Castile, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

newyorkupstate.com

Another winter storm likely to slam Upstate NY just in time for Christmas travel

Syracuse, N.Y. – Another messy winter storm is likely to bring snow, ice and high winds to Upstate New York just in time for Christmas weekend travel. “The storm’s timing could not be worse,” said forecasting company Accuweather. The storm starts off mostly as rain Thursday, and...
News-Medical.net

Active transmission of Bourbon virus in New York

A recent study published in Emerging Infectious Diseases reported on the bourbon virus (BRBV) transmission in New York. BRBV of the Thogotvirus genus under the Orthomyxoviridae family is suspected to be tick-borne that was first isolated from a resident of Bourbon County in the United States (US). Human cases of BRBV were identified in Missouri, Oklahoma, and Kansas. BRBV is a close relative of the Oz virus isolated in Japan from a tick species (Amblyomma testudinarium). The lone star tick (A. americanum) has been identified as a likely BRBV vector. Ground-dwelling birds and small mammals serve as hosts for immature ticks. In contrast, large mammals like white-tailed deer and coyotes are hosts for adult ticks.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
wellsvillesun.com

2022 was a historic year for big trees in New York State

The states tallest tree fell in January and the biggest tree in NY was just discovered. Trees don’t get enough time in the limelight, considering the roll they play in keeping us all alive and breathing. Living in rural western NY we can consider ourselves spoiled with the diversity of trees in our forests. While our forests suffered from the mass clearcutting in the late 1800’s and early 1900’s, our first settlers did leave many pockets of “old growth.”
Syracuse.com

New York Ski Report for December 18, 2022

Belleayre Mt.12/17/2022225MG - PP12 - 4054 - 08 - 09:00AM / 4:00PM. Bristol Mountain12/17/202211MG - LG10 - 309 - 92 - 28:30AM / 9:00PM. Events: Terrain Park Open 8:30 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. ~ http://www.bristolmountain.com. Events:Plan To Open December 26th ~ http://www.buffaloskicenter.com. Events:Plan To Open Soon For The 2022 -...
NEW YORK STATE
The Staten Island Advance

NY weather: Forecasters watching ‘major’ winter storm Christmas weekend

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island residents could be in for wintery weather late next week and into the holiday weekend, according to forecasts. Next Thursday and Friday, December 22 and 23, there’s potential for merging weather systems to converge into a larger system on the East Coast, which is expected to bring rain and a “wintery mix” to Staten Island and surrounding New York City area.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
104.5 The Team

Certain Homeowners In New York State Can Get Up To $8,000 To Replace Furnace

Certain homeowners in New York are eligible for up to $8,000 in assistance from the state to repair heating equipment. With many regions currently experiencing heavy snowfall, winter is officially underway. Winter in New York is often brutal, frigid, and long, leaving some homeowners struggling to keep the heat on. If your heating equipment needs repair or needs to be replaced, help is available.
NEW YORK STATE
104.5 The Team

104.5 The Team

Schenectady, NY
