer-term spending deal. Biden signed the bill upon returning to the White House from Delaware, where he’d given remarks about legislation to help veterans who were exposed to toxic […]
DELAWARE STATE
WBRE

WBRE

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy