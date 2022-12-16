Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Christmas weekend travel could be dangerous as powerful storm hits Upstate New York
Syracuse, N.Y. — A massive winter storm rumbling across the U.S. this week could cause icy roads and power outages in Upstate New York just as the Christmas weekend travel begins. On Thursday and Friday, Upstate New York is expected to get heavy rain that would wash away road...
First weather alerts issued in Upstate NY for “once in a generation” winter storm
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The National Weather Service has already begun issuing severe weather alerts for a massive winter storm expected to roll across the country this week and slam Upstate New York just before Christmas. The “incredibly powerful storm” could bring 65 mph winds, icy roads, lakeshore flooding and heavy...
cnycentral.com
Dangerous travel, strong wind, isolated blizzard conditions over parts of upstate NY ahead
You might be hearing about a powerful storm that will cross the country later this week and into the Christmas weekend. In this web story, I am going to describe in detail via my forecast video and graphics what the most important impacts will be locally across central New York and also across northern and western New York.
One Upstate NY Teen Saved from Near Death Hiking Experience in the Adirondacks
Yet another example of why you need to be overprepared for a hiking trip... It could mean your life. Joe "Dmytri" Gutch recently went on a hiking trip with his friend in the Adirondacks. The two 19-year-olds planned to summit all of Algonquin Peak, but things didn't go as planned.
newyorkupstate.com
Another winter storm likely to slam Upstate NY just in time for Christmas travel
Syracuse, N.Y. – Another messy winter storm is likely to bring snow, ice and high winds to Upstate New York just in time for Christmas weekend travel. “The storm’s timing could not be worse,” said forecasting company Accuweather. The storm starts off mostly as rain Thursday, and...
Christmas Polar Vortex To Send New York Into Weekend Deep Freeze
There are lots of great things that Santa Claus will bring down from the North Pole this weekend - Christmas cheer, presents, an undying love for cookies – all wonderful. Unfortunately for New York, it looks like the Big Guy is also going to bring down something we’d rather he left at home: North Pole temperatures.
New York State Parks Continues “First Day Hike” Tradition, How You Can Too
Are you always trying to come up with ways to get outside more? Out into the great outdoors? For the last 12 years, the New York State Parks Department has been sharing a great way for you to get out and also start of the new year getting that fresh air and exercise.
There’s No Way You’ve Heard of These 13 Obscure and Tiny New York Towns
New York City may be one of the largest cities in the world, but across the state some towns and cities aren't even close. There are plenty of very small and tiny towns you probably never even heard of. New York state is currently ranked 3rd in population in the...
This Hidden Gem In Upstate New York Is The Perfect Small Town Getaway
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Quiet getaways from the city are a perfect remedy to stressful times, and Upstate New York boasts plenty of tiny cute towns to explore any day.
Upstate New York Train and Fire Stations That Are Now Restaurants
What to do with a historic old train station or an old fire station that has answered its last call? Many towns across Upstate New York have found new life for these important old buildings in creative ways. You've probably seen it happen in your town or city. A bar...
NY’s Biggest Tree Discovered In Schagticoke, How Big Is It?
In New York we pride ourselves on striving to be the best, the biggest and most badass at everything. We have the most successful Major League Baseball team of all-time in the New York Yankees. We have the World's biggest city, Manhattan. We even have the world's biggest kaleidoscope! Now we just might have another landmark to brag about.
Homeowners Getting $25K For No Effort In New York State
2 windmills on the property produce a $20,000-$25,000 yearly income. If you have ever driven from Albany to Buffalo, or from Rochester to the Southern Tier of New York State, you have seen many windmills on various hilltops. Ever wonder what the landowners make off of those?. New York State,...
These 7 Places In New York State Gave Out The Most Traffic Tickets
During the holidays there will be an increase in police on the roads across New York State. In addition to New York State Troopers giving out tickets, these 7 places issued tons of tickets in 2021, so you should be very careful if you have to drive through any of them.
New York, Like It or Not, Say Goodbye to Your Gas and Oil Furnaces
The day time high on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day is expected to be in the 20's here in the Capital Region. On top of making sure you bought all of your friends and family their gifts, you will also need to buy oil for the furnace. In the relatively near future that won't be the case in New York State.
News-Medical.net
Active transmission of Bourbon virus in New York
A recent study published in Emerging Infectious Diseases reported on the bourbon virus (BRBV) transmission in New York. BRBV of the Thogotvirus genus under the Orthomyxoviridae family is suspected to be tick-borne that was first isolated from a resident of Bourbon County in the United States (US). Human cases of BRBV were identified in Missouri, Oklahoma, and Kansas. BRBV is a close relative of the Oz virus isolated in Japan from a tick species (Amblyomma testudinarium). The lone star tick (A. americanum) has been identified as a likely BRBV vector. Ground-dwelling birds and small mammals serve as hosts for immature ticks. In contrast, large mammals like white-tailed deer and coyotes are hosts for adult ticks.
Which Upstate Towns Were Ranked Most Beautiful for a NY Road Trip? [RANKINGS]
The warm weather is beginning to turn cold. The leaves are changing colors on the trees. Summer is becoming fall in Upstate New York, so before fall becomes winter, why not take a road trip?. New York is full of amazing day-trip destinations from the Capital Region up north, out...
wellsvillesun.com
2022 was a historic year for big trees in New York State
The states tallest tree fell in January and the biggest tree in NY was just discovered. Trees don’t get enough time in the limelight, considering the roll they play in keeping us all alive and breathing. Living in rural western NY we can consider ourselves spoiled with the diversity of trees in our forests. While our forests suffered from the mass clearcutting in the late 1800’s and early 1900’s, our first settlers did leave many pockets of “old growth.”
New York Ski Report for December 18, 2022
Belleayre Mt.12/17/2022225MG - PP12 - 4054 - 08 - 09:00AM / 4:00PM. Bristol Mountain12/17/202211MG - LG10 - 309 - 92 - 28:30AM / 9:00PM. Events: Terrain Park Open 8:30 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. ~ http://www.bristolmountain.com. Events:Plan To Open December 26th ~ http://www.buffaloskicenter.com. Events:Plan To Open Soon For The 2022 -...
NY weather: Forecasters watching ‘major’ winter storm Christmas weekend
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island residents could be in for wintery weather late next week and into the holiday weekend, according to forecasts. Next Thursday and Friday, December 22 and 23, there’s potential for merging weather systems to converge into a larger system on the East Coast, which is expected to bring rain and a “wintery mix” to Staten Island and surrounding New York City area.
Certain Homeowners In New York State Can Get Up To $8,000 To Replace Furnace
Certain homeowners in New York are eligible for up to $8,000 in assistance from the state to repair heating equipment. With many regions currently experiencing heavy snowfall, winter is officially underway. Winter in New York is often brutal, frigid, and long, leaving some homeowners struggling to keep the heat on. If your heating equipment needs repair or needs to be replaced, help is available.
104.5 The Team
Schenectady, NY
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0